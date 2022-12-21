Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of November and December 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
AGAWAM
Angie Lamothe LMT/LNT
430 Main St., Unit 109
Angela Lamothe
Beards and Betties Hair Salon
525 Springfield St.
Yasteleen Berrios
DTC & Nursery
171 James St.
Daniel Thibault
Equipped Vintage
525 Springfield St., Unit H
Kenneth Alvarado
Holly’s Skin and Beauty Boutique
2 South Bridge Dr.
Holly Borelli
Hong Kong Express
322 Springfield St.
Wen Chen
AMHERST
Amherst Vivi LLC
48 North Pleasant St.
Yuchen Yu, Nick Gu
AuCode
10 Oak Dr., Apt. A
Shiri Dori-Hacohen
Brick Attick
86 Dana St.
Shiri Dori-Hacohen
Chef Lau
362 College Road
Chi Ko Lau
Draught Class
320 Pulpit Hill Road
Grady Brockwidge Justice
Heystack
34 Kingman Road
Prashant Shenoy
Jena Schwartz
173 Mill Lane
Jena Schwartz
CHICOPEE
Andrew Paczek Electric Inc.
96 Lord Ter.
Andrew Placzek
Ann & Lee Jewelry
55 Empire St., Unit 52
Ana Centeno-Maldonado
AO Billing and Coding
53 Shepherd St.
Ariel Osgood
EAST LONGMEADOW
Sedgwick
15 Benton Dr.
Sedgwick
Tranquility Nail and Spa
628 North Main St.
Hein Nguyen
TRE Olive
180 Shaker Road
Michael Maruca
Wellness Within
168 Denslow Road
Heather Gaudette
EASTHAMPTON
Happiheadz
100 Cottage St.
Courtney Matroni
Jordyn Pinkney Hair
100 Cottage St.
Jordyn Pickney
ENFIELD
A. Scionti Painting LLC
377 George Washington Road, Unit D
Anthony Scionti III
GRANBY
Ignition Auto Services
144 South St.
Raymond Aldrich III
Union Mart
362 East State St.
Ali Sher
GREAT BARRINGTON
A&J Sporting Goods
10 Depot St.
Joe Aberdale
The Backstage Grille
109 Stockbridge Road
Juanita O’Rourke
Barrington Pack & Ship
67 State Road, Suite 2
Alexander Ervin
Berkshire Dry Goods
3 Railroad St.
Dennis Iodice
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
The Bookloft
63 State Road
Giovanni Boivan
GREENFIELD
Edward Jones
55 Federal St., Suite 260
Kelsay Pallarito, Edward D. Jones & Co. LP
Edward Jones
269 Main St.
Kelsay Pallarito, Edward D. Jones & Co. LP
Edward Jones
21 Mohawk Trail, Suite 9
Kelsay Pallarito, Edward D. Jones & Co. LP
Edward Jones
101 Munson St., Suite 122
Kelsay Pallarito, Edward D. Jones & Co. LP
Jennifer Twyon
5 Arch St.
Jennifer Twyon
HADLEY
The Aerobics and Fitness Studio
220 Russell St.
Kimberly Davidson
Stone Soup Farm Co-op Inc.
81 Rocky Hill Road
David Dilorenzo
Target Store T-1839
367 Russell St.
Target
HOLYOKE
Be There Towing LLC
262 Oak St.
Edison Lagarra Hernandez
Cano Used Tires
640 South Bridge St.
Carmen Garcia
Damavero LLC
386 Dwight St.
David Blood, Mauro Brito
Deza Studios
95 Ridgewood Ave.
Rob Deza
Elegant Touch LLC
123 High St.
Yasmin Lugo
Felo Auto Repair and Auto Body
63 Commercial St.
Catherin Sanchez
LONGMEADOW
1617 Designs
664 Shaker Road
Danielle Haramut
Provisions
686 Bliss Road
Bruce Hyde, Andrew McAmis
Solar and Soil
208 Shaker Road
208 Shaker Clean Energy Inc.
LUDLOW
Complete Storage
148 Carmelina Circle
Paulin LLC
Great Clips
433 Center St.
Shivalie
MONSON
Fleet Wash Services
13 Woodridge Road
Jeffery Dean
Grow Local
214 Cedar Swamp Road
Sarah Krutov
NORTHAMPTON
Cumberland Rare Books
46 Franklin St.
Hosea Baskin
Deep Woods Wellness
115 Audubon Road
Rachel Koppelman
Hosea Baskin, Attorney at Law
9½ Market St.
Hosea Baskin
King Street Convenience & Smoke Shop
60 King St.
Zahoor Mian
Lisa Lindgren Design
518 Pleasant St., Suite 4
Lisa Lindgren
PALMER
Brazilian Deep Cleaning
2043 Main St.
Claudia Deragon
Nano Products
21 Wilbraham St., Unit B11
John becker IV
Sugar Chalet
15 Cedar Hill St.
Allison Henry
SOUTH HADLEY
Ebenezer’s Bar & Grill
60 Bridge St.
David Isakson
Pleasant Street Auto Sales
650 New Ludlow Road
William Johnson
SOUTHAMPTON
CMB Custom Woodworking and Renovations
11 Elm St.
Christopher Bovat
SOUTHWICK
Color Vibes by G
627 College Highway
Gwyneth Simard
Don Roy Handyman
168 Berkshire Ave.
Donald Roy
Wolfe Path Farm
76 Coes Hills Road
Irene Wolfe
SPRINGFIELD
Bark & Park Mobile Grooming
44 West Crystal Brook Dr.
Angela Robinson
Bournigal Auto Sales
1500 State St.
Juselino Bournigal
Carmen’s Gift & Jewelry
2684 Main St.
Carmen Jose
Chris Auto Sales Inc.
76 Boston Road
Diane Biscaldi
De La Rosa Los Sabores Restaurant
326 St. James Ave.
Rigoberto De La Rosa
Delfshaven Designs
36 Front St.
Brett Berchin
Dream Deals
16 Loretta St.
Jackeline Irizarry
Ebenezer Daycare
51 Hayden Ave.
Franchesca Feliciano
Elm Enterprises Inc.
29 Palmer Ave.
Timothy Cooper
Estrella Insurance
2460 Main St.
Solano Enterprises
Fresh Frituras & More
810 Cottage St.
Angel Aviles-Cruz
JoJo’s Darkroom
109 Dewitt St.
Joey Jean Otto
K&M Home Solutions
21 Rupert St.
Marieli Torres
Kalamaduka Bookkeeping
117 Dewitt St.
Renson Kalama Duka
WARE
Maynard Financial
23 Canal St.
David Maynard
WILBRAHAM
B. Well LLC
2650 Boston Road
Emilee Bailey
Edward Jones
2141G Boston Road
Kelsey Pallarito
Kitchen Encounters Inc.
15 Railroad Ave.
Robert Gasteyer, Michael Gasteyer
Matt Guertin Landscaping
19 Shirley St.
Matthew Guertin