Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Burnett, Christopher Gene
PO Box 544
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/26/2022

Campbell, Sophine
109 Wolcott St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/29/2022

Christiansen, Craig A.
15 Hampden St.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/29/2022

Filippone, Katelynn T.
726 Piper Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/29/2022

Flasinski, John E.
57 Franklin St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/30/2022

Fox, Rodney A.
74 West Main St., Apt. 2
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/25/2022

Guzman, Natalie Nicole
a/k/a Willis, Natalie Nicole
101 Miller St., Apt. 2R
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/29/2022

Kelleher, Karen
67 Deepwoods Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/27/2022

Maloney, Miriam A.
15 Alden Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/20/2022

Leask, Kimberly A.
131 Alfred Circle
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/28/2022

Maxwell, Winston N.
14 Berbay Circle
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/27/2022

McRobbie, Scott Allen
153 Denver St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/30/2022

Neifa, Carmen
342 Elm St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/26/2022

Northern Express
Butova, John E.
587 Barry St.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/30/2022

Phommasith, Vorasinh
16 Gay St., Apt. 2
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/26/2022

Ram Mark F.
17 Fairfield Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/27/2022

Ramirez, Yaremi
PO Box 1742
Springfield, MA 01101
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/30/2022

Ribeiro, Melanie Nicole
31 State St., Apt 10B
Monson, MA 01057-1146
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/25/2022

Zavala, Rebecca L.
60 Deerfield Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/22/2022

