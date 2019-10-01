The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AMHERST

Pre-Scientist Inc., 15 Smith St., Amherst, MA 01002. Lucy Madden, 125 London St. #2, East Boston, MA 02128. To connect scientists and students, to support and develop teachers and students, to raise awareness and educate the public about the challenges facing teachers and students in low-income communities.

BELCHERTOWN

Other Side Agronomy Inc., 44 Depot St., Belchertown, MA 01007. Emmet McMahon, 27-21 44th Dr., Apt. 2501, Long Island City, NY 11101.Agricultural endeavors.

EASTHAMPTON

Qiaoting USA Holding Inc., 63 Main St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Chenglan Lin, same. Restaurant investment and management.

GREAT BARRINGTON

Play to Lead Foundation Inc., 342 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. Robert L.W. Mcgraw, same. To support youth athletics and athletes; and to provide leadership, development, and educational opportunities and training for student athletes.

Sisters for Peace Foundation Corp., 76 Townhouse Hill Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Caroline Ruth Wheeler, same. Empower women and girls through education, training, and community development.

HATFIELD

Precision Swabs of North America, Ltd., 95 Prospect St., Hatfield, MA 01038. James B. Finn, 526 East St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Manufacturing of industrial swabs.

HOLYOKE

Plush Beauty Studio Inc., 49 Cherry St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Rosa Pantoja, same. Esthetics and makeup.

NORTH ADAMS

North Branch Property Management & Development Inc., 40 River St., North Adams, MA 01247. North Branch Property Management. Property management and real estate development.

NORTHAMPTON

School Local Northampton Inc., 145 State St., Northampton, MA 01060. William Scher, same. To promote traditional public-school enrollment in Northampton.

PALMER

Sit, Stay, N’ Play Corp., 1 Chamber Road, Palmer, MA 01069. Shari-Ann Murphy, 6 Beverly St., Oxford, MA 01540. Pet daycare, boarding, and training.

PELHAM

Socrasoft Inc., 375 Amherst Road, Pelham, MA 01002. Daniel Levesque, 375 Amherst Road, Pelham, MA 01002. Technology services.

PITTSFIELD

Papa Joe’s Inc., 107 Newell St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Cheryl A. Colombari, same. Restaurant.

SPRINGFIELD

Pioneer Valley Musicians and Artists Booster Network Inc., 120 Powell Ave., Springfield, MA 01118. Donna Lee A. Deprille, 117 Little River Road, Westfield, MA 01085. Provide and carry out a social and networking community which assists working artists and musicians in the Pioneer Valley.

WILBRAHAM

S and N Westfield Corporation, 19 Grove St., Wilbraham, MA 01095. Nirav Patel, same. Convenience store.

WILLIAMSTOWN

Real Global Blockchain Solutions Inc., 63 Spring St., Suite 2F, Williamstown, MA 01267. Joshua Fredette, same. Research, consulting, software development.