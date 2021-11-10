Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Boduch, Jason Michael

3 Maple St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 9/30/2021

Briganti, Naomi R.

52 Montville St.

Chicopee, MA 01013-3834

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/11/2021

Contreras, Anthony

110 Brooks Village Road

Phillipston, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/08/2021

Corris, Beverly A.M.

36 Harkness Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/08/2021

Fox, Safiya M.

40 School St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/12/2021

Hunter, David F.

70 Wilton St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/15/2021

Mendoza, Jonathan

82 South St.

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 13

Date: 9/30/2021

Miner, Jason M.

11 Palmer Ave.

North Adams, MA 01247

Chapter: 7

Date: 9/30/2021

Paleologopoulos, Ellen Tracy

184 East Main St., Apt. 204

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/08/2021

Peters, Dennis James

115 Lenox St.

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/14/2021

Pizza Makers

Altomare, Salvatore P.

178 Shady Brook Lane

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/08/2021

Rodriguez, Amanda L.

92 Dawes St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/06/2021

Santos, Elpidia

650 Union St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/12/2021

McLeod, Jeffrey S.

8 Villone Dr., Apt. 3

Leeds, MA 01053

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/06/2021

Watts, A. Kimberly

11 Lorimer St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/07/2021

Zglobicki, Richard

314 South Liberty St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/13/2021