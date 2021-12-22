Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Calderon Orduna, Saray
45 Laclede Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/15/2021
Fournier, Cheryl Ann
36 Kaveney St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/15/2021
Jablonski, Anne Elizabeth
150 Hillside Road, Unit 19
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/22/2021
Landry, Linda M.
35 Arliss St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/19/2021
LaValley, John C.
24 Worthy Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/08/2021
Macko, Marissa N.
119 Brockway Lane
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/10/2021
Madera-Freytes, Julio L.
78 Rittenhouse Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/17/2021
McCabe, Michael T.
56 Perrine Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/16/2021
Munford, Loretta A.
297 Hermitage Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/11/2021
Murray, Patricia J.
71 Kennebunk St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/17/2021
Perry, Danica R.
16 North St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/12/2021
Rivera, Lilia Abangan
a/k/a Scher, Lilia
6 Breman St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/19/2021
Scianghetti, Kimberly
7 Clinton Ave., Apt. 2L
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/18/2021