Day, Evening EMT Classes Offered at STCC Starting Jan. 22

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College will offer EMT classes beginning Tuesday, Jan. 22. Students can choose to take day or evening courses to complete the program. Training takes place three days a week between January and April. Day classes are held between 8 a.m. and noon. Night classes run from 6 to 10 p.m.

The program consists of 171 hours of in-class lectures and a minimum of 20 hours of online training, a field trip, and workshops to prepare for the state certification.

Based on the Department of Transportation curriculum for Basic Emergency Medical Technician, the program is approved by the Massachusetts Office of Emergency Medical Services. The course covers basic life-support skills and techniques, patient assessment, and transporting patients.

For more information, contact the Workforce Development Center at (413) 755-4225 or [email protected].