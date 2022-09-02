Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of July and August 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
AMHERST
Ayla Tarot
1185 Bay Road
Brittany Thompson
David J. Noonan
32 Tanglewood Road
David Noonan
Hazel’s Blue Lagoon
39-41 Boltwood Walk
Junior Williams
BELCHERTOWN
AA Enterprises
438 State St.
Alyssa Maggi
Bo Jackson Construction
12 Jabish St.
Alex Jackson
Hoot the Handyman
47 Wilson St.
Todd Huhtanen
Mendyk Professional Services
25 Brandywine Dr.
Michael Mendyk III
Stratia Electric
150 Aldrich St.
Christopher Szczepanek
DEERFIELD
Blazing Light Photography
8A Sugarloaf St.
Richard Logan
Bright Ferry Originals
29 Hawks Road
Bright Ferry Originals
Carquest of South Deerfield/Hampshire Hill
93 North Main St.
John Lamoureaux
Cutting Edge Services
571 River Road
Kyle Bry
Glover Piano Studio
265 Greenfield Road
Dorothy Glover
O’Bryan Enterprises
385 Upper Road
Patrick O’Bryan
Polar Focus, Inc.
20 Industrial Dr., Unit E
Michael Akrep
R. Moody Machine
667 River Road
Richard Moody Jr.
EAST LONGMEADOW
AJS Appraisal Group
175 Orchard Road
Anthony Santaniello
Be Here Now Therapeutic Massage
280 North Main St., Suite 4
Viginia Levine
Boyajian Remodeling
10 Crane Ave.
David Boyajian
Chestnut Hill Farm
12 Chestnut St.
Victoria Clark, Fred Stevens
C.J. Antique Institute
174 North Main St.
Claudette Stephenson
Elements of Style
1 Apple Blossom Lane
Sharon Sweeney
New Beginnings Hair Salon
10 Crane Ave.
Maria Koutroubila
New England Termite & Structural Repair
121 Mountainview Road
Eric Lucas
Northeast Asset Management
119 Industrial Dr.
Brandon Behnk
Pine and Birch Photography
5 Lester St.
Olivia Hall
Revolution Hair and Makeup
10 Center Square
Caitlin Howland
Rockstar Brow Lounge
69 Maple St.
Denise Pelletier
HADLEY
Barstow Massage and Bodywork
8 River Dr.
Heather Barstow
Hadley Robotics
136 West St.
Edward Hannigan
Precision Dental Associates
190 Russell St.
Precision Dental Associates
Precision Massage
245 Russell St.
Jennifer Beal
Winter Moon Roots
7 Cemetery Road
Cultivating Solutions LLC
HOLYOKE
BloomHerbs
31 Vernon St.
Keiry Heath
Buscan Brother Painting
1 Bowers St.
Jose Buscan
Care Alliance of Western Massachusetts
4 Valley Mill Road
Care Alliance of Western Massachusetts
The Clover Pub
102-104 High St.
Michael Rigali
Knoxworx Multimedia
36L Maple Crest Circle
Mary Knox, Marc Knox
Lugo’s Kitchen
915 Main St.
Edward Hernandez
MATRS LLC
214 Southampton Road
Michael Clark
Paws Finding Peace
3 Hawthorne Lane
Elizabeth Atkins
NORTHAMPTON
All About You by Shannon
2 Conz St., #64
Shannon SBlomstrom
The Bloomberg Art Gallery and Meeting Place
17 New South St., Unit 203-204, Suite D
Lucy Abbott
The Conway School
88 Village Hill Road
William Dwight
Hatfield Hardwood
94 North Main St.
Charlotte Mascowki, Mitchell Mascowki
Jo Smith Studio Gallery
9 Market St.
Joanne Smith
La Boutique Panthea
14 Lady Slipper Lane
Pantea Azari
Piper’s Hair Salon
99 Market St.
Piper Murphy
Tugboat Consulting
42 Day Ave.
Jessica Dawson
SOUTH HADLEY
Farmers’ Market South Hadley
76 Pittroff Ave.
Jennifer Krassler
Guardian Property Management
504 Granby Road
Sharleen Roman
Hostimus
5 Pheasant Run
Jacob Broyles
Jalbert Drywall
17 Garden St.
Kenneth Robinson
K & R Drywall
17 Garden St.
Kenneth Robinson
SOUTHWICK
Innovative Aerospace LLC
8 Woodland Ridge
Lynn Stapleton, Thomas Stapleton
On Point Resume & Coaching Services
17 George Loomis Road
Desiree-Marie Jackson
Truce Ambition Dance Academy LLC
13 Ferrin Dr.
Julianne Wendzel
SPRINGFIELD
2 Cents Home Grown
83 Jamaica St.
Shaunia Swinton
47 Motors & Services LLC
47 Colton St.
47 Motors & Services LLC
ABC Supply Co. Inc.
270 Rocus St.
American Builders
Alpha 13
32 Luden St.
Leslye Marshall
Beyond Cycle & Fitness
1914 Wilbraham Road
Lisa Acosta
Bouney Enterprise
243 Naismith St.
Cynthia Oset-Tutu
Bradco Supply
270 Rocus St.
American Builders
Cardoso Remodeling Service
33 Parkwood St.
Luis Cardoso
Courage Hill LLC
1221 State St., Suite 202
Adam Hill
Delivered by Xperience
29 Donbray Road
Kenny Washington
DJBoomz
11 Ward Court
Braun Auguste
Elevated Energy
126 Savoy Ave.
Ashley Rodriguez
Eric Vick
1690 Boston Road
Eric Vick
FDR Auto Sales
245 Verge St.
Frank Roda
Felo’s Duct & Vents Restaurant
32 Hampden St.
Felix Pagan
Glow Esthetics
125 Main St., Suite 125
Jennifer Diaz
Good Quality Business
167 Hermitage Dr.
Justin Andrews
H&A Logistixs Broker LLC
121 State St.
Harvene Mitchell
Janna General Trading LLC
253 Pasco Road
Ibrahim Babetti
J.R. Star Barber Inc.
471 State St.
Jasiel Reyes
Kabahji Mediterranean Grill
253 Pasco Road
Mustafa Al Azawi
Knots Athletics
116 Kathleen St.
Kemisha Redd
Lion Carpentry
19 Wigwam Place
Leonardo Santiago
Little Italy’s
130 Union St.
Dean Baiardi
Little’s Pizzeria
672B Dickinson St.
Little’s Pizzeria
LM Construction
19 Eckington St.
Luis Malave
Maisonet Painting
65 Kenwood Park
Omar Maisonet
Media Garden
141 Waldorf St.
Richard Morganstern
Mel’s Affordable Painting
210 Marmon St.
Melvin Torres
Merrill’s Superette
60-62 High St.
Shazia Nizam
New Homes Realty Group
906 Carew St.
Juan Santana
NJMoves Photography
10 Sumner Ave.
Nathaniel Jewell
The Pleasant Snack Bar
174 Main St.
Scott Lubarsky
Pura Belleza Nutrition LLC
1228 Main St.
Ashley Cotto
Restoration City Church
30 Bowdoin St.
Restoration City Church
Rise Shine Create
124 Pondview Dr.
Carmen Oyola
Robert Rivest
64 Brunswick St.
Robert Rivest
Rosado Tires and Detailing
100 Verge St., F6
Hector Rosado
San Santiago
2560 Main St.
Yoan Bremen
Santa’s Cleaning Service
90 Athol St.
Yolanda Santa
Satin Moon Beauty
47 Nursery St.
Veronica Levy
Shandyce Willis LLC
118 Belvidere St.
Shandyce Willis
Shuree Jewel Box
229 Fernbank Road
Keeyana Koleman
Soul Aura
531 Main St.
Breanne Costa
Springfield Hospitality
2 Boland Way
Vidhyadhar Mitta
Wild & Crazy Events
80 Teakwood Road
Jabuk Lakomski
WARE
Dog Grooming by Norma
60 Cummings Road
Norma Ailloway
WESTFIELD
Antler Dog Chews & More
24 Chestnut St.
Tammy Kenney
Bell Realty
110 Main St.
Grady Bell
Clearwater Swimming Pools
20 Laro Road
Kyle Miltmore
Family Medicine Associates
75 Springfield Road
Pioneer Valley Medical Center LLC
Independent Logistics
69 Neck Road
Luke Cavanaugh
Novelty Ties
24 Chestnut St.
Matthew Kenney
Whip City Pressure Washing
15 Maria Dr.
Jas Enterprises Inc.
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Ever and Green Co.
69 Ely Ave.
Caitlin Camberis
Gargun Apartments Co.
33 Birnie Ave.
Vladimir Gargun
J & L Medical Services
201 Park Ave.
Gregory McCarthy
JG Therapeutic Practice
81 Cass Ave.
Julia Goncalves
K. M. Curran Co.
201 Park Ave.
Kenneth Curran
Payper Everyday Promotions and Entertainment
85 Ashley St.
Charles Berard
Red Light Lounge
125 Capital Dr.
Barry Tabb
Shtarker Moving & Storage LLC
203 Circuit Ave.
Constance Ryder
Suad Rooter
60 Colony Road
Suad Dizdarevic
WILBRAHAM
Wilbraham Candle
38 Manchonis Road
Emily Engel
Wilbraham Community Preschool
500 Main St.
Emily Engel
Wilbraham & Monson Academy
423 Main St.
Tia Marie Chevalier