Court Square Seasonal Setup to Return to Downtown Greenfield

GREENFIELD — Starting Tuesday, April 18, Court Square in downtown Greenfield will again be closed to vehicular traffic to make way for a seasonal pedestrian plaza and a full schedule of events continuing through October. Moveable planters will be used to close off Court Square between Main Street and Newton Place. Traffic will still be able to access the parking lot behind City Hall from Main Street at Veterans Memorial Mall and from Bank Row by way of Newton Place.

Events scheduled for Court Square and the common this season include Meltdown Children’s Book and Music Festival on April 22, the Greenfield Farmers’ Market every Saturday starting April 29, the Greenfield Recreation Department’s Cornhole Tournament on May 6, Greenfield Bee Fest on May 20, and the annual Harvest Supper Celebration on Aug. 26.

Other events still in the planning stages will feature food, live music, dancin,g and youth activities. Court Square will also serve as a pickup area for shuttle buses for the Green River Festival on June 23-25.

Those who are interested in planning a community event on Court Square can visit greenfield-ma.gov/courtsquare for information on reserving the space.