The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

CHICOPEE

Ganzer Construction Inc., 31 Emerald St.- 2nd Floor, Chicopee, MA 01013. Gabriel Vitalino Ganzer, same. General contractor and building construction.

Squeaky Cleaning Service Corp., 20 Henry Harris St., Apt 1, Chicopee, MA 01013. Scarlett Gianei, same. Janitorial and cleaning services.

EASTHAMPTON

Trouble Street Inc., 4 Valley Lane, Easthampton, MA 01027. Norman Amandi, same. Motion picture production.

FLORENCE

Innovation Plumbing Inc., 51 Clark St., Florence, MA 01062. Gabe Fagen, same. Plumbing repairs and installation.

GREENFIELD

Returning Youth Initiative Inc., 259 Mohawk Trail #1010, Greenfield, MA 01301. Surajit Khanna, same. Provides young adults with a pathway to be reintegrated into society pursuing a productive life by providing housing, food, life skills training, secure employment (through entrepreneurship programs), and help pursue long term education.

LONGMEADOW

The Tate Learning Center Inc., 594 Converse St., Longmeadow, MA 01106. Christina Rizzo, 1194 Windsor Ave. Windsor, CT 06095. Non-profit organized to provide instruction, services, and job coaching to disabled individuals needing intensive care.

NORTH BROOKFIELD

Dolce Vita Catering Co. Inc., 187 Oakham Road, North Brookfield, MA 01535. Elena Viapiano, same. Restaurant and catering services.

NORTHAMPTON

Somos Semillas Inc., 16 Main St., Northampton, MA 01060. Maria Guarino, same. Non-profit organization that facilitates accessible and safe community connections for immigrants in the Pioneer Valley.

PITTSFIELD

BV Productions Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Harry Booras, same. Multimedia and entertainment production.

Delta-X Research USA, Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. John Brett, P. O. Box 42083, 2200 Oak Bay Ave. Victoria, BC, Canada, V8R6T4. Provides sales and marketing services to companies in the United States.

Enduring Ventures Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Francis Helgesen, same. Holdings company.

Iflexion Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Yauheni Yanul, same. Custom software development and related services.

Mental Health Support for Families, Inc., 341 West St. 32-02, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Celencia Hill-Gladden, same. Contract, rent, buy, or sell personal or real property.

SOUTH HADLEY

RF Builders Inc., 24 Harvard St., South Hadley, MA 01075. Justin Ramondetta, same. Home improvement and construction services.

SPRINGFIELD

B & D Logistics Corp., 66 Flint St., Springfield, MA 01129. Shawn Burney II, same. Secure transportation of goods.

Home of Homes Inc., 21 Garvey Dr., Springfield, MA 01109. Jose Hernandez, III, same. Real estate ownership, development, management, and maintenance.

JFH Consulting Inc., 292 Washington Blvd., Springfield, MA 01108. Jack Hunter, same. Economic development consulting services.

Phoenix Training Center Inc., 32 Hampden St. Ground Floor, Springfield, MA 01103. Maria Isabel Davila, same. Skills training center.

Remodeling Mission Inc., 26 Hebron St., Springfield, MA 01107. Otoniel Gomez, same. Home improvement services.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

All Home Improvements Inc., 20 Hummingbird Lane, West Springfield, MA 01089. Fevzi Ramazanov, same. Construction.

Smileworks Family Dentistry, P.C., 353 Rogers Ave., West Springfield, MA 01089. Divya Mudumba D.M.D., same. Full range of dental treatments for adults and children.