Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Joining the Fight Against Cancer

Employees of UMassFive College Federal Credit Union raised more than $16,000 for the UMass Cancer Center through participation in the 23rd annual UMass Cancer Walk and Run at Polar Park in Worcester. UMassFive employees join together annually as Team UMassFive to raise funds for the cause, both personally and in branch locations. In 2021, fundraising efforts included the Hadley branch hosting its annual Crafting for a Cure Boutique. Other branch efforts included raffle baskets, bake sales, candy sales, and jewelry sales.

Supporting Care for Children

A three-state fundraising effort and matching company contribution by City Tire and Auto Centers recently netted Baystate Children’s Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children – Springfield donations of $10,000 each. The company raised the funds through contributions on specific auto services for the past six months. Pictured at the Shriners check presentation, from left: Peter Greenberg and Daniel Greenberg, president and vice president, respectively, of City Tire; and Stacey Perlmutter and Lee Kirk, the hospital’s director of Development and administrator, respectively.

Tackling Food Insecurity

State Sen. Eric Lesser was recently joined by state Rep. Bud Williams and Jodi Manning, manager of the Farmers’ Market at Forest Park, to announce $75,000 in funding secured to support staffing, website development, outreach, and education for the Farmers’ Market. Lesser acted as lead sponsor in the Senate, securing this state funding in the ARPA spending bill signed into law last month.