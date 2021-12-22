Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of November and December 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Abacus Benefits Plus

106 North Main St.

Richard Cahillane

Alliance Partners Real Estate LLC

249 Conway Road

Donna Wesoloski

Brookside Cemetery

7 Wequamps Dr.

William Leno

HADLEY

Arizona Pizza

367 Russell St.

Phoenix Restaurant Concepts LLC

Barstow’s Dairy Store

172 Hockanum Road

Steven Barstow

Comfort Inn and Suites

400 Russell St.

Hadley Hospitality LLC

Creamy Delights

71 Lawrence Plain Road

Patricia McMarthy

Flayvors of Cook Farm

129 South Maple St.

Debra Cook

Life Dental Specialties

190 Russell St.

Anthony Quinta

Megan’s Valley

8 Mill Valley Road

Brenda Fydenkevez

Mill Valley Milk Co.

102 Mill Valley Road

Kristin Mayer

Mitch’s Marina

4 Mitch’s Way

Mervil Broussard

Primo Pizza

103 Russell St.

Ismael Alvarado

SOUTHWICK

Affordable Design and Décor

535 College Highway

Maria Michaud

Styles by Sara

320 College Highway

Sara Auclair

WESTFIELD

A.J. Virgilio Construction Inc.

86 Medeiros Way

Anthony Virgilio

Golden Peacock

1029 North Road

SQW LLC

Nails R Us

35 Elm St.

Dung Kim Le

New Leash on Life Dog Grooming

1144 Southampton Road

Rachel Kalis

O’Reilly Auto Parts #6156

609 East Main St.

O’Reilly Auto Enterprises

Tobiko

110 Airport Road

Papps Bar & Grill LLC

Wyben Orchards LLC

542 Montgomery Road

Brian Hartley

WEST SPRINGFIELD

BCS Performance

100 Doty Circle

Jason Brazee

Blue Moon Smoke Shop

353 Memorial Ave.

Blue Moon Smoke Shop

Camp Collectibles, Jewelry & Antiques

23 Bonnie Brae Dr.

David Camp

Crepes Tea House

261 Union St.

Arturas Ribinskas

Cuts by Jay

715 Main St.

Jadiel Mercado

My Lawn Guys

711 Amostown Road

My Lawn Guys

Quality Life Adult Day Services #1

52 Wayside Ave.

Gina Martin

Quality Life Adult Day Services #2

52 Wayside Ave.

Gina Martin

Super 8

1500 Riverdale St.

Dilip Rana

Supreme Brass and Aluminum Casting

210 Windsor St.

Domenico Rettura