Whip City Animal Sanctuary Seeks Golfers for Third Annual Tournament

WESTFIELD — Whip City Animal Sanctuary will host its third annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, May 13 at St Anne Country Club, 781 Shoemaker Lane, Feeding Hills. The tournament starts at 12:30 p.m., with dinner following at 5:30 p.m.

“We are raising funds this year to help with the purchase of a parcel of land to expand our sanctuary,” said Sonia Henderson, event coordinator for the sanctuary. “Last year’s event helped fund the cost of hay and vet services for our 70+ animal residents.”

There will be contests, raffle prizes, a free T-shirt for the first 52 players, and a cash bar. The registration fee is $125 per player and includes a cart and dinner following the tournament. The deadline to register is Tuesday, April 28. Additional details and forms can be found at whipcityanimalsanctuary.com or the sanctuary’s Facebook page, or by emailing Sonia Henderson at [email protected].

Whip City Animal Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a caring, safe, long-term home for abandoned, rescued, and surrendered farm animals.