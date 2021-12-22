Top Banner

Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of November and December 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Abacus Benefits Plus
106 North Main St.
Richard Cahillane

Alliance Partners Real Estate LLC
249 Conway Road
Donna Wesoloski

Brookside Cemetery
7 Wequamps Dr.
William Leno

HADLEY

Arizona Pizza
367 Russell St.
Phoenix Restaurant Concepts LLC

Barstow’s Dairy Store
172 Hockanum Road
Steven Barstow

Comfort Inn and Suites
400 Russell St.
Hadley Hospitality LLC

Creamy Delights
71 Lawrence Plain Road
Patricia McMarthy

Flayvors of Cook Farm
129 South Maple St.
Debra Cook

Life Dental Specialties
190 Russell St.
Anthony Quinta

Megan’s Valley
8 Mill Valley Road
Brenda Fydenkevez

Mill Valley Milk Co.
102 Mill Valley Road
Kristin Mayer

Mitch’s Marina
4 Mitch’s Way
Mervil Broussard

Primo Pizza
103 Russell St.
Ismael Alvarado

SOUTHWICK

Affordable Design and Décor
535 College Highway
Maria Michaud

Styles by Sara
320 College Highway
Sara Auclair

WESTFIELD

A.J. Virgilio Construction Inc.
86 Medeiros Way
Anthony Virgilio

Golden Peacock
1029 North Road
SQW LLC

Nails R Us
35 Elm St.
Dung Kim Le

New Leash on Life Dog Grooming
1144 Southampton Road
Rachel Kalis

O’Reilly Auto Parts #6156
609 East Main St.
O’Reilly Auto Enterprises

Tobiko
110 Airport Road
Papps Bar & Grill LLC

Wyben Orchards LLC
542 Montgomery Road
Brian Hartley

WEST SPRINGFIELD

BCS Performance
100 Doty Circle
Jason Brazee

Blue Moon Smoke Shop
353 Memorial Ave.
Blue Moon Smoke Shop

Camp Collectibles, Jewelry & Antiques
23 Bonnie Brae Dr.
David Camp

Crepes Tea House
261 Union St.
Arturas Ribinskas

Cuts by Jay
715 Main St.
Jadiel Mercado

My Lawn Guys
711 Amostown Road
My Lawn Guys

Quality Life Adult Day Services #1
52 Wayside Ave.
Gina Martin

Quality Life Adult Day Services #2
52 Wayside Ave.
Gina Martin

Super 8
1500 Riverdale St.
Dilip Rana

Supreme Brass and Aluminum Casting
210 Windsor St.
Domenico Rettura

