Picture This

Fore a Good Cause

On Oct. 2, M.L. Schmitt Inc. raised $44,000 at a charity golf tournament at Springfield Country Club in celebration of its 100th anniversary in business. The proceeds were split evenly between the Greater Holyoke YMCA and Baystate Children’s Hospital, which each received a $22,000 donation.

Mission Accomplished

As the organization celebrates its 40th anniversary, Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island was presented with a donation of $38,000 from Friends on a Mission, which was started by three friends — Bob Perry, Jenn Schimmel, and Walt Tomala Jr. — who wanted to bring together their networks to support good work done in their community.

Cheers for Children

Monson Savings Bank President and CEO Dan Moriarty recently presented a $1,000 donation to Stacey Perlmutter, director of Development for Shriners Children’s New England, in support of the Cheers for Children event. Held on Oct. 20 at MGM Springfield, the event featured food, live entertainment, games, a cash bar, and a silent auction, and directly benefited Shriners Children’s New England, which provides specialty orthopedic, neuromuscular, cleft lip and palate, and urologic care exclusively to children.