Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of November and December 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
DEERFIELD
Abacus Benefits Plus
106 North Main St.
Richard Cahillane
Alliance Partners Real Estate LLC
249 Conway Road
Donna Wesoloski
Brookside Cemetery
7 Wequamps Dr.
William Leno
HADLEY
Arizona Pizza
367 Russell St.
Phoenix Restaurant Concepts LLC
Barstow’s Dairy Store
172 Hockanum Road
Steven Barstow
Comfort Inn and Suites
400 Russell St.
Hadley Hospitality LLC
Creamy Delights
71 Lawrence Plain Road
Patricia McMarthy
Flayvors of Cook Farm
129 South Maple St.
Debra Cook
Life Dental Specialties
190 Russell St.
Anthony Quinta
Megan’s Valley
8 Mill Valley Road
Brenda Fydenkevez
Mill Valley Milk Co.
102 Mill Valley Road
Kristin Mayer
Mitch’s Marina
4 Mitch’s Way
Mervil Broussard
Primo Pizza
103 Russell St.
Ismael Alvarado
SOUTHWICK
Affordable Design and Décor
535 College Highway
Maria Michaud
Styles by Sara
320 College Highway
Sara Auclair
WESTFIELD
A.J. Virgilio Construction Inc.
86 Medeiros Way
Anthony Virgilio
Golden Peacock
1029 North Road
SQW LLC
Nails R Us
35 Elm St.
Dung Kim Le
New Leash on Life Dog Grooming
1144 Southampton Road
Rachel Kalis
O’Reilly Auto Parts #6156
609 East Main St.
O’Reilly Auto Enterprises
Tobiko
110 Airport Road
Papps Bar & Grill LLC
Wyben Orchards LLC
542 Montgomery Road
Brian Hartley
WEST SPRINGFIELD
BCS Performance
100 Doty Circle
Jason Brazee
Blue Moon Smoke Shop
353 Memorial Ave.
Blue Moon Smoke Shop
Camp Collectibles, Jewelry & Antiques
23 Bonnie Brae Dr.
David Camp
Crepes Tea House
261 Union St.
Arturas Ribinskas
Cuts by Jay
715 Main St.
Jadiel Mercado
My Lawn Guys
711 Amostown Road
My Lawn Guys
Quality Life Adult Day Services #1
52 Wayside Ave.
Gina Martin
Quality Life Adult Day Services #2
52 Wayside Ave.
Gina Martin
Super 8
1500 Riverdale St.
Dilip Rana
Supreme Brass and Aluminum Casting
210 Windsor St.
Domenico Rettura