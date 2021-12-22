The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

A Ceramic Studio Corp., 7 Southbridge Dr., Agawam, MA 01001. Laura Destin, 10 Strawberry Hill Road, Feeding Hills, MA 01030. Paint your own pottery and clay classes.

Advanced Structural Concrete Co., 72 Riverview Ave., Agawam, MA 01001. Oleg Aliyev, same address. Concrete services.

CHICOPEE

JLP Business Consulting Inc., 196 Fletcher Circle, Chicopee, MA 01020. Jennifer Perry, same. Business consulting.

JR Service Corp., 76 Sheridan St. Rear, Chicopee, MA 01020. Nahor Santos De Souza, same address. Janitorial and cleaning services.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Ichiban 422 Inc., 422 North Main St., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Ming Chen, 17 Maynard St., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Restaurant.

NRC Holdings Inc., 94 Maple St., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Seth J. Goodman, same address. Holding company.

HOLYOKE

ICC Brokerage Inc., 110 North Bridge St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Daniel J. Searles, 45 Lexington Circle, Southwick, MA 01077. Hauling scrap metal.

La Primera Iglesia De Dios Inc., 637 South Summer St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Pastor Luis P. Martinez, 49 Edward St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Church.

NORTHAMPTON

Higgins Way HOA Inc., 51 Higgins Way, Northampton, MA 01060. Thomas W. Cain, 63 Higgins Way, Northampton, MA 01060. District association.

PALMER

Ola Greek Corporation, 1 Chamber Road, Palmer, MA 01069. Emmanuel Maherakis, 21 Keenan St., Watertown, MA 02472. Sales of food products.

SPRINGFIELD

Hamidov Corporation, 82 Beaumont St., Apt 2., Springfield, MA 01108. Bakhtiyar Hamidov, same address. Transportation.

Harriett’s House Inc., 208 Groveland St., Springfield, MA 01108. Christina Huff, same address. Transitional support for youth.

S.A.F.E Inc., 33 Osceola Lane, Springfield, MA 01201. Jennifer C. Grom M.D., same address. Financial scholarships.

WESTFIELD

LaFlamme’s Auto & Truck Services Inc., 33 Fairfield Ave., Westfield, MA 01085