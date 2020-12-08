The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

ADAMS

Berkshire Helping Hands, Inc., 12 Beecher St. Adams, MA 01220. Marilyn Honig, 4651 Main Road, Stamford, VT 05352. To promote and carry out the assistance of the poor and distressed and the promotion of social welfare by assisting the homeless and those at risk of being homeless, transitioning from homelessness, or unable to manage necessary aspects of maintaining their living situation.

AGAWAM

JGB Industries Inc., 378 Walnut St. Ext., Agawam, MA 01001. Joseph M. Carlos, 20 Peach Tree Road, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. To own and operate a restaurant business.

LS Express Inc., 242 River Road, Agawam, MA 01001. Serge Nakhabenko, same. Trucking.

BLANDFORD

Blandford Animal Hospital, 46 Woronoco Road. Blandford, MA 01008. Russ Lapierre, same. Veterinary hospital and any related activity.

BARRE

Donahue & Sons Mgmt., Inc., 123 Cutoff Road, Barre, MA 01005. Thomas P. Donahue, same. Solar farm operations and management; land management.

CHICOPEE

Christopher Rogers Inc., 39 Pheasant Way, Chicopee, MA 01022. Christopher Rogers, same. Transportation logistics.

Scott Lee Management Inc., 39 Ferwood St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Scott Lee, same. Musical artist management.

CONWAY

Molding Search Group Inc., 149 Whately Road Conway, MA 01341. Robbie J. Edwards, same. Plastic injection molding recruitment.

EAST LONGMEADOW

DK Drywall Inc., 15 Barnum St. East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Daniel C. Ryan, same. Construction services.

The East Longmeadow Baseball Association Inc., 22 Brookhaven Dr., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. William Berks, 78 Lasalle St. East Longmeadow, MA 01028. The East Longmeadow Baseball Association (ELBA) shall provide baseball related services to any youth who take part in any such activities or programs within the Town of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

FLORENCE

Grace Paint and Tile Inc., 303 Riverside Dr., Florence, MA 01062. Jeffrey Brian Vaughan, same. Painting and tile.

Vietnamese Restaurant Corp, 311 Riverside Dr., Florence, MA 01062. Maruone Sothi Thach, same. Full-service restaurant.

GREENFIELD

Davis Property Management Inc., 36 Log Plain Road, Greenfield, MA 01301. Allen G. Davis, same. Purchase, sale and rental of retail property.

Greenfield Beauty Inc., 130 Main St. Greenfield, MA 01301. Phong Duong, 51 Cypress St. Greenfield, MA 01301. Nail salon and spa.

Whitney Hill Corp., 122 Main St. Greenfield, MA 01301. Dale S. Whitney, 178 Old Vernon Road, Northfield, MA 01360. Said organization is organized exclusively for charitable, religious, educational, and scientific purposes.

SPRINGFIELD

Fusion Pest Management Inc., 125 Pine Acre Road, Springfield, MA 01129. Christopher W. Morin, same. Pest control.

One Stop Boston Road, Inc., 475 Boston Road, Springfield, MA 01109. Bharatkumar S. Patel, 110 Wheatland Ave. Chicopee, MA 01020. Convenience and package store.

WESTFIELD

Mass Obtain Corp., 50 Medeiros Way, Westfield, MA 01085. Dale Unsderfer, 48 Sunset Dr. Westfield, MA 01085. Salvage and resale of architectural items for demo.

Psych Coastal Billing Inc., 15 Susan Dr., Westfield, MA 01085. Nancy R. Veto, same. Medical billing.

Unbroken Wings, Inc., 99 Northridge Road, Westfield, MA 01085. Michael Perrier, same. Unbroken Wings Inc. will give tangible assistance to those in need, and to support charities such as, but not limited to, the local children’s miracle network through charity festivals and other fundraising efforts.