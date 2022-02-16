Court Dockets
The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Henry Schein Inc. v. Smiley Dental LLC and Bank of America
Allegation: Money owed for goods sold and delivered: $70,157.95
Filed: 11/2/21
Catherine Shea v. MGM Springfield Redevelopment LLC and Blue Tarp Redevelopment LLC d/b/a MGM Springfield d/b/a MGM Resorts Springfield
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $100,000
Filed: 12/30/21
Susan Hansen v. Tri-PBJ Enterprise LLC
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $31,685
Filed: 1/3/22
28 Commercial Drive LLC v. St. Clair Landscaping Services Inc.
Allegation: Breach of contract, unjust enrichment: $250,000
Filed: 1/4/22
Anne G. Jacque v. Trinity Health Of New England a/k/a Mercy Medical Center a/k/a Mercy Specialty Physicians
Allegation: Employment discrimination
Filed: 1/4/22
Jeffery P. Donnelly v. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Round Robin LLC
Allegation: Intentional infliction of emotional distress, reckless infliction of emotional distress, negligence, negligence hiring, negligence training, negligence supervising, wrongful termination, slander/defamation, Wage Act violation, and employment-law violation: $40,000+
Filed: 1/5/22
Jeffery P. Donnelly v. MGM Springfield
Allegation: Intentional infliction of emotional distress, reckless infliction of emotional distress, negligence, negligence hiring, negligence training, negligence supervising, battery, assault, and slander/defamation
Filed: 1/5/22
Jeffery P. Donnelly v. McDonald’s Corp. and McDonalds, 360 Main St., Springfield, Mass.
Allegation: Intentional infliction of emotional distress, reckless infliction of emotional distress, negligence, negligence hiring, negligence training, negligence supervising, and unfair trade practices
Filed: 1/5/22
Abir Eldada v. City of West Springfield
Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $11,009.50
Filed: 1/5/22
Sandra Meagher v. Eastfield Associates LLC and Mountain Development Corp.
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $24,695
Filed: 1/10/22
Keith Nunes v. Leoni Wire Inc.
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $89,123.01
Filed: 1/13/22