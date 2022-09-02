Top Banner

DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By 359

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of July and August 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

Ayla Tarot
1185 Bay Road
Brittany Thompson

David J. Noonan
32 Tanglewood Road
David Noonan

Hazel’s Blue Lagoon
39-41 Boltwood Walk
Junior Williams

BELCHERTOWN

AA Enterprises
438 State St.
Alyssa Maggi

Bo Jackson Construction
12 Jabish St.
Alex Jackson

Hoot the Handyman
47 Wilson St.
Todd Huhtanen

Mendyk Professional Services
25 Brandywine Dr.
Michael Mendyk III

Stratia Electric
150 Aldrich St.
Christopher Szczepanek

DEERFIELD

Blazing Light Photography
8A Sugarloaf St.
Richard Logan

Bright Ferry Originals
29 Hawks Road
Bright Ferry Originals

Carquest of South Deerfield/Hampshire Hill
93 North Main St.
John Lamoureaux

Cutting Edge Services
571 River Road
Kyle Bry

Glover Piano Studio
265 Greenfield Road
Dorothy Glover

O’Bryan Enterprises
385 Upper Road
Patrick O’Bryan

Polar Focus, Inc.
20 Industrial Dr., Unit E
Michael Akrep

R. Moody Machine
667 River Road
Richard Moody Jr.

EAST LONGMEADOW

AJS Appraisal Group
175 Orchard Road
Anthony Santaniello

Be Here Now Therapeutic Massage
280 North Main St., Suite 4
Viginia Levine

Boyajian Remodeling
10 Crane Ave.
David Boyajian

Chestnut Hill Farm
12 Chestnut St.
Victoria Clark, Fred Stevens

C.J. Antique Institute
174 North Main St.
Claudette Stephenson

Elements of Style
1 Apple Blossom Lane
Sharon Sweeney

New Beginnings Hair Salon
10 Crane Ave.
Maria Koutroubila

New England Termite & Structural Repair
121 Mountainview Road
Eric Lucas

Northeast Asset Management
119 Industrial Dr.
Brandon Behnk

Pine and Birch Photography
5 Lester St.
Olivia Hall

Revolution Hair and Makeup
10 Center Square
Caitlin Howland

Rockstar Brow Lounge
69 Maple St.
Denise Pelletier

HADLEY

Barstow Massage and Bodywork
8 River Dr.
Heather Barstow

Hadley Robotics
136 West St.
Edward Hannigan

Precision Dental Associates
190 Russell St.
Precision Dental Associates

Precision Massage
245 Russell St.
Jennifer Beal

Winter Moon Roots
7 Cemetery Road
Cultivating Solutions LLC

HOLYOKE

BloomHerbs
31 Vernon St.
Keiry Heath

Buscan Brother Painting
1 Bowers St.
Jose Buscan

Care Alliance of Western Massachusetts
4 Valley Mill Road
Care Alliance of Western Massachusetts

The Clover Pub
102-104 High St.
Michael Rigali

Knoxworx Multimedia
36L Maple Crest Circle
Mary Knox, Marc Knox

Lugo’s Kitchen
915 Main St.
Edward Hernandez

MATRS LLC
214 Southampton Road
Michael Clark

Paws Finding Peace
3 Hawthorne Lane
Elizabeth Atkins

NORTHAMPTON

All About You by Shannon
2 Conz St., #64
Shannon SBlomstrom

The Bloomberg Art Gallery and Meeting Place
17 New South St., Unit 203-204, Suite D
Lucy Abbott

The Conway School
88 Village Hill Road
William Dwight

Hatfield Hardwood
94 North Main St.
Charlotte Mascowki, Mitchell Mascowki

Jo Smith Studio Gallery
9 Market St.
Joanne Smith

La Boutique Panthea
14 Lady Slipper Lane
Pantea Azari

Piper’s Hair Salon
99 Market St.
Piper Murphy

Tugboat Consulting
42 Day Ave.
Jessica Dawson

SOUTH HADLEY

Farmers’ Market South Hadley
76 Pittroff Ave.
Jennifer Krassler

Guardian Property Management
504 Granby Road
Sharleen Roman

Hostimus
5 Pheasant Run
Jacob Broyles

Jalbert Drywall
17 Garden St.
Kenneth Robinson

K & R Drywall
17 Garden St.
Kenneth Robinson

SOUTHWICK

Innovative Aerospace LLC
8 Woodland Ridge
Lynn Stapleton, Thomas Stapleton

On Point Resume & Coaching Services
17 George Loomis Road
Desiree-Marie Jackson

Truce Ambition Dance Academy LLC
13 Ferrin Dr.
Julianne Wendzel

SPRINGFIELD

2 Cents Home Grown
83 Jamaica St.
Shaunia Swinton

47 Motors & Services LLC
47 Colton St.
47 Motors & Services LLC

ABC Supply Co. Inc.
270 Rocus St.
American Builders

Alpha 13
32 Luden St.
Leslye Marshall

Beyond Cycle & Fitness
1914 Wilbraham Road
Lisa Acosta

Bouney Enterprise
243 Naismith St.
Cynthia Oset-Tutu

Bradco Supply
270 Rocus St.
American Builders

Cardoso Remodeling Service
33 Parkwood St.
Luis Cardoso

Courage Hill LLC
1221 State St., Suite 202
Adam Hill

Delivered by Xperience
29 Donbray Road
Kenny Washington

DJBoomz
11 Ward Court
Braun Auguste

Elevated Energy
126 Savoy Ave.
Ashley Rodriguez

Eric Vick
1690 Boston Road
Eric Vick

FDR Auto Sales
245 Verge St.
Frank Roda

Felo’s Duct & Vents Restaurant
32 Hampden St.
Felix Pagan

Glow Esthetics
125 Main St., Suite 125
Jennifer Diaz

Good Quality Business
167 Hermitage Dr.
Justin Andrews

H&A Logistixs Broker LLC
121 State St.
Harvene Mitchell

Janna General Trading LLC
253 Pasco Road
Ibrahim Babetti

J.R. Star Barber Inc.
471 State St.
Jasiel Reyes

Kabahji Mediterranean Grill
253 Pasco Road
Mustafa Al Azawi

Knots Athletics
116 Kathleen St.
Kemisha Redd

Lion Carpentry
19 Wigwam Place
Leonardo Santiago

Little Italy’s
130 Union St.
Dean Baiardi

Little’s Pizzeria
672B Dickinson St.
Little’s Pizzeria

LM Construction
19 Eckington St.
Luis Malave

Maisonet Painting
65 Kenwood Park
Omar Maisonet

Media Garden
141 Waldorf St.
Richard Morganstern

Mel’s Affordable Painting
210 Marmon St.
Melvin Torres

Merrill’s Superette
60-62 High St.
Shazia Nizam

New Homes Realty Group
906 Carew St.
Juan Santana

NJMoves Photography
10 Sumner Ave.
Nathaniel Jewell

The Pleasant Snack Bar
174 Main St.
Scott Lubarsky

Pura Belleza Nutrition LLC
1228 Main St.
Ashley Cotto

Restoration City Church
30 Bowdoin St.
Restoration City Church

Rise Shine Create
124 Pondview Dr.
Carmen Oyola

Robert Rivest
64 Brunswick St.
Robert Rivest

Rosado Tires and Detailing
100 Verge St., F6
Hector Rosado

San Santiago
2560 Main St.
Yoan Bremen

Santa’s Cleaning Service
90 Athol St.
Yolanda Santa

Satin Moon Beauty
47 Nursery St.
Veronica Levy

Shandyce Willis LLC
118 Belvidere St.
Shandyce Willis

Shuree Jewel Box
229 Fernbank Road
Keeyana Koleman

Soul Aura
531 Main St.
Breanne Costa

Springfield Hospitality
2 Boland Way
Vidhyadhar Mitta

Wild & Crazy Events
80 Teakwood Road
Jabuk Lakomski

WARE

Dog Grooming by Norma
60 Cummings Road
Norma Ailloway

WESTFIELD

Antler Dog Chews & More
24 Chestnut St.
Tammy Kenney

Bell Realty
110 Main St.
Grady Bell

Clearwater Swimming Pools
20 Laro Road
Kyle Miltmore

Family Medicine Associates
75 Springfield Road
Pioneer Valley Medical Center LLC

Independent Logistics
69 Neck Road
Luke Cavanaugh

Novelty Ties
24 Chestnut St.
Matthew Kenney

Whip City Pressure Washing
15 Maria Dr.
Jas Enterprises Inc.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Ever and Green Co.
69 Ely Ave.
Caitlin Camberis 
 
Gargun Apartments Co.
33 Birnie Ave.
Vladimir Gargun
 
J & L Medical Services
201 Park Ave.
Gregory McCarthy 
 
JG Therapeutic Practice
81 Cass Ave.
Julia Goncalves
 
K. M. Curran Co.
201 Park Ave.
Kenneth Curran
 

Payper Everyday Promotions and Entertainment 
85 Ashley St.
Charles Berard
 
Red Light Lounge
125 Capital Dr.
Barry Tabb

Shtarker Moving & Storage LLC
203 Circuit Ave.
Constance Ryder
 
Suad Rooter
60 Colony Road
Suad Dizdarevic

WILBRAHAM

Wilbraham Candle
38 Manchonis Road
Emily Engel

Wilbraham Community Preschool
500 Main St.
Emily Engel

Wilbraham & Monson Academy
423 Main St.
Tia Marie Chevalier

