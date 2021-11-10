Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Boduch, Jason Michael
3 Maple St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 9/30/2021
Briganti, Naomi R.
52 Montville St.
Chicopee, MA 01013-3834
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/11/2021
Contreras, Anthony
110 Brooks Village Road
Phillipston, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/08/2021
Corris, Beverly A.M.
36 Harkness Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/08/2021
Fox, Safiya M.
40 School St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/12/2021
Hunter, David F.
70 Wilton St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/15/2021
Mendoza, Jonathan
82 South St.
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 13
Date: 9/30/2021
Miner, Jason M.
11 Palmer Ave.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Date: 9/30/2021
Paleologopoulos, Ellen Tracy
184 East Main St., Apt. 204
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/08/2021
Peters, Dennis James
115 Lenox St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/14/2021
Pizza Makers
Altomare, Salvatore P.
178 Shady Brook Lane
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/08/2021
Rodriguez, Amanda L.
92 Dawes St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/06/2021
Santos, Elpidia
650 Union St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/12/2021
McLeod, Jeffrey S.
8 Villone Dr., Apt. 3
Leeds, MA 01053
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/06/2021
Watts, A. Kimberly
11 Lorimer St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/07/2021
Zglobicki, Richard
314 South Liberty St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/13/2021