Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of November and December 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AGAWAM

Angie Lamothe LMT/LNT

430 Main St., Unit 109

Angela Lamothe

Beards and Betties Hair Salon

525 Springfield St.

Yasteleen Berrios

DTC & Nursery

171 James St.

Daniel Thibault

Equipped Vintage

525 Springfield St., Unit H

Kenneth Alvarado

Holly’s Skin and Beauty Boutique

2 South Bridge Dr.

Holly Borelli

Hong Kong Express

322 Springfield St.

Wen Chen

AMHERST

Amherst Vivi LLC

48 North Pleasant St.

Yuchen Yu, Nick Gu

AuCode

10 Oak Dr., Apt. A

Shiri Dori-Hacohen

Brick Attick

86 Dana St.

Shiri Dori-Hacohen

Chef Lau

362 College Road

Chi Ko Lau

Draught Class

320 Pulpit Hill Road

Grady Brockwidge Justice

Heystack

34 Kingman Road

Prashant Shenoy

Jena Schwartz

173 Mill Lane

Jena Schwartz

CHICOPEE

Andrew Paczek Electric Inc.

96 Lord Ter.

Andrew Placzek

Ann & Lee Jewelry

55 Empire St., Unit 52

Ana Centeno-Maldonado

AO Billing and Coding

53 Shepherd St.

Ariel Osgood

EAST LONGMEADOW

Sedgwick

15 Benton Dr.

Sedgwick

Tranquility Nail and Spa

628 North Main St.

Hein Nguyen

TRE Olive

180 Shaker Road

Michael Maruca

Wellness Within

168 Denslow Road

Heather Gaudette

EASTHAMPTON

Happiheadz

100 Cottage St.

Courtney Matroni

Jordyn Pinkney Hair

100 Cottage St.

Jordyn Pickney

ENFIELD

A. Scionti Painting LLC

377 George Washington Road, Unit D

Anthony Scionti III

GRANBY

Ignition Auto Services

144 South St.

Raymond Aldrich III

Union Mart

362 East State St.

Ali Sher

GREAT BARRINGTON

A&J Sporting Goods

10 Depot St.

Joe Aberdale

The Backstage Grille

109 Stockbridge Road

Juanita O’Rourke

Barrington Pack & Ship

67 State Road, Suite 2

Alexander Ervin

Berkshire Dry Goods

3 Railroad St.

Dennis Iodice

Berkshire South Regional Community Center

15 Crissey Road

Berkshire South Regional Community Center

The Bookloft

63 State Road

Giovanni Boivan

GREENFIELD

Edward Jones

55 Federal St., Suite 260

Kelsay Pallarito, Edward D. Jones & Co. LP

Edward Jones

269 Main St.

Kelsay Pallarito, Edward D. Jones & Co. LP

Edward Jones

21 Mohawk Trail, Suite 9

Kelsay Pallarito, Edward D. Jones & Co. LP

Edward Jones

101 Munson St., Suite 122

Kelsay Pallarito, Edward D. Jones & Co. LP

Jennifer Twyon

5 Arch St.

Jennifer Twyon

HADLEY

The Aerobics and Fitness Studio

220 Russell St.

Kimberly Davidson

Stone Soup Farm Co-op Inc.

81 Rocky Hill Road

David Dilorenzo

Target Store T-1839

367 Russell St.

Target

HOLYOKE

Be There Towing LLC

262 Oak St.

Edison Lagarra Hernandez

Cano Used Tires

640 South Bridge St.

Carmen Garcia

Damavero LLC

386 Dwight St.

David Blood, Mauro Brito

Deza Studios

95 Ridgewood Ave.

Rob Deza

Elegant Touch LLC

123 High St.

Yasmin Lugo

Felo Auto Repair and Auto Body

63 Commercial St.

Catherin Sanchez

LONGMEADOW

1617 Designs

664 Shaker Road

Danielle Haramut

Provisions

686 Bliss Road

Bruce Hyde, Andrew McAmis

Solar and Soil

208 Shaker Road

208 Shaker Clean Energy Inc.

LUDLOW

Complete Storage

148 Carmelina Circle

Paulin LLC

Great Clips

433 Center St.

Shivalie

MONSON

Fleet Wash Services

13 Woodridge Road

Jeffery Dean

Grow Local

214 Cedar Swamp Road

Sarah Krutov

NORTHAMPTON

Cumberland Rare Books

46 Franklin St.

Hosea Baskin

Deep Woods Wellness

115 Audubon Road

Rachel Koppelman

Hosea Baskin, Attorney at Law

9½ Market St.

Hosea Baskin

King Street Convenience & Smoke Shop

60 King St.

Zahoor Mian

Lisa Lindgren Design

518 Pleasant St., Suite 4

Lisa Lindgren

PALMER

Brazilian Deep Cleaning

2043 Main St.

Claudia Deragon

Nano Products

21 Wilbraham St., Unit B11

John becker IV

Sugar Chalet

15 Cedar Hill St.

Allison Henry

SOUTH HADLEY

Ebenezer’s Bar & Grill

60 Bridge St.

David Isakson

Pleasant Street Auto Sales

650 New Ludlow Road

William Johnson

SOUTHAMPTON

CMB Custom Woodworking and Renovations

11 Elm St.

Christopher Bovat

SOUTHWICK

Color Vibes by G

627 College Highway

Gwyneth Simard

Don Roy Handyman

168 Berkshire Ave.

Donald Roy

Wolfe Path Farm

76 Coes Hills Road

Irene Wolfe

SPRINGFIELD

Bark & Park Mobile Grooming

44 West Crystal Brook Dr.

Angela Robinson

Bournigal Auto Sales

1500 State St.

Juselino Bournigal

Carmen’s Gift & Jewelry

2684 Main St.

Carmen Jose

Chris Auto Sales Inc.

76 Boston Road

Diane Biscaldi

De La Rosa Los Sabores Restaurant

326 St. James Ave.

Rigoberto De La Rosa

Delfshaven Designs

36 Front St.

Brett Berchin

Dream Deals

16 Loretta St.

Jackeline Irizarry

Ebenezer Daycare

51 Hayden Ave.

Franchesca Feliciano

Elm Enterprises Inc.

29 Palmer Ave.

Timothy Cooper

Estrella Insurance

2460 Main St.

Solano Enterprises

Fresh Frituras & More

810 Cottage St.

Angel Aviles-Cruz

JoJo’s Darkroom

109 Dewitt St.

Joey Jean Otto

K&M Home Solutions

21 Rupert St.

Marieli Torres

Kalamaduka Bookkeeping

117 Dewitt St.

Renson Kalama Duka

WARE

Maynard Financial

23 Canal St.

David Maynard

WILBRAHAM

B. Well LLC

2650 Boston Road

Emilee Bailey

Edward Jones

2141G Boston Road

Kelsey Pallarito

Kitchen Encounters Inc.

15 Railroad Ave.

Robert Gasteyer, Michael Gasteyer

Matt Guertin Landscaping

19 Shirley St.

Matthew Guertin