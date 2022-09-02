Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of July and August 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

Ayla Tarot

1185 Bay Road

Brittany Thompson

David J. Noonan

32 Tanglewood Road

David Noonan

Hazel’s Blue Lagoon

39-41 Boltwood Walk

Junior Williams

BELCHERTOWN

AA Enterprises

438 State St.

Alyssa Maggi

Bo Jackson Construction

12 Jabish St.

Alex Jackson

Hoot the Handyman

47 Wilson St.

Todd Huhtanen

Mendyk Professional Services

25 Brandywine Dr.

Michael Mendyk III

Stratia Electric

150 Aldrich St.

Christopher Szczepanek

DEERFIELD

Blazing Light Photography

8A Sugarloaf St.

Richard Logan

Bright Ferry Originals

29 Hawks Road

Bright Ferry Originals

Carquest of South Deerfield/Hampshire Hill

93 North Main St.

John Lamoureaux

Cutting Edge Services

571 River Road

Kyle Bry

Glover Piano Studio

265 Greenfield Road

Dorothy Glover

O’Bryan Enterprises

385 Upper Road

Patrick O’Bryan

Polar Focus, Inc.

20 Industrial Dr., Unit E

Michael Akrep

R. Moody Machine

667 River Road

Richard Moody Jr.

EAST LONGMEADOW

AJS Appraisal Group

175 Orchard Road

Anthony Santaniello

Be Here Now Therapeutic Massage

280 North Main St., Suite 4

Viginia Levine

Boyajian Remodeling

10 Crane Ave.

David Boyajian

Chestnut Hill Farm

12 Chestnut St.

Victoria Clark, Fred Stevens

C.J. Antique Institute

174 North Main St.

Claudette Stephenson

Elements of Style

1 Apple Blossom Lane

Sharon Sweeney

New Beginnings Hair Salon

10 Crane Ave.

Maria Koutroubila

New England Termite & Structural Repair

121 Mountainview Road

Eric Lucas

Northeast Asset Management

119 Industrial Dr.

Brandon Behnk

Pine and Birch Photography

5 Lester St.

Olivia Hall

Revolution Hair and Makeup

10 Center Square

Caitlin Howland

Rockstar Brow Lounge

69 Maple St.

Denise Pelletier

HADLEY

Barstow Massage and Bodywork

8 River Dr.

Heather Barstow

Hadley Robotics

136 West St.

Edward Hannigan

Precision Dental Associates

190 Russell St.

Precision Dental Associates

Precision Massage

245 Russell St.

Jennifer Beal

Winter Moon Roots

7 Cemetery Road

Cultivating Solutions LLC

HOLYOKE

BloomHerbs

31 Vernon St.

Keiry Heath

Buscan Brother Painting

1 Bowers St.

Jose Buscan

Care Alliance of Western Massachusetts

4 Valley Mill Road

Care Alliance of Western Massachusetts

The Clover Pub

102-104 High St.

Michael Rigali

Knoxworx Multimedia

36L Maple Crest Circle

Mary Knox, Marc Knox

Lugo’s Kitchen

915 Main St.

Edward Hernandez

MATRS LLC

214 Southampton Road

Michael Clark

Paws Finding Peace

3 Hawthorne Lane

Elizabeth Atkins

NORTHAMPTON

All About You by Shannon

2 Conz St., #64

Shannon SBlomstrom

The Bloomberg Art Gallery and Meeting Place

17 New South St., Unit 203-204, Suite D

Lucy Abbott

The Conway School

88 Village Hill Road

William Dwight

Hatfield Hardwood

94 North Main St.

Charlotte Mascowki, Mitchell Mascowki

Jo Smith Studio Gallery

9 Market St.

Joanne Smith

La Boutique Panthea

14 Lady Slipper Lane

Pantea Azari

Piper’s Hair Salon

99 Market St.

Piper Murphy

Tugboat Consulting

42 Day Ave.

Jessica Dawson

SOUTH HADLEY

Farmers’ Market South Hadley

76 Pittroff Ave.

Jennifer Krassler

Guardian Property Management

504 Granby Road

Sharleen Roman

Hostimus

5 Pheasant Run

Jacob Broyles

Jalbert Drywall

17 Garden St.

Kenneth Robinson

K & R Drywall

17 Garden St.

Kenneth Robinson

SOUTHWICK

Innovative Aerospace LLC

8 Woodland Ridge

Lynn Stapleton, Thomas Stapleton

On Point Resume & Coaching Services

17 George Loomis Road

Desiree-Marie Jackson

Truce Ambition Dance Academy LLC

13 Ferrin Dr.

Julianne Wendzel

SPRINGFIELD

2 Cents Home Grown

83 Jamaica St.

Shaunia Swinton

47 Motors & Services LLC

47 Colton St.

47 Motors & Services LLC

ABC Supply Co. Inc.

270 Rocus St.

American Builders

Alpha 13

32 Luden St.

Leslye Marshall

Beyond Cycle & Fitness

1914 Wilbraham Road

Lisa Acosta

Bouney Enterprise

243 Naismith St.

Cynthia Oset-Tutu

Bradco Supply

270 Rocus St.

American Builders

Cardoso Remodeling Service

33 Parkwood St.

Luis Cardoso

Courage Hill LLC

1221 State St., Suite 202

Adam Hill

Delivered by Xperience

29 Donbray Road

Kenny Washington

DJBoomz

11 Ward Court

Braun Auguste

Elevated Energy

126 Savoy Ave.

Ashley Rodriguez

Eric Vick

1690 Boston Road

Eric Vick

FDR Auto Sales

245 Verge St.

Frank Roda

Felo’s Duct & Vents Restaurant

32 Hampden St.

Felix Pagan

Glow Esthetics

125 Main St., Suite 125

Jennifer Diaz

Good Quality Business

167 Hermitage Dr.

Justin Andrews

H&A Logistixs Broker LLC

121 State St.

Harvene Mitchell

Janna General Trading LLC

253 Pasco Road

Ibrahim Babetti

J.R. Star Barber Inc.

471 State St.

Jasiel Reyes

Kabahji Mediterranean Grill

253 Pasco Road

Mustafa Al Azawi

Knots Athletics

116 Kathleen St.

Kemisha Redd

Lion Carpentry

19 Wigwam Place

Leonardo Santiago

Little Italy’s

130 Union St.

Dean Baiardi

Little’s Pizzeria

672B Dickinson St.

Little’s Pizzeria

LM Construction

19 Eckington St.

Luis Malave

Maisonet Painting

65 Kenwood Park

Omar Maisonet

Media Garden

141 Waldorf St.

Richard Morganstern

Mel’s Affordable Painting

210 Marmon St.

Melvin Torres

Merrill’s Superette

60-62 High St.

Shazia Nizam

New Homes Realty Group

906 Carew St.

Juan Santana

NJMoves Photography

10 Sumner Ave.

Nathaniel Jewell

The Pleasant Snack Bar

174 Main St.

Scott Lubarsky

Pura Belleza Nutrition LLC

1228 Main St.

Ashley Cotto

Restoration City Church

30 Bowdoin St.

Restoration City Church

Rise Shine Create

124 Pondview Dr.

Carmen Oyola

Robert Rivest

64 Brunswick St.

Robert Rivest

Rosado Tires and Detailing

100 Verge St., F6

Hector Rosado

San Santiago

2560 Main St.

Yoan Bremen

Santa’s Cleaning Service

90 Athol St.

Yolanda Santa

Satin Moon Beauty

47 Nursery St.

Veronica Levy

Shandyce Willis LLC

118 Belvidere St.

Shandyce Willis

Shuree Jewel Box

229 Fernbank Road

Keeyana Koleman

Soul Aura

531 Main St.

Breanne Costa

Springfield Hospitality

2 Boland Way

Vidhyadhar Mitta

Wild & Crazy Events

80 Teakwood Road

Jabuk Lakomski

WARE

Dog Grooming by Norma

60 Cummings Road

Norma Ailloway

WESTFIELD

Antler Dog Chews & More

24 Chestnut St.

Tammy Kenney

Bell Realty

110 Main St.

Grady Bell

Clearwater Swimming Pools

20 Laro Road

Kyle Miltmore

Family Medicine Associates

75 Springfield Road

Pioneer Valley Medical Center LLC

Independent Logistics

69 Neck Road

Luke Cavanaugh

Novelty Ties

24 Chestnut St.

Matthew Kenney

Whip City Pressure Washing

15 Maria Dr.

Jas Enterprises Inc.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Ever and Green Co.

69 Ely Ave.

Caitlin Camberis



Gargun Apartments Co.

33 Birnie Ave.

Vladimir Gargun



J & L Medical Services

201 Park Ave.

Gregory McCarthy



JG Therapeutic Practice

81 Cass Ave.

Julia Goncalves



K. M. Curran Co.

201 Park Ave.

Kenneth Curran



Payper Everyday Promotions and Entertainment

85 Ashley St.

Charles Berard



Red Light Lounge

125 Capital Dr.

Barry Tabb

Shtarker Moving & Storage LLC

203 Circuit Ave.

Constance Ryder



Suad Rooter

60 Colony Road

Suad Dizdarevic

WILBRAHAM

Wilbraham Candle

38 Manchonis Road

Emily Engel

Wilbraham Community Preschool

500 Main St.

Emily Engel

Wilbraham & Monson Academy

423 Main St.

Tia Marie Chevalier