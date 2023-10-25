Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Chasity Olivo v. 3455 Main Street Associates LP

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $51,933.45

Filed: 9/12/23

US LBM Holdings LLC v. Saltmarsh Brothers Construction Inc. and Jesse Saltmarsh

Allegation: Breach of contract: $86,730.20+

Filed: 9/12/23

Alan Styckiewicz v. City of Chicopee and Chicopee Public Schools

Allegation: Employment discrimination (age): $70,000

Filed: 9/14/23

Daniel Boynton, personal representative of the estate of Deanna Boynton v. Steven Weinsier, MD; Linda Theriault, PA-C; Zachry Zichittella, MD; and Gina Zichittella, NP

Allegation: Medical malpractice, wrongful death: $50,000+

Filed: 9/14/23

Ashley Garib v. BaytechIT LLC, GPMF Holdings Inc. d/b/a Pixel Health, Jennifer Brown, and Sheridan King

Allegation: Employment discrimination: $100,000

Filed: 9/15/23

Public Access Cable Television of Longmeadow Inc. v. Town of Longmeadow

Allegation: Breach of contract: $328,625.62

Filed: 9/15/23

Michael Schultz and Farrah Schultz v. J&F Investments, James Charles individually, and Felix Bonilla Martinez individually

Allegation: Violation of Consumer Protection Act, breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, misrepresentation/fraud, breach of express/implied warranty: $55,000

Filed: 9/20/23

Allegra Petell v. Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District, et al

Allegation: Employment discrimination, retailiation: $254,000

Filed: 9/22/23