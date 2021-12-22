Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Calderon Orduna, Saray

45 Laclede Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/15/2021

Fournier, Cheryl Ann

36 Kaveney St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/15/2021

Jablonski, Anne Elizabeth

150 Hillside Road, Unit 19

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/22/2021

Landry, Linda M.

35 Arliss St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/19/2021

LaValley, John C.

24 Worthy Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/08/2021

Macko, Marissa N.

119 Brockway Lane

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/10/2021

Madera-Freytes, Julio L.

78 Rittenhouse Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/17/2021

McCabe, Michael T.

56 Perrine Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/16/2021

Munford, Loretta A.

297 Hermitage Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/11/2021

Murray, Patricia J.

71 Kennebunk St.

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/17/2021

Perry, Danica R.

16 North St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/12/2021

Rivera, Lilia Abangan

a/k/a Scher, Lilia

6 Breman St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/19/2021

Scianghetti, Kimberly

7 Clinton Ave., Apt. 2L

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/18/2021