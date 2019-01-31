Dena Hall to Chair Baystate Health Foundation Board of Trustees

SPRINGFIELD — Dena Hall, who has served as Baystate Health Foundation’s vice chair for the past two years, has succeeded Jean Deliso as the foundation’s chair.

“Jean has left an indelible stamp on the foundation over the past two years, and we are incredibly proud of all that we’ve achieved together under her leadership,” said Scott Berg, vice president of Philanthropy for Baystate Health and executive director of Baystate Health Foundation. “We are grateful for the gift of Jean’s talents and thrilled that she will be passing the baton to someone as accomplished and committed as Dena.”

Hall — a graduate of UMass Amherst, the Massachusetts School for Financial Studies, and the National School of Banking and Finance at Fairfield University — is executive vice president, chief Marketing officer for Hometown Financial Group and its banks, bankESB, based in Easthampton, and bankHometown, based in Central Mass. She is also the president of the bankESB Charitable Foundation and a member of the board of trustees for the Springfield Museums and the Springfield Thunderbirds Foundation.

Through her leadership role on the Baystate Health Foundation board, as well as her contributions as a fundraiser, Hall has been instrumental to the growth of philanthropy at Baystate Heath, Berg noted.

A longstanding volunteer for Baystate Noble Hospital, she and her husband, Eric, chaired the 2009 Baystate Noble Ball, helping to generate vitally important funds in support of the hospital in Westfield. In her previous role as Western Massachusetts regional president of United Bank and president of the United Bank Foundation, she launched support for the innovative Acute Care for Elders Unit at Baystate Medical Center with a $50,000 grant from the bank. She continues to invite new funders to the hospital to consider supporting this program.