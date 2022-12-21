Real Estate Transactions
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
295 Ashfield Road
Ashfield, MA 01338
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Diane E. Page
Seller: Charles J. Plesnar
Date: 11/17/22
BERNARDSTON
68 Hoe Shop Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Joseph Shutta
Seller: Shutta, Patricia B., (Estate)
Date: 11/14/22
80 South St.
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Kyle J. Matteson
Seller: Linda L. Arsenault
Date: 11/16/22
BUCKLAND
295 Ashfield Road
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Diane E. Page
Seller: Charles J. Plesnar
Date: 11/17/22
11 Birch Road
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Barbara Karina Lutz LT
Seller: Steven L. Howland
Date: 11/21/22
15 Birch Road
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Barbara Karina Lutz LT
Seller: Steven L. Howland
Date: 11/21/22
COLRAIN
215 East Colrain Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Craig MacKinnon
Seller: Perrault FT
Date: 11/14/22
CONWAY
46 Larch Meadow Dr.
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $447,300
Buyer: Hannah Reuter
Seller: Helen Heidrich-Walker
Date: 11/16/22
DEERFIELD
4 Coates Ave.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $243,000
Buyer: Michelle M. Lewis
Seller: Julie A. Eubanks
Date: 11/14/22
22 King Philip Ave.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $521,000
Buyer: Darin B. Wrisley
Seller: Thomas J. Peabody
Date: 11/23/22
ERVING
3 Park St.
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Jeremy Golembeski
Seller: Francis M. Golembeski
Date: 11/18/22
GREENFIELD
158 Barton Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: William T. Lane
Seller: Carolyn A. Lamb RET
Date: 11/23/22
13-25 Chapman St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $2,600,000
Buyer: Mass. Development Finance Agency
Seller: American House LLC
Date: 11/15/22
27-31 Chapman St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $2,600,000
Buyer: Mass. Development Finance Agency
Seller: American House LLC
Date: 11/15/22
165 Chapman St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Sheeba Pattattu-Sankaran
Seller: Aureila L. Gleason
Date: 11/17/22
108-110 Conway St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Tayaba Hamayun
Seller: Tony W. Young
Date: 11/15/22
141 Elm St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Hilda L. Mercado
Seller: Troy Santerre
Date: 11/18/22
7 Factory Hollow
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: Leslie P. Edwards-Davis
Seller: Penny M. Waruch
Date: 11/18/22
67 Hope St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $390,500
Buyer: 67 Hope Street LLC
Seller: Mass. Commercial Capital Asset Management
Date: 11/16/22
61 Laurel St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: Jennifer L. Bemben
Seller: Gary D. Collins
Date: 11/18/22
375 Leyden Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Paula Mecagni
Seller: Matthew R. Guertin
Date: 11/22/22
242-262 Main St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $2,600,000
Buyer: Mass. Development Finance Agency
Seller: American House LLC
Date: 11/15/22
10 Phillips St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: John Bailey
Seller: Stephen Maynard
Date: 11/18/22
40 Pleasant St.
Greenfield, MA 01376
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Megan Blanche-Parker
Seller: David J. Larue
Date: 11/18/22
38 West St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Kevin W. Purington
Seller: Laurence R. Feliciano
Date: 11/18/22
MONTAGUE
425 Federal St.
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: 425 Federal Street LLC
Seller: Eileen D. Lund TR
Date: 11/22/22
33 Fosters Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Laurence Feliciano
Seller: Foster, David E., (Estate)
Date: 11/21/22
106 L St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Seller: Tammy J. Grigsby
Date: 11/18/22
16 Massasoit St.
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $209,500
Buyer: Matthew Wisniewski
Seller: Gordon R. Waite
Date: 11/15/22
64 Old Stage Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: David Bennett
Seller: Daniel E. Lipkowitz
Date: 11/18/22
12 Wentworth Ave.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $267,800
Buyer: Stephanie L. Sini
Seller: Laurie Ring-Kristiansen
Date: 11/15/22
NEW SALEM
11 Coolidge Dr.
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Jared J. Duval
Seller: Christy L. Coolidge
Date: 11/17/22
NORTHFIELD
99 Bennett Brook Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Sergei Skorupa
Seller: Jennifer A. Tufts
Date: 11/15/22
20 Riverview Dr.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: John Kalas
Seller: Deborah S. Giard
Date: 11/15/22
ORANGE
180 Athol Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $293,000
Buyer: Blacklove Collective TR
Seller: Stephen P. Johnson
Date: 11/16/22
70 Brookside Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Donn L. Blaser
Seller: Charles Habershaw
Date: 11/21/22
53 Dewey Conrad Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Frances Deluca-Hadsel
Seller: Laurence E. Harris
Date: 11/16/22
100 Lake Mattawa Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $339,900
Buyer: James Murray
Seller: Joseph Desantis
Date: 11/23/22
257 South Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Daniel Stevens
Seller: Donald S. Foster
Date: 11/17/22
236 Tully Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: Family Legacy TR
Seller: Piro, Susan M., (Estate)
Date: 11/14/22
25 West Myrtle St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: Robert Milkman
Seller: James E. Gallagher
Date: 11/18/22
385 Walnut Hill Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $276,750
Buyer: Bradley Jacques
Seller: James M. Henry
Date: 11/21/22
ROWE
32 Shippee Road
Rowe, MA 01367
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Matthew C. Stine
Seller: Van Der Maaten, R. C., (Estate)
Date: 11/18/22
SHUTESBURY
71 Town Farm Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Nathaniel C. Longcope
Seller: Lisa Saunders RET
Date: 11/18/22
WENDELL
59 Locke Hill Road
Wendell, MA 01379
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Blacklove Collective TR
Seller: Anita N. Melvin
Date: 11/23/22
38 Rush Road
Wendell, MA 01379
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Whetstone Wood TR
Seller: Tracey M. Forest
Date: 11/18/22
WHATELY
405 Long Plain Road
Whately, MA 01373
Amount: $399,000
Buyer: Katherine A. Bouchard
Seller: Cynthia J. Kicza
Date: 11/21/22
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
62 Annable St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $269,900
Buyer: Tara A. Rosenbaum
Seller: Scott M. Dashnaw
Date: 11/16/22
87 Anthony St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Ivan Carrasquillo
Seller: Marth E. LLC
Date: 11/22/22
100 Bowles Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $3,250,000
Buyer: 100 Bowles LLC
Seller: Wejjal LLC
Date: 11/18/22
32 Brookline Ave.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $249,900
Buyer: Richard Kana
Seller: Gary F. Geiger
Date: 11/23/22
72 Elbert Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Ashlee L. Simmons
Seller: Scott F. Bradlee
Date: 11/15/22
196 North St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Jon Bottoni
Seller: Aurora Assets TR
Date: 11/22/22
13 Pierce St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Laura N. Stevens
Seller: Kate S. Menard
Date: 11/18/22
47 Quail Hollow Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: Allan J. Grassetti
Seller: Cummings, Roger L. Jr., (Estate)
Date: 11/18/22
30 Valentine St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Mark Verville
Seller: Gail M. Demers
Date: 11/21/22
34 Wilbert Ter.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Karita Dossantos
Seller: Dorothy Marquis FT
Date: 11/16/22
41 William St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $264,900
Buyer: Joseph N. Recchia
Seller: Arline R. Bianchi FT
Date: 11/17/22
BRIMFIELD
99 Brookfield Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Herbert F. Seymour
Seller: Mark Hammond
Date: 11/18/22
31 Knollwood Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $137,000
Buyer: US Bank
Seller: Shawn Sorenson
Date: 11/16/22
CHESTER
263 Bromley Road
Chester, MA 01050
Amount: $482,500
Buyer: Maxine Nogard
Seller: Bracken FT
Date: 11/22/22
CHICOPEE
99 Academy St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $218,000
Buyer: Michael J. Morris
Seller: Emilia G. McDaneld
Date: 11/14/22
249 Arcade St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Darlinne Cruz
Seller: Goulet, Robin Jean L., (Estate)
Date: 11/17/22
183 Blanchard St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Edward A. Vargas
Seller: Norman R. Betournay
Date: 11/16/22
14 Bonneta Circle
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: James Vanhoy
Seller: Robert Baranoski
Date: 11/15/22
300 Carew St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Carew Street Properties LLC
Seller: William M. Herchuck
Date: 11/21/22
49 Fairway Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $319,900
Buyer: Kate C. Crowley
Seller: C. Brackney Indenture RET
Date: 11/18/22
41 Fernhill St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Katherine Harris
Seller: Anthony A. Santos
Date: 11/14/22
117 Harding St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $264,000
Buyer: Stephanie M. Kaczmarczyk
Seller: April P. Caiazzo
Date: 11/22/22
117 Hendrick St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Patricia Kasulinous
Seller: Richard A. Gadoury
Date: 11/22/22
21 Homer Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Cormier Dance LLC
Seller: LKDA LLC
Date: 11/18/22
47 Irene St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Jose Vasquez-Balbuena
Seller: Dilmarie M. Torres
Date: 11/23/22
6 Mount Carmel Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Carol M. Marchese
Seller: Mikhail Okhrimenko
Date: 11/21/22
46 Mount Vernon Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: Rafal Bielech
Seller: Natanael Crespo
Date: 11/23/22
70 Pine St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Kardon Enterprises LLC
Seller: Samantha J. Soli
Date: 11/18/22
218 School St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Yahaira Antonmarchi
Seller: Mark Boutin
Date: 11/15/22
54 Searles St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $318,000
Buyer: Carol M. Marchese
Seller: Catherine S. Osoimalo
Date: 11/21/22
32 Simonich St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Ngoc G. Nguyen
Seller: Wladyslawa C. Les
Date: 11/17/22
469 Springfield St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Urszula NT
Seller: Jane M. Stanek
Date: 11/15/22
178 Summit Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Justin H. Reardon
Seller: Daisy M. Lastra
Date: 11/15/22
133 Syrek St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Angelis Reyes-Figueroa
Seller: Bonilla, Maria, (Estate)
Date: 11/16/22
16 Warren St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Kathy L. Petris
Seller: Gaylord Blue LLC
Date: 11/18/22
134 Woodcrest Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Andrew E. Lawson
Seller: Mary A. Dzialo
Date: 11/18/22
EAST LONGMEADOW
8 5th St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Jonathan Wyss
Seller: Daniel J. Maurer
Date: 11/17/22
131 Brookhaven Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $604,000
Buyer: Ashley E. Clark
Seller: Michael J. Lemanski
Date: 11/15/22
24 Hunting Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jillian B. Lafave
Seller: James, Patricia A., (Estate)
Date: 11/23/22
44 Indian Spring Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Bailee Richardson
Seller: Garrett Forna
Date: 11/17/22
126 Mountainview Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: Travis P. Gladd
Seller: Jennifer A. Fearn
Date: 11/22/22
339 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $327,500
Buyer: Kenneth G. Wickman
Seller: Salvatore A. Scibelli
Date: 11/22/22
131 Prospect St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Western Mass. Managing Group
Seller: Prospect Housing Solutions LLC
Date: 11/23/22
11 Saint Joseph Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $288,000
Buyer: Shutzy Sainvil
Seller: Lori A. Gamelli
Date: 11/17/22
105 Westwood Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Kenia E. Robinson
Seller: Wendy A. Sears
Date: 11/14/22
GRANVILLE
270 Crest Lane
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Scott Dashnaw
Seller: Michelle Hervieux
Date: 11/16/22
25 Granby Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Jennifer Keenan-Jolie
Seller: Christopher J. Wood
Date: 11/17/22
HAMPDEN
29 Allen St.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: 29 Hampden SRF LLC
Seller: 29 Allen St. Partners LLC
Date: 11/21/22
Martin Farms Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $212,500
Buyer: Piper Lowe RE Group LLC
Seller: Scott R. Southworth
Date: 11/22/22
338 Wilbraham Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Joejoe Properties LLC
Seller: Matthew E. Lambert
Date: 11/18/22
HOLLAND
99 Leno Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Brittany Bruso
Seller: Richard R. Sobieski
Date: 11/17/22
7 Roberts Park Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Michelle P. Willson
Seller: Chuck M. Flagg
Date: 11/18/22
5 Williams Lane
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $243,000
Buyer: Samantha Spiezio
Seller: FNMA
Date: 11/18/22
HOLYOKE
119 Cross Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Molly S. Totman
Seller: Kathleen P. Poirier
Date: 11/15/22
263 Elm St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $2,025,000
Buyer: Elm Sargeant 1 LLC
Seller: Full House Properties LLC
Date: 11/18/22
23 Gates St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Sean D. Chatman
Seller: Leblanc, Edward P., (Estate)
Date: 11/22/22
657-663 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $2,025,000
Buyer: Elm Sargeant 1 LLC
Seller: Full House Properties LLC
Date: 11/18/22
374 Homestead Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: Deborah A. Lewandowski
Seller: Joseph R. Moynihan
Date: 11/18/22
289-291 Linden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Annira Moreno
Seller: Daisy Sanchez
Date: 11/22/22
133-135 Nonotuck St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Lawrence R. Barnes
Seller: Sawyer Carol A., (Estate)
Date: 11/17/22
15-17 O’Connor Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $333,000
Buyer: Caitlin Lugo
Seller: Plato O. Plomo Inc.
Date: 11/21/22
174 Pearl St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Adalise Torres
Seller: Kmak LLC
Date: 11/23/22
43-45 Portland St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $398,000
Buyer: Susan Sanyu-Muyiggwa
Seller: Andrew Holl
Date: 11/22/22
20 Richard Eger Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Dana Potter
Seller: Gladysh Capital LLC
Date: 11/22/22
116-124 Sargeant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $2,025,000
Buyer: Elm Sargeant 1 LLC
Seller: Full House Properties LLC
Date: 11/18/22
7 Scott Hollow Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $363,000
Buyer: Alexander Boucher
Seller: Kelley Rathman
Date: 11/14/22
70 Sycamore St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: Ryan C. Hommel
Seller: Alfred A. Clay
Date: 11/18/22
179 Whiting Farms Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $264,900
Buyer: Nicholas E. Gilfoy
Seller: Jennifer A. Krok
Date: 11/21/22
LONGMEADOW
669 Frank Smith Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $1,195,000
Buyer: Ryan Woody-Tunstall
Seller: Joseph M. Feigen
Date: 11/16/22
86 Greenmeadow Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: Lian Bai
Seller: Baiqing Li
Date: 11/15/22
741 Laurel St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Nicholas Day
Seller: Timothy J. Casey
Date: 11/22/22
229 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $360,500
Buyer: Chelsea M. Weaver-Bey
Seller: Clara A. Mathisen 2012 RET
Date: 11/23/22
140 Massachusetts Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Luis Racks Installer Corp.
Seller: William C. Packard
Date: 11/18/22
152 Meadowlark Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Cliff Chak
Seller: Rappaport, Harrisia L., (Estate)
Date: 11/18/22
280 Williams St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: RHL Properties LLC
Seller: Lawrence M. Mackler
Date: 11/15/22
58 Woodland Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Lucas R. Manzi
Seller: Harriet J. Collins
Date: 11/17/22
LUDLOW
40 Arch St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Jeffrey C. Dias
Seller: Maria Mainini
Date: 11/16/22
1528 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Ryan Stevens
Seller: Meaghan A. Schmieding
Date: 11/23/22
148 Holy Cross Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Rui Cunha
Seller: Lorraine J. Majka
Date: 11/23/22
62 Isabel Lane
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: John Reilly
Seller: Xiaoli Li
Date: 11/17/22
162 James St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $127,500
Buyer: Waiwai RT
Seller: Mary A. Condon
Date: 11/17/22
171 Kendall St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $133,000
Buyer: Dnepro Properties LLC
Seller: Donald King
Date: 11/18/22
17 Parkview St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Nicholas Stpierre
Seller: Paul M. Skowyra
Date: 11/22/22
199 Reynolds St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Shawn C. Smith
Seller: Modifi Homes LLC
Date: 11/14/22
143 Richmond Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $278,900
Buyer: Christine A. Stansbury
Seller: Ludkiewicz, Gloria J., (Estate)
Date: 11/15/22
429 State St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Faith Byers
Seller: Clement, Donald G. Jr., (Estate)
Date: 11/15/22
MONSON
9 Silva St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $254,000
Buyer: Shelby Coolidge
Seller: Mary Curran-Lima
Date: 11/18/22
340 Stafford Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Joseph P. Tiraboschi
Seller: Gregory W. Davis
Date: 11/18/22
10 Upper Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Michael R. Short
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 11/18/22
PALMER
15 2nd St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $670,000
Buyer: Double R. Enterprises LLC
Seller: G. Ross Wulfing
Date: 11/22/22
2250 Baptist Hill Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $444,000
Buyer: Jason Bessette
Seller: Jacqueline B. Scyocurka
Date: 11/16/22
118 Breckenridge St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Leandro Paz-Nascimento
Seller: Daniel Taylor
Date: 11/15/22
2065 Calkins Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Mark R. Staples
Seller: Mark W. Staples
Date: 11/21/22
69 Chudy St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Michael A. Bechard
Seller: Bechard, Michael A. Sr., (Estate)
Date: 11/18/22
1035 Circle Dr.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Curtis A. Megson
Seller: Gerald A. Nichols
Date: 11/21/22
1411 North Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: 1411 NMain LLC
Seller: Speedway LLC
Date: 11/18/22
11 Old Farm Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Todd M. Kirkland
Seller: Darlene Petersen
Date: 11/17/22
20 Old Farm Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Patricia A. Griswold
Seller: Matthew R. Miller
Date: 11/17/22
1061 Park St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: MT Home LLC
Seller: Wilmington Savings
Date: 11/14/22
142 Peterson Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $343,750
Buyer: Francis Marshall
Seller: Jared S. Valadares
Date: 11/15/22
46 Smith St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Seller: Jason W. Bessette
Date: 11/17/22
10 Strong St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Casey Larson
Seller: Cerberus RT
Date: 11/22/22
RUSSELL
26 Main St.
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Robert H. Waldorf
Seller: Debra Bonor-Lafreniere
Date: 11/18/22
SPRINGFIELD
10-12 Adams St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $122,000
Buyer: Raffaele Russo
Seller: Frank Colucci
Date: 11/23/22
Armory St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Oussama Awkal
Seller: Maher M. Awkal
Date: 11/23/22
41 Armory St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $164,500
Buyer: Waiwai RT
Seller: Robert P. Smith
Date: 11/21/22
813-815 Armory St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Oussama Awkal
Seller: Maher M. Awkal
Date: 11/23/22
877-879 Armory St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Mint Realty Group LLC
Seller: Rosa L. Amaro
Date: 11/22/22
217 Arthur St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Michael J. Grant
Seller: Tymeson, John E., (Estate)
Date: 11/25/22
96 Ashland Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $257,000
Buyer: Crystal A. Stanton
Seller: Margaret T. Doran 2018 RET
Date: 11/15/22
41-45 Baldwin St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Yudeisy C. Arias
Seller: Bao Q. Tran
Date: 11/14/22
14-16 Belvidere St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $182,500
Buyer: Tavernier Investments LLC
Seller: Righetti, Raymond R., (Estate)
Date: 11/22/22
118 Belvidere St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Alisa Jackson
Seller: Shandyce Willis
Date: 11/23/22
31 Bray St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Roberto Rivera-Negron
Seller: Edwin O. Garcia
Date: 11/16/22
289-307 Bridge St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $1,725,000
Buyer: Tree House B LLC
Seller: Bridge Hillman LLC
Date: 11/22/22
315-333 Bridge St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $1,725,000
Buyer: Tree House B. LLC
Seller: Bridge Hillman LLC
Date: 11/22/22
56 Brookside Circle
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Franco Beardsley
Seller: Lane, Kenneth H., (Estate)
Date: 11/14/22
10 Bruce St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Robert Perez
Seller: Robert Perez
Date: 11/18/22
64 Buckingham St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Delaney
Seller: Dauntless Path LLC
Date: 11/18/22
1209-1211 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Angela Ortiz
Seller: Hrisa S. Papoutsakis
Date: 11/23/22
69 Cherrelyn St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Brian A. Mackey
Seller: Juan R. Fragosa
Date: 11/15/22
114 Clement St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Ian Terry
Seller: Michael Alexander
Date: 11/18/22
77 Clough St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $226,000
Buyer: Felister Nkeiruka-Anwuzia
Seller: Letha A. Foreman
Date: 11/22/22
569 Cooley St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Luy Nguyen
Seller: Deu Poudel
Date: 11/17/22
22-24 Crane St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $366,000
Buyer: Brielle Ruth
Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC
Date: 11/17/22
77-79 David St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: KD Collins Realty LLC
Seller: Ruth A. Collins
Date: 11/23/22
3 Dennis St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $209,000
Buyer: Jasmine Nankati
Seller: Tareka K. Leialoha
Date: 11/21/22
144 Denver St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $162,000
Buyer: Emid Properties LLC
Seller: Linda Osei
Date: 11/23/22
38 Dewitt St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Reshunda L. Perry
Seller: Katherine M. Harris
Date: 11/14/22
114 Elmore Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Tabitha M. Cardona
Seller: PAH Properties LLC
Date: 11/23/22
17 Fenimore Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Gloria Sutton
Seller: Ashley Clark
Date: 11/15/22
73 Ferncliff Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $252,000
Buyer: Jocelynn King
Seller: Charay Bland
Date: 11/15/22
70 Freeman Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Alexis J. Gomez
Seller: Abdulazeez Aljashaam
Date: 11/22/22
27-R Glenmore St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Michele Edberg
Seller: Debra L. Shippee
Date: 11/22/22
65 Glenvale St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Luis A. Rodriguez
Seller: Michael J. McLaughlin
Date: 11/23/22
47 Granger St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $258,000
Buyer: Charles Caldwell
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 11/21/22
74 Haskin St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Seller: Dion, Loretta M., (Estate)
Date: 11/15/22
15 Itendale St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $224,900
Buyer: Alysa R. Hartman
Seller: Betty A. Martin
Date: 11/18/22
58 Johnson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $408,500
Buyer: Asrate Sahlu
Seller: Marcos Decarvalho
Date: 11/18/22
2-10 Kendall St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: David Diaz
Seller: Radner Realty Inc.
Date: 11/17/22
64-66 Knollwood St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: James Moro
Seller: Nardine Beazer
Date: 11/18/22
795-801 Liberty St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: David Diaz
Seller: Radner Realty Inc.
Date: 11/17/22
21-23 Littleton St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Brian Torres
Seller: Blake W. Hansen
Date: 11/18/22
129-131 Malden St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Carissa Vuong
Seller: Devon D. Williams
Date: 11/23/22
75 Manitoba St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: Sheleigh A. Lovejoy
Seller: Kathleen A. Nemphos
Date: 11/14/22
346 Maple St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Dontell J. Lofton
Seller: Eddie A. Rodriguez
Date: 11/25/22
128-130 Massachusetts Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Natividad Pena-Bourdier
Seller: Stefanie Mejia
Date: 11/21/22
48 Massasoit St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Alexander Santiago
Seller: Israel Reyes
Date: 11/21/22
78 Mayflower Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: William F. Baker
Seller: Samuel Vona
Date: 11/15/22
36 McBride St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $142,000
Buyer: Charles Elfman
Seller: Laura A. Kleiner
Date: 11/18/22
27 Meadowbrook Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $202,500
Buyer: High Ridge Real Estate LLC
Seller: Barbara E. Shea
Date: 11/23/22
21 Merwin St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Joejoe Properties LLC
Seller: Cuong M. Nguyen
Date: 11/18/22
85 Montrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $227,000
Buyer: Ashlyn Robideau
Seller: Round 2 LLC
Date: 11/23/22
38-40 Moulton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: JMB Property Mgmt. LLC
Seller: William R. Wagner
Date: 11/23/22
104 Narragansett St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Saria S. Awadalla
Seller: Xiuyu Ma
Date: 11/23/22
74 Newhall St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Vilma E. Vazquez
Seller: Frank E. Dejesus
Date: 11/14/22
387 Oakland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Hung Tien
Seller: Laura Davidson LT 2020
Date: 11/14/22
18 Ogden St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: James J. Jozokos
Seller: Christopher J. Charest
Date: 11/14/22
38-40 Pasadena St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Carlos Aguasvivas
Seller: Edward A. Vargas
Date: 11/15/22
38 Pine Grove St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Awilda Ayala
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 11/22/22
36 Pinecrest Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Rick A. Rubin
Seller: Dellaera, Vito M., (Estate)
Date: 11/21/22
50-52 Quebec St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $354,000
Buyer: Yoselin A. Abreu
Seller: Porfiria Gutierrez
Date: 11/15/22
115 Revere St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Debra Whittington
Seller: Shannon Austin
Date: 11/18/22
68-70 Rochelle St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Maribel Santana
Seller: AJN Rentals LLC
Date: 11/22/22
35 South Shore Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Scott Reardon
Seller: Lachenauer LLC
Date: 11/14/22
103 Shady Brook Lane
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $142,500
Buyer: Targaryen RT
Seller: Vincent Corsaro
Date: 11/14/22
32 Shamrock St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $279,000
Buyer: Segundo J. Calle
Seller: Jilson R. Salem
Date: 11/15/22
17-19 Sterling St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Devin Hoagland
Seller: Martyn G. Green
Date: 11/21/22
Stockman St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: David Diaz
Seller: Radner Realty Inc.
Date: 11/17/22
824 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Santiago Ramos-Oliva
Seller: Bonnie L. Watson
Date: 11/21/22
58 Sunnybrook Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $298,000
Buyer: Jilson Salem
Seller: Kyle J. Gauthier
Date: 11/17/22
136 Tavistock St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: William Raleigh
Seller: Mary A. Collins
Date: 11/16/22
38 Tinkham Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $289,999
Buyer: Selana M. Picard
Seller: Sareen Properties LLC
Date: 11/17/22
74 Treetop Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $238,000
Buyer: Daniel Crespo
Seller: Mass. Housing Finance Agency
Date: 11/18/22
76 Tyler St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Jasmine K. Lopez
Seller: Maria C. Lopez-Santiago
Date: 11/22/22
27 Wachusett St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Emmanuel Owusu
Seller: Chad Harrison
Date: 11/18/22
23-25 Wait St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $322,000
Buyer: Walesca Pena-Mejia
Seller: Holly L. Patruno
Date: 11/18/22
46-48 Wait St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $233,324
Buyer: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC
Seller: Pauline M. Norwood
Date: 11/23/22
73 Waldorf St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Shawna Cobb
Seller: Steven J. Tessier
Date: 11/22/22
164 Washington Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $319,000
Buyer: Ana M. Lenardo-Ulloa
Seller: Jeffrey P. Hogan
Date: 11/22/22
22 Wellesley St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: George M. Dejesus
Seller: Okabbs Properties LLC
Date: 11/15/22
29 Wendell Place
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $227,500
Buyer: Oscar A. Sola-Aguilar
Seller: Sheng Shiang Peng
Date: 11/15/22
29 West Alvord St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $351,000
Buyer: Biecha Asukulu
Seller: Phantom Holdings LLC
Date: 11/22/22
784 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Rayhana Washington
Seller: Carl Stewart
Date: 11/18/22
346-348 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Titus W. Macharia
Seller: Mamba Capital LLC
Date: 11/16/22
1900 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $577,000
Buyer: Pride Stores LLC
Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.
Date: 11/15/22
100 Wildwood Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Christopher J. Cirelli
Seller: Eric G. Lang
Date: 11/22/22
138 Wollaston St.
Springfield, MA 01199
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Clevan Cooper
Seller: Megan Dilisio
Date: 11/18/22
1000 Worcester St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: 1000 Worcester Street LLC
Seller: Brian S. Murphy
Date: 11/22/22
SOUTHWICK
48 Berkshire Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $178,000
Buyer: Ashley Tessener
Seller: Michael Z. Keenan
Date: 11/22/22
115 Berkshire Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Olga Liogky
Seller: Avail 1 REO LLC
Date: 11/23/22
College Hwy.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: John D. Coward
Seller: William J. Engel
Date: 11/17/22
185 College Hwy.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Scooters Bark & Bubbles
Seller: Hillside Development Corp.
Date: 11/22/22
123 Feeding Hills Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Maureen Hook
Seller: Tamara Babinova
Date: 11/22/22
143 North Lake Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $452,100
Buyer: Brian Plante
Seller: Michael R. Cormier
Date: 11/15/22
24 Noble Steed Xing
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $620,000
Buyer: Ryan M. Hogan
Seller: Giberson Construction Inc.
Date: 11/16/22
TOLLAND
Harvey Mountain Road
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Michael Bergen
Seller: Lacasse, Jeffrey P., (Estate)
Date: 11/16/22
267 Harvey Mountain Road
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Michael Bergen
Seller: Lacasse, Jeffrey P., (Estate)
Date: 11/16/22
WALES
2 Grove Point Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: David Samuels
Seller: David R. Hamel
Date: 11/15/22
4 Grove Point Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: David Samuels
Seller: David R. Hamel
Date: 11/15/22
2 Laurel Lane
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: David Samuels
Seller: David R. Hamel
Date: 11/15/22
197 Union Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Sean Quinn
Seller: Michele M. Edberg
Date: 11/18/22
WESTFIELD
208 Belanger Road
Westfield, MA 01073
Amount: $252,000
Buyer: Mario Metallo
Seller: Sean M. Henry
Date: 11/22/22
84 Big Wood Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Jennifer M. Puffer
Seller: Sharon A. Fouche
Date: 11/15/22
87 Birch Bluffs Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Jenelle L. Masotti
Seller: Fedor A. Tereshchuk
Date: 11/14/22
29 Camelot Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $950,000
Buyer: Christopher O’Neill
Seller: Leslie C. Blahut
Date: 11/14/22
10 Columbia Place
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Kyle Felsentreger
Seller: David J. Castanera
Date: 11/14/22
59 Dana St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Vladislav P. Tupchiy
Seller: Moquin, Evelyn A., (Estate)
Date: 11/18/22
239 Eastwood Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Brian Higgins
Seller: Anthony A. Ferrer
Date: 11/18/22
66 Forest Glen Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Shane M. Connors
Seller: Gerry E. Lamoureaux
Date: 11/23/22
35 Furrowtown Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $469,500
Buyer: Ivan Curdov
Seller: Joshua A. Purinton
Date: 11/16/22
37 Janis Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Ronald O. Pare
Seller: Patrick T. Morrissey
Date: 11/21/22
27 Knollwood Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $276,250
Buyer: Ryan A. Herbert
Seller: Stefani Leonczyk
Date: 11/18/22
345 Little River Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Amber Wood
Seller: Kristie F. Healey
Date: 11/16/22
161 Loomis Ridge
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Vantage Home Buyers LLC
Seller: Phillip W. Vanvoorhis
Date: 11/18/22
110 North Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: 110 North Road TR
Seller: Cook, Richard C., (Estate)
Date: 11/22/22
71 Steiger Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $317,500
Buyer: Jason Woody
Seller: Sean M. Fitzgerald
Date: 11/18/22
6 Westwood Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $414,000
Buyer: Carol A. Hicks
Seller: Michael P. Stolpinski
Date: 11/18/22
70 Zephyr Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $373,000
Buyer: Kate S. Menard
Seller: Colby, Jack E., (Estate)
Date: 11/18/22
WILBRAHAM
2551 Boston Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $955,000
Buyer: Milestone Funeral Services
Seller: Francis X. O’Brien
Date: 11/16/22
60 Brainard Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $202,000
Buyer: Congamond Management LLC
Seller: Warren, Edward Paul, (Estate)
Date: 11/18/22
27 Brentwood Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Nardine Beazer
Seller: Stephanie Eagles-Fox
Date: 11/18/22
485 Glendale Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $665,000
Buyer: Mohamed Ly
Seller: R. A. Ctney 2018 TR
Date: 11/22/22
12 Grove St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $955,000
Buyer: Milestone Funeral Svcs
Seller: Francis X. O’Brien
Date: 11/16/22
1 Nokomis Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $232,500
Buyer: Ethan Minott
Seller: Latour, Vivian M., (Estate)
Date: 11/17/22
8 Nokomis Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $362,500
Buyer: Jamie E. Abraham
Seller: Paul Ireland
Date: 11/15/22
64 Old Boston Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Breanne E. Gouvin
Seller: Keegan A. Voigt
Date: 11/17/22
115 Silver St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $620,000
Buyer: Meaghan A. Schmieding
Seller: Bedrock Financial LLC
Date: 11/15/22
449 Springfield St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Catharine Stevens
Seller: Todd L. Harris
Date: 11/14/22
120 Washington Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $197,730
Buyer: Midfirst Bank
Seller: Rachel E. Dewhurst
Date: 11/14/22
WEST SPRINGFIELD
603 Elm St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $179,000
Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Seller: Rosemary E. Collier
Date: 11/17/22
32 George St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Suk Majhi
Seller: Subash Majhi
Date: 11/16/22
284 Main St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Nicholas J. Dawkins
Seller: Joseph N. Burdziakowski
Date: 11/15/22
681 Morgan Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Carl Stewart
Seller: Larkspur LLC
Date: 11/18/22
19 Redden Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Jean Slattery
Seller: Patricia A. Slattery
Date: 11/14/22
80 Riverdale St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $168,412
Buyer: Wells Fargo Bank
Seller: Theresa M. Fillippone
Date: 11/22/22
15 Silver St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Savoeuth Neth
Seller: Sarmad M. Alkarimi
Date: 11/18/22
21 Stone Path Lane
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: Maria Doulakis
Seller: Dutkiewicz, Barbara A., (Estate)
Date: 11/18/22
185 Windsor St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $176,437
Buyer: Citimortgage Inc.
Seller: Sharon Pajak
Date: 11/25/22
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
40 Aubinwood Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $503,460
Buyer: Alfred J. Nanni
Seller: J. R. Golowich TR
Date: 11/21/22
17 Grantwood Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $745,900
Buyer: Shubhroz Gill
Seller: Jeremy D. Ober
Date: 11/16/22
29 Henry St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $573,000
Buyer: Esther Azar
Seller: Gregory M. Briggs
Date: 11/15/22
167 Henry St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Red Tail Resources LLC
Seller: Winter Harbor LLC
Date: 11/15/22
14 Justice Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $314,000
Buyer: Kien T. Nguyen
Seller: Deborah D. Fredenburgh
Date: 11/14/22
85 Longmeadow Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: William Githuku-Ndugire
Seller: Beaulieu, Robert, (Estate)
Date: 11/18/22
Market Hill Road, Lot 5
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $169,000
Buyer: Douglas Pfeffer
Seller: Mill River Renovations LLC
Date: 11/15/22
51 Morgan Circle
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Jennifer M. Guglielmo
Seller: H. Clay Sammis 2021 TR
Date: 11/18/22
39 Owen Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $790,000
Buyer: Trek S. Palmer
Seller: David Leith
Date: 11/22/22
435 Pine St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: William Colwell
Seller: Christopher E. Overtree
Date: 11/15/22
375 Potwine Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $540,000
Buyer: Alison Ketcham
Seller: Maximilian Safarpour
Date: 11/17/22
216 Shutesbury Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $640,216
Buyer: Tara Flippo
Seller: Joan Levine-Zukas
Date: 11/15/22
16 Tyler Place
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $726,000
Buyer: 222-226 State Street LLC
Seller: RPF LLC
Date: 11/16/22
320 West St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Rajeev Jog
Seller: James Wong
Date: 11/21/22
BELCHERTOWN
85 Bay Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Samuel Sarfaty-Jackson
Seller: Elizabeth A. Meaux
Date: 11/14/22
227 Federal St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $289,900
Buyer: Inna Aronov
Seller: Nikolay V. Prokofiev
Date: 11/21/22
41 Hickory Hill
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: Michael A. Delvecchio
Seller: Catherine A. Tommila
Date: 11/18/22
90 North Liberty St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Neil Toomey
Seller: 90 North Liberty St RT
Date: 11/21/22
10 Sarah Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Lawrence T. Belbin
Seller: Timothy J. Belbin
Date: 11/22/22
85 Wilson Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $382,000
Buyer: Jared C. Lauziere
Seller: Jehoram RT
Date: 11/14/22
EASTHAMPTON
27 Bryan Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Goodnow Construction Inc.
Seller: Andrew Shea
Date: 11/14/22
1 Droy Circle
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $282,777
Buyer: Dominic O’Connell
Seller: Laura L. Witherell
Date: 11/22/22
2 East St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Easthampton Holdings LLC
Seller: Blue Heel LLC
Date: 11/21/22
90 Lovefield St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Vicki M. Arnould
Seller: Vicki M. Arnould
Date: 11/22/22
41 Meadowbrook Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $536,000
Buyer: James M. Clifford
Seller: Kaufman Chappuis FT
Date: 11/16/22
13 Plaza Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $292,000
Buyer: Cecelia R. Goulet
Seller: Buczala, Thomas M., (Estate)
Date: 11/18/22
13 Water St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $436,000
Buyer: Michael P. Bray
Seller: Stella J. Conyer
Date: 11/21/22
GRANBY
21 Cold Hill Dr.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $338,500
Buyer: Sara M. Aiudi
Seller: Lajoie FT
Date: 11/15/22
23 Cold Hill Dr.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $338,500
Buyer: Sara M. Aiudi
Seller: Lajoie FT
Date: 11/15/22
24 High St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Jonathan W. Wilhelm
Seller: Diane M. O’Brien
Date: 11/18/22
HADLEY
1 Colony Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $165,700
Buyer: Bercume Construction LLC
Seller: Valley Construction Co. Inc.
Date: 11/15/22
110 East St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: G&B Realty Partners LLC
Seller: Roselyn S. Levay
Date: 11/21/22
10 Frallo Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $502,000
Buyer: Brianna Dimattio-Quinn
Seller: Stephen R. Bagshaw
Date: 11/22/22
132 Russell St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Karen Depace
Seller: Joyce Skypeck
Date: 11/18/22
17 Shattuck Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $165,700
Buyer: Bercume Construction LLC
Seller: Valley Construction Co. Inc.
Date: 11/15/22
42 Shattuck Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $552,900
Buyer: Jessica L. McCormack
Seller: Philipp J. Szczepanski
Date: 11/23/22
26 Stockwell Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Andrew Vinard
Seller: Andrea Vinard
Date: 11/21/22
HATFIELD
4 Circle Dr.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Robert F. Vollinger
Seller: Vollinger, Ralph F., (Estate)
Date: 11/17/22
MIDDLEFIELD
8 Clark Wright Road
Middlefield, MA 01243
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Richard Pike-Martin
Seller: Audrey Stone
Date: 11/15/22
NORTHAMPTON
35 Fern St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $374,000
Buyer: Nicholas Kelley
Seller: Peter W. Kelley
Date: 11/18/22
18 Hampden St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $522,680
Buyer: Amelie Hastie
Seller: Katharine Arata
Date: 11/14/22
25 Hinckley St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Stacy Page
Seller: Brett P. Pietraszkiewicz
Date: 11/15/22
50 Olive St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,191,000
Buyer: 7652 Nominee RET
Seller: Luke C. Brown
Date: 11/25/22
332 Pleasant St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: 332 Pleasant Street LLC
Seller: Mary Lou Stuart RET
Date: 11/15/22
71 Union St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Mohammed F. Ali
Seller: Kevin Brigham
Date: 11/16/22
PELHAM
18 Gulf Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Scott L. Poulin
Seller: Christine Marglin
Date: 11/23/22
PLAINFIELD
344 Main St.
Plainfield, MA 01070
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: 344 Main St Plainfield NT
Seller: Allen, Charles Frank, (Estate)
Date: 11/23/22
SOUTH HADLEY
82 Abbey St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $278,800
Buyer: Guy T. Pepe LT
Seller: Omar Awad
Date: 11/21/22
1 Ethan Circle
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $488,000
Buyer: Lynne E. Rogers
Seller: Matthew Rheault
Date: 11/22/22
8 Lyon Green
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $533,900
Buyer: Michael J. Stephens
Seller: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction
Date: 11/15/22
150 Main St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Paul Cutler
Seller: Alfred Shattelroe
Date: 11/18/22
39 Old County Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Eeps LLC
Seller: Richard M. Bradley
Date: 11/17/22
24 Ranger St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $269,000
Buyer: Rachel Breen
Seller: McAvoy, Gloria, (Estate)
Date: 11/17/22
SOUTHAMPTON
114 Brickyard Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Lawrence Walden
Seller: Michael Sacco
Date: 11/18/22
116 Brickyard Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Lawrence Walden
Seller: Michael Sacco
Date: 11/18/22
45 Lead Mine Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Jessica N. Hodnicki
Seller: Hunter Tinkham-Silva
Date: 11/16/22
56 Pleasant St.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Carol L. Ingram
Seller: Ryan J. Shylo
Date: 11/14/22
58 Pleasant St.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $126,000
Buyer: 113 Maple Street LLC
Seller: John V. Magee
Date: 11/16/22
194 Pomeroy Meadow Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $775,000
Buyer: Joanne Dalpe
Seller: Thomas E. Hanson
Date: 11/18/22
51 Rattle Hill Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: Hunter Silva
Seller: Jonathan P. Hilchey
Date: 11/16/22
WARE
25 Gould Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $266,500
Buyer: Emily C. Murray
Seller: James Kaczuwka
Date: 11/21/22
10 King St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Dawn Szczygiel
Seller: Robert, Lea E., (Estate)
Date: 11/18/22
71 Ross Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $267,500
Buyer: Walter R. Guertin
Seller: Preston A. Carr
Date: 11/15/22
7 Storrs St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: David R. Fox
Seller: Bottega Dasilva-Hugo
Date: 11/15/22
WESTHAMPTON
35 Loudville Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Anthony R. Charter
Seller: Liana M. Charter
Date: 11/21/22
34 Main Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Travis J. Deschaine
Seller: Elizabeth J. Cole LT
Date: 11/17/22
33 Montague Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Kathleen M. Sullivan
Seller: Richard A. Ammon
Date: 11/18/22
WORTHINGTON
279 Huntington Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Stephanie Sousbies
Seller: Berta A. Mason
Date: 11/21/22
365 Huntington Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $451,000
Buyer: Daniel Erdman
Seller: Dana B. Potter
Date: 11/22/22