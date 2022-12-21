The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Grossgreen Inc., 61 Rowley St., Agawam, MA 01001. Viktor Verkhoglyadov, same. Trucking services.

BECKET

Jane Startz Productions Inc., 50 Blandford Road, Becket, MA 01223. Jane Startz, same. Entertainment services.

BROOKFIELD

Prograham Electric Inc., 52 Town Farm Road, Brookfield MA, 01506. Joseph M. Graham, same. Electrical installation, repair, and maintenance.

CHICOPEE

M & C Cleaning Corp., 409 Front St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Cezar Augusto De Azevedo Gomes, same. Janitorial and cleaning services.

CONWAY

Mission First Construction Inc., 1352 Ashfield Road, Conway, MA 01341. Katelyn Savarese, same.

GREENFIELD

Neb Workers Cooperative Inc., 179 Silvio O. Conte Dr., Greenfield, MA 01301. Thomas Ratte, 44 Flower Hill Road, Warwick, MA 01378. Labor, management and other services in the biodiesel and energy sectors.

LEE

Chief Roosa Scholarship Foundation Inc., 240 Mandalay Road, Lee, MA 01238. Jennifer M Roosa, same. Charitable organization designed exclusively to raise money for scholarships and/or charitable organizations in memory of Chief Jeffrey Roosa.

LUDLOW

Phoenix Watch Company Inc., 90 Southwood Dr., Ludlow, MA 01056. David Dicienzo, same. Manufacture, market, and sell watches and time pieces.

PITTSFIELD

B & E Niemiec Trucking Inc., 82 Wendell Ave. Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Bruce Niemiec, 5905 Robert Dr., South Easton, MA 02375. Trucking services.

Flomed Staffing Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Ameka Anglin, 2050 North Andrews Ave., Suite 102-1077 Pompano Beach, Fla. 33069.Temporary staffing services.

Yungas Services, Inc., 400 Wahconah St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Segundo Yunga, same. Home improvement services.

SPRINGFIELD

Breaking Oppression Inc., 111 Wollaston St., Springfield, MA 01109. Wilfredo Lopez Jr., 111 Wollaston St., Springfield, MA 01119. Non-profit organization which provides education, support, scholarships, resources and opportunities to the inner city and urban communities affected by oppression.

Hold Me 4 A Moment, 64 Dearborn St., Springfield, MA 01109. Jirah Marie Sanchez, same. A nationwide limited service for individuals facing a sudden hardship that may hinder their ability to financially provide for self and or family. The corporation will be an extension to state programs and providers for the nation with individuals or families that undergoes financial hardship.

Lee’s Taekwondo at Springfield 2, Inc., 1400 Boston Road, Springfield, MA 01119. Suhyun Lee, 82 Main St. Chicopee, MA 01020. Taekwondo martial arts studio.

Sorrell Neurology Services Inc., 299 Carew St., Suite 323, Springfield, MA 01104. Michael R. Sorrell, 103 Webber Road West Whately, MA 01039.Medical practice of neurology.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Diamond Gold Inc., 389 Park St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Candice Douglas, 36 Laurel Road West Springfield, MA 01089. Buying and selling jewelry.

The George W. David Family Charitable Foundation Inc., 181 Park Street, West Springfield, MA 01089. George W. David, same. Charitable foundation established to receive and distribute funds for charitable, religious, educational, scientific, literary, testing for public safety, fostering national or international amateur sports competition, and preventing cruelty to children or animals.