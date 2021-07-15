Daniel Burger Hired as Solar Product Engineer at OMG

AGAWAM — Daniel Burger has joined OMG Roofing Products as a product engineer for the company’s solar business.

In his newly created position, Berger is responsible for creating and managing technical support for rooftop solar and pipe support products, including product design, testing, and voice of customer feedback. He will also support product certification efforts with the International Code Council, Factory Mutual Global and others, as well as support application engineering at Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) firms. He reports to Kevin Kervick, solar business manager.

Berger brings solid environmental-related engineering experience to OMG. For the past few years, he was with the Dennis Group where he was a site civil engineer. He holds an engineering degree from the University of Hartford.

Headquartered in Agawam, OMG Roofing Products is a leading manufacturer of commercial roofing products including specialty fasteners, insulation adhesives, drains, pipe supports, and productivity tools.