DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By 0

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of November and December 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AGAWAM

Angie Lamothe LMT/LNT
430 Main St., Unit 109
Angela Lamothe

Beards and Betties Hair Salon
525 Springfield St.
Yasteleen Berrios

DTC & Nursery
171 James St.
Daniel Thibault

Equipped Vintage
525 Springfield St., Unit H
Kenneth Alvarado

Holly’s Skin and Beauty Boutique
2 South Bridge Dr.
Holly Borelli

Hong Kong Express
322 Springfield St.
Wen Chen

AMHERST

Amherst Vivi LLC
48 North Pleasant St.
Yuchen Yu, Nick Gu

AuCode
10 Oak Dr., Apt. A
Shiri Dori-Hacohen

Brick Attick
86 Dana St.
Shiri Dori-Hacohen

Chef Lau
362 College Road
Chi Ko Lau

Draught Class
320 Pulpit Hill Road
Grady Brockwidge Justice

Heystack
34 Kingman Road
Prashant Shenoy

Jena Schwartz
173 Mill Lane
Jena Schwartz

CHICOPEE

Andrew Paczek Electric Inc.
96 Lord Ter.
Andrew Placzek

Ann & Lee Jewelry
55 Empire St., Unit 52
Ana Centeno-Maldonado

AO Billing and Coding
53 Shepherd St.
Ariel Osgood

EAST LONGMEADOW

Sedgwick
15 Benton Dr.
Sedgwick

Tranquility Nail and Spa
628 North Main St.
Hein Nguyen

TRE Olive
180 Shaker Road
Michael Maruca

Wellness Within
168 Denslow Road
Heather Gaudette

EASTHAMPTON

Happiheadz
100 Cottage St.
Courtney Matroni

Jordyn Pinkney Hair
100 Cottage St.
Jordyn Pickney

ENFIELD

A. Scionti Painting LLC
377 George Washington Road, Unit D
Anthony Scionti III

GRANBY

Ignition Auto Services
144 South St.
Raymond Aldrich III

Union Mart
362 East State St.
Ali Sher

GREAT BARRINGTON

A&J Sporting Goods
10 Depot St.
Joe Aberdale

The Backstage Grille
109 Stockbridge Road
Juanita O’Rourke

Barrington Pack & Ship
67 State Road, Suite 2
Alexander Ervin

Berkshire Dry Goods
3 Railroad St.
Dennis Iodice

Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Berkshire South Regional Community Center

The Bookloft
63 State Road
Giovanni Boivan

GREENFIELD

Edward Jones
55 Federal St., Suite 260
Kelsay Pallarito, Edward D. Jones & Co. LP

Edward Jones
269 Main St.
Kelsay Pallarito, Edward D. Jones & Co. LP

Edward Jones
21 Mohawk Trail, Suite 9
Kelsay Pallarito, Edward D. Jones & Co. LP

Edward Jones
101 Munson St., Suite 122
Kelsay Pallarito, Edward D. Jones & Co. LP

Jennifer Twyon
5 Arch St.
Jennifer Twyon

HADLEY

The Aerobics and Fitness Studio
220 Russell St.
Kimberly Davidson

Stone Soup Farm Co-op Inc.
81 Rocky Hill Road
David Dilorenzo

Target Store T-1839
367 Russell St.
Target

HOLYOKE

Be There Towing LLC
262 Oak St.
Edison Lagarra Hernandez

Cano Used Tires
640 South Bridge St.
Carmen Garcia

Damavero LLC
386 Dwight St.
David Blood, Mauro Brito

Deza Studios
95 Ridgewood Ave.
Rob Deza

Elegant Touch LLC
123 High St.
Yasmin Lugo

Felo Auto Repair and Auto Body
63 Commercial St.
Catherin Sanchez

LONGMEADOW

1617 Designs
664 Shaker Road
Danielle Haramut

Provisions
686 Bliss Road
Bruce Hyde, Andrew McAmis

Solar and Soil
208 Shaker Road
208 Shaker Clean Energy Inc.

 

LUDLOW

Complete Storage
148 Carmelina Circle
Paulin LLC

Great Clips
433 Center St.
Shivalie

MONSON

Fleet Wash Services
13 Woodridge Road
Jeffery Dean

Grow Local
214 Cedar Swamp Road
Sarah Krutov

NORTHAMPTON

Cumberland Rare Books
46 Franklin St.
Hosea Baskin

Deep Woods Wellness
115 Audubon Road
Rachel Koppelman

Hosea Baskin, Attorney at Law
9½ Market St.
Hosea Baskin

King Street Convenience & Smoke Shop
60 King St.
Zahoor Mian

Lisa Lindgren Design
518 Pleasant St., Suite 4
Lisa Lindgren

PALMER

Brazilian Deep Cleaning
2043 Main St.
Claudia Deragon

Nano Products
21 Wilbraham St., Unit B11
John becker IV

Sugar Chalet
15 Cedar Hill St.
Allison Henry

SOUTH HADLEY

Ebenezer’s Bar & Grill
60 Bridge St.
David Isakson

Pleasant Street Auto Sales
650 New Ludlow Road
William Johnson

SOUTHAMPTON

CMB Custom Woodworking and Renovations
11 Elm St.
Christopher Bovat

SOUTHWICK

Color Vibes by G
627 College Highway
Gwyneth Simard

Don Roy Handyman
168 Berkshire Ave.
Donald Roy

Wolfe Path Farm
76 Coes Hills Road
Irene Wolfe

SPRINGFIELD

Bark & Park Mobile Grooming
44 West Crystal Brook Dr.
Angela Robinson

Bournigal Auto Sales
1500 State St.
Juselino Bournigal

Carmen’s Gift & Jewelry
2684 Main St.
Carmen Jose

Chris Auto Sales Inc.
76 Boston Road
Diane Biscaldi

De La Rosa Los Sabores Restaurant
326 St. James Ave.
Rigoberto De La Rosa

Delfshaven Designs
36 Front St.
Brett Berchin

Dream Deals
16 Loretta St.
Jackeline Irizarry

Ebenezer Daycare
51 Hayden Ave.
Franchesca Feliciano

Elm Enterprises Inc.
29 Palmer Ave.
Timothy Cooper

Estrella Insurance
2460 Main St.
Solano Enterprises

Fresh Frituras & More
810 Cottage St.
Angel Aviles-Cruz

JoJo’s Darkroom
109 Dewitt St.
Joey Jean Otto

K&M Home Solutions
21 Rupert St.
Marieli Torres

Kalamaduka Bookkeeping
117 Dewitt St.
Renson Kalama Duka

WARE

Maynard Financial
23 Canal St.
David Maynard

WILBRAHAM

B. Well LLC
2650 Boston Road
Emilee Bailey

Edward Jones
2141G Boston Road
Kelsey Pallarito

Kitchen Encounters Inc.
15 Railroad Ave.
Robert Gasteyer, Michael Gasteyer

Matt Guertin Landscaping
19 Shirley St.
Matthew Guertin

