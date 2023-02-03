Doherty, Wallace, Pillsbury and Murphy, P.C. Announces New Firm Shareholders

SPRINGFIELD — Doherty, Wallace, Pillsbury and Murphy, P.C. (DWPM) announced that the firm has elected Kathryn Crouss and Erin Meehan as new shareholders.

Crouss joined the firm in May 2022. She has extensive experience in both family law and employment matters. She is a certified mediator and represents family-law clients both in court and through alternative dispute resolution methods. She is currently president-elect of the Hampden County Bar Assoc., serves on the board of Community Legal Aid, and has chaired Community Legal Aid’s Access to Justice fundraising campaign for the past two years. While a student at Western New England University School of Law, she served as editor-in-chief of the Western New England Law Review.

Meehan concentrates her practice in general civil litigation and municipal law. She joined DWPM as an associate in 2014. She is a member of the board of directors of the Hampden County Bar Assoc. She earned her juris doctorate from Suffolk University Law School and her bachelor’s degree from Hobart and William Smith Colleges. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

“Katie and Erin are very valuable members of the firm and the Springfield legal community,” said W. Garth Janes, managing partner at DWPM. “Katie is a leading family-law attorney in Western Massachusetts and also provides depth to our employment law practice. Erin continues our dedication to a strong civil litigation and municipal practice. We look forward to having them continue to serve clients throughout Western Massachusetts as shareholders of the firm.”