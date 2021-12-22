Bankruptcies

Top Banner

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Calderon Orduna, Saray
45 Laclede Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/15/2021

Fournier, Cheryl Ann
36 Kaveney St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/15/2021

Jablonski, Anne Elizabeth
150 Hillside Road, Unit 19
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/22/2021

Landry, Linda M.
35 Arliss St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/19/2021

LaValley, John C.
24 Worthy Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/08/2021

Macko, Marissa N.
119 Brockway Lane
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/10/2021

Madera-Freytes, Julio L.
78 Rittenhouse Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/17/2021

McCabe, Michael T.
56 Perrine Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/16/2021

Munford, Loretta A.
297 Hermitage Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/11/2021

Murray, Patricia J.
71 Kennebunk St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/17/2021

Perry, Danica R.
16 North St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/12/2021

Rivera, Lilia Abangan
a/k/a Scher, Lilia
6 Breman St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/19/2021

Scianghetti, Kimberly
7 Clinton Ave., Apt. 2L
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/18/2021

