Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Burnett, Christopher Gene

PO Box 544

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/26/2022

Campbell, Sophine

109 Wolcott St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/29/2022

Christiansen, Craig A.

15 Hampden St.

Indian Orchard, MA 01151

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/29/2022

Filippone, Katelynn T.

726 Piper Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/29/2022

Flasinski, John E.

57 Franklin St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/30/2022

Fox, Rodney A.

74 West Main St., Apt. 2

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/25/2022

Guzman, Natalie Nicole

a/k/a Willis, Natalie Nicole

101 Miller St., Apt. 2R

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/29/2022

Kelleher, Karen

67 Deepwoods Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/27/2022

Maloney, Miriam A.

15 Alden Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/20/2022

Leask, Kimberly A.

131 Alfred Circle

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/28/2022

Maxwell, Winston N.

14 Berbay Circle

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/27/2022

McRobbie, Scott Allen

153 Denver St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/30/2022

Neifa, Carmen

342 Elm St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/26/2022

Northern Express

Butova, John E.

587 Barry St.

Feeding Hills, MA 01030

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/30/2022

Phommasith, Vorasinh

16 Gay St., Apt. 2

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/26/2022

Ram Mark F.

17 Fairfield Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/27/2022

Ramirez, Yaremi

PO Box 1742

Springfield, MA 01101

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/30/2022

Ribeiro, Melanie Nicole

31 State St., Apt 10B

Monson, MA 01057-1146

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/25/2022

Zavala, Rebecca L.

60 Deerfield Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/22/2022