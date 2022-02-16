Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Henry Schein Inc. v. Smiley Dental LLC and Bank of America

Allegation: Money owed for goods sold and delivered: $70,157.95

Filed: 11/2/21

Catherine Shea v. MGM Springfield Redevelopment LLC and Blue Tarp Redevelopment LLC d/b/a MGM Springfield d/b/a MGM Resorts Springfield

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $100,000

Filed: 12/30/21

Susan Hansen v. Tri-PBJ Enterprise LLC

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $31,685

Filed: 1/3/22

28 Commercial Drive LLC v. St. Clair Landscaping Services Inc.

Allegation: Breach of contract, unjust enrichment: $250,000

Filed: 1/4/22

Anne G. Jacque v. Trinity Health Of New England a/k/a Mercy Medical Center a/k/a Mercy Specialty Physicians

Allegation: Employment discrimination

Filed: 1/4/22

Jeffery P. Donnelly v. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Round Robin LLC

Allegation: Intentional infliction of emotional distress, reckless infliction of emotional distress, negligence, negligence hiring, negligence training, negligence supervising, wrongful termination, slander/defamation, Wage Act violation, and employment-law violation: $40,000+

Filed: 1/5/22

Jeffery P. Donnelly v. MGM Springfield

Allegation: Intentional infliction of emotional distress, reckless infliction of emotional distress, negligence, negligence hiring, negligence training, negligence supervising, battery, assault, and slander/defamation

Filed: 1/5/22

Jeffery P. Donnelly v. McDonald’s Corp. and McDonalds, 360 Main St., Springfield, Mass.

Allegation: Intentional infliction of emotional distress, reckless infliction of emotional distress, negligence, negligence hiring, negligence training, negligence supervising, and unfair trade practices

Filed: 1/5/22

Abir Eldada v. City of West Springfield

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $11,009.50

Filed: 1/5/22

Sandra Meagher v. Eastfield Associates LLC and Mountain Development Corp.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $24,695

Filed: 1/10/22

Keith Nunes v. Leoni Wire Inc.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $89,123.01

Filed: 1/13/22