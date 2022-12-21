The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

295 Ashfield Road

Ashfield, MA 01338

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Diane E. Page

Seller: Charles J. Plesnar

Date: 11/17/22

BERNARDSTON

68 Hoe Shop Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Joseph Shutta

Seller: Shutta, Patricia B., (Estate)

Date: 11/14/22

80 South St.

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Kyle J. Matteson

Seller: Linda L. Arsenault

Date: 11/16/22

BUCKLAND

11 Birch Road

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Barbara Karina Lutz LT

Seller: Steven L. Howland

Date: 11/21/22

15 Birch Road

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Barbara Karina Lutz LT

Seller: Steven L. Howland

Date: 11/21/22

COLRAIN

215 East Colrain Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Craig MacKinnon

Seller: Perrault FT

Date: 11/14/22

CONWAY

46 Larch Meadow Dr.

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $447,300

Buyer: Hannah Reuter

Seller: Helen Heidrich-Walker

Date: 11/16/22

DEERFIELD

4 Coates Ave.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $243,000

Buyer: Michelle M. Lewis

Seller: Julie A. Eubanks

Date: 11/14/22

22 King Philip Ave.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $521,000

Buyer: Darin B. Wrisley

Seller: Thomas J. Peabody

Date: 11/23/22

ERVING

3 Park St.

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Jeremy Golembeski

Seller: Francis M. Golembeski

Date: 11/18/22

GREENFIELD

158 Barton Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: William T. Lane

Seller: Carolyn A. Lamb RET

Date: 11/23/22

13-25 Chapman St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $2,600,000

Buyer: Mass. Development Finance Agency

Seller: American House LLC

Date: 11/15/22

27-31 Chapman St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $2,600,000

Buyer: Mass. Development Finance Agency

Seller: American House LLC

Date: 11/15/22

165 Chapman St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Sheeba Pattattu-Sankaran

Seller: Aureila L. Gleason

Date: 11/17/22

108-110 Conway St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Tayaba Hamayun

Seller: Tony W. Young

Date: 11/15/22

141 Elm St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Hilda L. Mercado

Seller: Troy Santerre

Date: 11/18/22

7 Factory Hollow

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $247,000

Buyer: Leslie P. Edwards-Davis

Seller: Penny M. Waruch

Date: 11/18/22

67 Hope St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $390,500

Buyer: 67 Hope Street LLC

Seller: Mass. Commercial Capital Asset Management

Date: 11/16/22

61 Laurel St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $249,000

Buyer: Jennifer L. Bemben

Seller: Gary D. Collins

Date: 11/18/22

375 Leyden Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Paula Mecagni

Seller: Matthew R. Guertin

Date: 11/22/22

242-262 Main St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $2,600,000

Buyer: Mass. Development Finance Agency

Seller: American House LLC

Date: 11/15/22

10 Phillips St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: John Bailey

Seller: Stephen Maynard

Date: 11/18/22

40 Pleasant St.

Greenfield, MA 01376

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Megan Blanche-Parker

Seller: David J. Larue

Date: 11/18/22

38 West St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Kevin W. Purington

Seller: Laurence R. Feliciano

Date: 11/18/22

MONTAGUE

425 Federal St.

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: 425 Federal Street LLC

Seller: Eileen D. Lund TR

Date: 11/22/22

33 Fosters Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Laurence Feliciano

Seller: Foster, David E., (Estate)

Date: 11/21/22

106 L St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Seller: Tammy J. Grigsby

Date: 11/18/22

16 Massasoit St.

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $209,500

Buyer: Matthew Wisniewski

Seller: Gordon R. Waite

Date: 11/15/22

64 Old Stage Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: David Bennett

Seller: Daniel E. Lipkowitz

Date: 11/18/22

12 Wentworth Ave.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $267,800

Buyer: Stephanie L. Sini

Seller: Laurie Ring-Kristiansen

Date: 11/15/22

NEW SALEM

11 Coolidge Dr.

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Jared J. Duval

Seller: Christy L. Coolidge

Date: 11/17/22

NORTHFIELD

99 Bennett Brook Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: Sergei Skorupa

Seller: Jennifer A. Tufts

Date: 11/15/22

20 Riverview Dr.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: John Kalas

Seller: Deborah S. Giard

Date: 11/15/22

ORANGE

180 Athol Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $293,000

Buyer: Blacklove Collective TR

Seller: Stephen P. Johnson

Date: 11/16/22

70 Brookside Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Donn L. Blaser

Seller: Charles Habershaw

Date: 11/21/22

53 Dewey Conrad Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Frances Deluca-Hadsel

Seller: Laurence E. Harris

Date: 11/16/22

100 Lake Mattawa Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $339,900

Buyer: James Murray

Seller: Joseph Desantis

Date: 11/23/22

257 South Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Daniel Stevens

Seller: Donald S. Foster

Date: 11/17/22

236 Tully Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: Family Legacy TR

Seller: Piro, Susan M., (Estate)

Date: 11/14/22

25 West Myrtle St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $232,000

Buyer: Robert Milkman

Seller: James E. Gallagher

Date: 11/18/22

385 Walnut Hill Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $276,750

Buyer: Bradley Jacques

Seller: James M. Henry

Date: 11/21/22

ROWE

32 Shippee Road

Rowe, MA 01367

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Matthew C. Stine

Seller: Van Der Maaten, R. C., (Estate)

Date: 11/18/22

SHUTESBURY

71 Town Farm Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Nathaniel C. Longcope

Seller: Lisa Saunders RET

Date: 11/18/22

WENDELL

59 Locke Hill Road

Wendell, MA 01379

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Blacklove Collective TR

Seller: Anita N. Melvin

Date: 11/23/22

38 Rush Road

Wendell, MA 01379

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Whetstone Wood TR

Seller: Tracey M. Forest

Date: 11/18/22

WHATELY

405 Long Plain Road

Whately, MA 01373

Amount: $399,000

Buyer: Katherine A. Bouchard

Seller: Cynthia J. Kicza

Date: 11/21/22

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

62 Annable St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $269,900

Buyer: Tara A. Rosenbaum

Seller: Scott M. Dashnaw

Date: 11/16/22

87 Anthony St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Ivan Carrasquillo

Seller: Marth E. LLC

Date: 11/22/22

100 Bowles Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $3,250,000

Buyer: 100 Bowles LLC

Seller: Wejjal LLC

Date: 11/18/22

32 Brookline Ave.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $249,900

Buyer: Richard Kana

Seller: Gary F. Geiger

Date: 11/23/22

72 Elbert Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Ashlee L. Simmons

Seller: Scott F. Bradlee

Date: 11/15/22

196 North St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Jon Bottoni

Seller: Aurora Assets TR

Date: 11/22/22

13 Pierce St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Laura N. Stevens

Seller: Kate S. Menard

Date: 11/18/22

47 Quail Hollow Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $247,000

Buyer: Allan J. Grassetti

Seller: Cummings, Roger L. Jr., (Estate)

Date: 11/18/22

30 Valentine St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Mark Verville

Seller: Gail M. Demers

Date: 11/21/22

34 Wilbert Ter.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Karita Dossantos

Seller: Dorothy Marquis FT

Date: 11/16/22

41 William St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $264,900

Buyer: Joseph N. Recchia

Seller: Arline R. Bianchi FT

Date: 11/17/22

BRIMFIELD

99 Brookfield Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Herbert F. Seymour

Seller: Mark Hammond

Date: 11/18/22

31 Knollwood Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $137,000

Buyer: US Bank

Seller: Shawn Sorenson

Date: 11/16/22

CHESTER

263 Bromley Road

Chester, MA 01050

Amount: $482,500

Buyer: Maxine Nogard

Seller: Bracken FT

Date: 11/22/22

CHICOPEE

99 Academy St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $218,000

Buyer: Michael J. Morris

Seller: Emilia G. McDaneld

Date: 11/14/22

249 Arcade St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Darlinne Cruz

Seller: Goulet, Robin Jean L., (Estate)

Date: 11/17/22

183 Blanchard St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Edward A. Vargas

Seller: Norman R. Betournay

Date: 11/16/22

14 Bonneta Circle

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: James Vanhoy

Seller: Robert Baranoski

Date: 11/15/22

300 Carew St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Carew Street Properties LLC

Seller: William M. Herchuck

Date: 11/21/22

49 Fairway Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $319,900

Buyer: Kate C. Crowley

Seller: C. Brackney Indenture RET

Date: 11/18/22

41 Fernhill St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Katherine Harris

Seller: Anthony A. Santos

Date: 11/14/22

117 Harding St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $264,000

Buyer: Stephanie M. Kaczmarczyk

Seller: April P. Caiazzo

Date: 11/22/22

117 Hendrick St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Patricia Kasulinous

Seller: Richard A. Gadoury

Date: 11/22/22

21 Homer Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Cormier Dance LLC

Seller: LKDA LLC

Date: 11/18/22

47 Irene St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Jose Vasquez-Balbuena

Seller: Dilmarie M. Torres

Date: 11/23/22

6 Mount Carmel Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Carol M. Marchese

Seller: Mikhail Okhrimenko

Date: 11/21/22

46 Mount Vernon Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: Rafal Bielech

Seller: Natanael Crespo

Date: 11/23/22

70 Pine St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Kardon Enterprises LLC

Seller: Samantha J. Soli

Date: 11/18/22

218 School St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Yahaira Antonmarchi

Seller: Mark Boutin

Date: 11/15/22

54 Searles St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $318,000

Buyer: Carol M. Marchese

Seller: Catherine S. Osoimalo

Date: 11/21/22

32 Simonich St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Ngoc G. Nguyen

Seller: Wladyslawa C. Les

Date: 11/17/22

469 Springfield St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Urszula NT

Seller: Jane M. Stanek

Date: 11/15/22

178 Summit Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Justin H. Reardon

Seller: Daisy M. Lastra

Date: 11/15/22

133 Syrek St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Angelis Reyes-Figueroa

Seller: Bonilla, Maria, (Estate)

Date: 11/16/22

16 Warren St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Kathy L. Petris

Seller: Gaylord Blue LLC

Date: 11/18/22

134 Woodcrest Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Andrew E. Lawson

Seller: Mary A. Dzialo

Date: 11/18/22

EAST LONGMEADOW

8 5th St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Jonathan Wyss

Seller: Daniel J. Maurer

Date: 11/17/22

131 Brookhaven Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $604,000

Buyer: Ashley E. Clark

Seller: Michael J. Lemanski

Date: 11/15/22

24 Hunting Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jillian B. Lafave

Seller: James, Patricia A., (Estate)

Date: 11/23/22

44 Indian Spring Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Bailee Richardson

Seller: Garrett Forna

Date: 11/17/22

126 Mountainview Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $560,000

Buyer: Travis P. Gladd

Seller: Jennifer A. Fearn

Date: 11/22/22

339 Parker St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $327,500

Buyer: Kenneth G. Wickman

Seller: Salvatore A. Scibelli

Date: 11/22/22

131 Prospect St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Western Mass. Managing Group

Seller: Prospect Housing Solutions LLC

Date: 11/23/22

11 Saint Joseph Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $288,000

Buyer: Shutzy Sainvil

Seller: Lori A. Gamelli

Date: 11/17/22

105 Westwood Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Kenia E. Robinson

Seller: Wendy A. Sears

Date: 11/14/22

GRANVILLE

270 Crest Lane

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Scott Dashnaw

Seller: Michelle Hervieux

Date: 11/16/22

25 Granby Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Jennifer Keenan-Jolie

Seller: Christopher J. Wood

Date: 11/17/22

HAMPDEN

29 Allen St.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: 29 Hampden SRF LLC

Seller: 29 Allen St. Partners LLC

Date: 11/21/22

Martin Farms Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $212,500

Buyer: Piper Lowe RE Group LLC

Seller: Scott R. Southworth

Date: 11/22/22

338 Wilbraham Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Joejoe Properties LLC

Seller: Matthew E. Lambert

Date: 11/18/22

HOLLAND

99 Leno Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Brittany Bruso

Seller: Richard R. Sobieski

Date: 11/17/22

7 Roberts Park Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Michelle P. Willson

Seller: Chuck M. Flagg

Date: 11/18/22

5 Williams Lane

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $243,000

Buyer: Samantha Spiezio

Seller: FNMA

Date: 11/18/22

HOLYOKE

119 Cross Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Molly S. Totman

Seller: Kathleen P. Poirier

Date: 11/15/22

263 Elm St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $2,025,000

Buyer: Elm Sargeant 1 LLC

Seller: Full House Properties LLC

Date: 11/18/22

23 Gates St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Sean D. Chatman

Seller: Leblanc, Edward P., (Estate)

Date: 11/22/22

657-663 High St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $2,025,000

Buyer: Elm Sargeant 1 LLC

Seller: Full House Properties LLC

Date: 11/18/22

374 Homestead Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $249,000

Buyer: Deborah A. Lewandowski

Seller: Joseph R. Moynihan

Date: 11/18/22

289-291 Linden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Annira Moreno

Seller: Daisy Sanchez

Date: 11/22/22

133-135 Nonotuck St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Lawrence R. Barnes

Seller: Sawyer Carol A., (Estate)

Date: 11/17/22

15-17 O’Connor Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $333,000

Buyer: Caitlin Lugo

Seller: Plato O. Plomo Inc.

Date: 11/21/22

174 Pearl St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Adalise Torres

Seller: Kmak LLC

Date: 11/23/22

43-45 Portland St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $398,000

Buyer: Susan Sanyu-Muyiggwa

Seller: Andrew Holl

Date: 11/22/22

20 Richard Eger Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Dana Potter

Seller: Gladysh Capital LLC

Date: 11/22/22

116-124 Sargeant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $2,025,000

Buyer: Elm Sargeant 1 LLC

Seller: Full House Properties LLC

Date: 11/18/22

7 Scott Hollow Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $363,000

Buyer: Alexander Boucher

Seller: Kelley Rathman

Date: 11/14/22

70 Sycamore St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: Ryan C. Hommel

Seller: Alfred A. Clay

Date: 11/18/22

179 Whiting Farms Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $264,900

Buyer: Nicholas E. Gilfoy

Seller: Jennifer A. Krok

Date: 11/21/22

LONGMEADOW

669 Frank Smith Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $1,195,000

Buyer: Ryan Woody-Tunstall

Seller: Joseph M. Feigen

Date: 11/16/22

86 Greenmeadow Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Lian Bai

Seller: Baiqing Li

Date: 11/15/22

741 Laurel St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Nicholas Day

Seller: Timothy J. Casey

Date: 11/22/22

229 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $360,500

Buyer: Chelsea M. Weaver-Bey

Seller: Clara A. Mathisen 2012 RET

Date: 11/23/22

140 Massachusetts Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Luis Racks Installer Corp.

Seller: William C. Packard

Date: 11/18/22

152 Meadowlark Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Cliff Chak

Seller: Rappaport, Harrisia L., (Estate)

Date: 11/18/22

280 Williams St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: RHL Properties LLC

Seller: Lawrence M. Mackler

Date: 11/15/22

58 Woodland Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Lucas R. Manzi

Seller: Harriet J. Collins

Date: 11/17/22

LUDLOW

40 Arch St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Jeffrey C. Dias

Seller: Maria Mainini

Date: 11/16/22

1528 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Ryan Stevens

Seller: Meaghan A. Schmieding

Date: 11/23/22

148 Holy Cross Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Rui Cunha

Seller: Lorraine J. Majka

Date: 11/23/22

62 Isabel Lane

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: John Reilly

Seller: Xiaoli Li

Date: 11/17/22

162 James St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $127,500

Buyer: Waiwai RT

Seller: Mary A. Condon

Date: 11/17/22

171 Kendall St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $133,000

Buyer: Dnepro Properties LLC

Seller: Donald King

Date: 11/18/22

17 Parkview St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Nicholas Stpierre

Seller: Paul M. Skowyra

Date: 11/22/22

199 Reynolds St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Shawn C. Smith

Seller: Modifi Homes LLC

Date: 11/14/22

143 Richmond Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $278,900

Buyer: Christine A. Stansbury

Seller: Ludkiewicz, Gloria J., (Estate)

Date: 11/15/22

429 State St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Faith Byers

Seller: Clement, Donald G. Jr., (Estate)

Date: 11/15/22

MONSON

9 Silva St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $254,000

Buyer: Shelby Coolidge

Seller: Mary Curran-Lima

Date: 11/18/22

340 Stafford Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Joseph P. Tiraboschi

Seller: Gregory W. Davis

Date: 11/18/22

10 Upper Palmer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Michael R. Short

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 11/18/22

PALMER

15 2nd St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $670,000

Buyer: Double R. Enterprises LLC

Seller: G. Ross Wulfing

Date: 11/22/22

2250 Baptist Hill Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $444,000

Buyer: Jason Bessette

Seller: Jacqueline B. Scyocurka

Date: 11/16/22

118 Breckenridge St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Leandro Paz-Nascimento

Seller: Daniel Taylor

Date: 11/15/22

2065 Calkins Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Mark R. Staples

Seller: Mark W. Staples

Date: 11/21/22

69 Chudy St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Michael A. Bechard

Seller: Bechard, Michael A. Sr., (Estate)

Date: 11/18/22

1035 Circle Dr.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Curtis A. Megson

Seller: Gerald A. Nichols

Date: 11/21/22

1411 North Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: 1411 NMain LLC

Seller: Speedway LLC

Date: 11/18/22

11 Old Farm Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Todd M. Kirkland

Seller: Darlene Petersen

Date: 11/17/22

20 Old Farm Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Patricia A. Griswold

Seller: Matthew R. Miller

Date: 11/17/22

1061 Park St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: MT Home LLC

Seller: Wilmington Savings

Date: 11/14/22

142 Peterson Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $343,750

Buyer: Francis Marshall

Seller: Jared S. Valadares

Date: 11/15/22

46 Smith St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Seller: Jason W. Bessette

Date: 11/17/22

10 Strong St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Casey Larson

Seller: Cerberus RT

Date: 11/22/22

RUSSELL

26 Main St.

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Robert H. Waldorf

Seller: Debra Bonor-Lafreniere

Date: 11/18/22

SPRINGFIELD

10-12 Adams St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $122,000

Buyer: Raffaele Russo

Seller: Frank Colucci

Date: 11/23/22

Armory St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Oussama Awkal

Seller: Maher M. Awkal

Date: 11/23/22

41 Armory St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $164,500

Buyer: Waiwai RT

Seller: Robert P. Smith

Date: 11/21/22

813-815 Armory St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Oussama Awkal

Seller: Maher M. Awkal

Date: 11/23/22

877-879 Armory St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Mint Realty Group LLC

Seller: Rosa L. Amaro

Date: 11/22/22

217 Arthur St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Michael J. Grant

Seller: Tymeson, John E., (Estate)

Date: 11/25/22

96 Ashland Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $257,000

Buyer: Crystal A. Stanton

Seller: Margaret T. Doran 2018 RET

Date: 11/15/22

41-45 Baldwin St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Yudeisy C. Arias

Seller: Bao Q. Tran

Date: 11/14/22

14-16 Belvidere St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $182,500

Buyer: Tavernier Investments LLC

Seller: Righetti, Raymond R., (Estate)

Date: 11/22/22

118 Belvidere St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Alisa Jackson

Seller: Shandyce Willis

Date: 11/23/22

31 Bray St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Roberto Rivera-Negron

Seller: Edwin O. Garcia

Date: 11/16/22

289-307 Bridge St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $1,725,000

Buyer: Tree House B LLC

Seller: Bridge Hillman LLC

Date: 11/22/22

315-333 Bridge St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $1,725,000

Buyer: Tree House B. LLC

Seller: Bridge Hillman LLC

Date: 11/22/22

56 Brookside Circle

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Franco Beardsley

Seller: Lane, Kenneth H., (Estate)

Date: 11/14/22

10 Bruce St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Robert Perez

Seller: Robert Perez

Date: 11/18/22

64 Buckingham St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Elizabeth Delaney

Seller: Dauntless Path LLC

Date: 11/18/22

1209-1211 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Angela Ortiz

Seller: Hrisa S. Papoutsakis

Date: 11/23/22

69 Cherrelyn St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Brian A. Mackey

Seller: Juan R. Fragosa

Date: 11/15/22

114 Clement St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Ian Terry

Seller: Michael Alexander

Date: 11/18/22

77 Clough St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $226,000

Buyer: Felister Nkeiruka-Anwuzia

Seller: Letha A. Foreman

Date: 11/22/22

569 Cooley St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Luy Nguyen

Seller: Deu Poudel

Date: 11/17/22

22-24 Crane St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $366,000

Buyer: Brielle Ruth

Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC

Date: 11/17/22

77-79 David St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: KD Collins Realty LLC

Seller: Ruth A. Collins

Date: 11/23/22

3 Dennis St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $209,000

Buyer: Jasmine Nankati

Seller: Tareka K. Leialoha

Date: 11/21/22

144 Denver St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $162,000

Buyer: Emid Properties LLC

Seller: Linda Osei

Date: 11/23/22

38 Dewitt St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Reshunda L. Perry

Seller: Katherine M. Harris

Date: 11/14/22

114 Elmore Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Tabitha M. Cardona

Seller: PAH Properties LLC

Date: 11/23/22

17 Fenimore Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Gloria Sutton

Seller: Ashley Clark

Date: 11/15/22

73 Ferncliff Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $252,000

Buyer: Jocelynn King

Seller: Charay Bland

Date: 11/15/22

70 Freeman Ter.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Alexis J. Gomez

Seller: Abdulazeez Aljashaam

Date: 11/22/22

27-R Glenmore St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Michele Edberg

Seller: Debra L. Shippee

Date: 11/22/22

65 Glenvale St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Luis A. Rodriguez

Seller: Michael J. McLaughlin

Date: 11/23/22

47 Granger St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $258,000

Buyer: Charles Caldwell

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 11/21/22

74 Haskin St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Seller: Dion, Loretta M., (Estate)

Date: 11/15/22

15 Itendale St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $224,900

Buyer: Alysa R. Hartman

Seller: Betty A. Martin

Date: 11/18/22

58 Johnson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $408,500

Buyer: Asrate Sahlu

Seller: Marcos Decarvalho

Date: 11/18/22

2-10 Kendall St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: David Diaz

Seller: Radner Realty Inc.

Date: 11/17/22

64-66 Knollwood St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: James Moro

Seller: Nardine Beazer

Date: 11/18/22

795-801 Liberty St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: David Diaz

Seller: Radner Realty Inc.

Date: 11/17/22

21-23 Littleton St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Brian Torres

Seller: Blake W. Hansen

Date: 11/18/22

129-131 Malden St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Carissa Vuong

Seller: Devon D. Williams

Date: 11/23/22

75 Manitoba St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $247,000

Buyer: Sheleigh A. Lovejoy

Seller: Kathleen A. Nemphos

Date: 11/14/22

346 Maple St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Dontell J. Lofton

Seller: Eddie A. Rodriguez

Date: 11/25/22

128-130 Massachusetts Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Natividad Pena-Bourdier

Seller: Stefanie Mejia

Date: 11/21/22

48 Massasoit St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Alexander Santiago

Seller: Israel Reyes

Date: 11/21/22

78 Mayflower Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: William F. Baker

Seller: Samuel Vona

Date: 11/15/22

36 McBride St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $142,000

Buyer: Charles Elfman

Seller: Laura A. Kleiner

Date: 11/18/22

27 Meadowbrook Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $202,500

Buyer: High Ridge Real Estate LLC

Seller: Barbara E. Shea

Date: 11/23/22

21 Merwin St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Joejoe Properties LLC

Seller: Cuong M. Nguyen

Date: 11/18/22

85 Montrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $227,000

Buyer: Ashlyn Robideau

Seller: Round 2 LLC

Date: 11/23/22

38-40 Moulton St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: JMB Property Mgmt. LLC

Seller: William R. Wagner

Date: 11/23/22

104 Narragansett St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Saria S. Awadalla

Seller: Xiuyu Ma

Date: 11/23/22

74 Newhall St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Vilma E. Vazquez

Seller: Frank E. Dejesus

Date: 11/14/22

387 Oakland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Hung Tien

Seller: Laura Davidson LT 2020

Date: 11/14/22

18 Ogden St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: James J. Jozokos

Seller: Christopher J. Charest

Date: 11/14/22

38-40 Pasadena St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Carlos Aguasvivas

Seller: Edward A. Vargas

Date: 11/15/22

38 Pine Grove St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Awilda Ayala

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 11/22/22

36 Pinecrest Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Rick A. Rubin

Seller: Dellaera, Vito M., (Estate)

Date: 11/21/22

50-52 Quebec St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $354,000

Buyer: Yoselin A. Abreu

Seller: Porfiria Gutierrez

Date: 11/15/22

115 Revere St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Debra Whittington

Seller: Shannon Austin

Date: 11/18/22

68-70 Rochelle St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Maribel Santana

Seller: AJN Rentals LLC

Date: 11/22/22

35 South Shore Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Scott Reardon

Seller: Lachenauer LLC

Date: 11/14/22

103 Shady Brook Lane

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $142,500

Buyer: Targaryen RT

Seller: Vincent Corsaro

Date: 11/14/22

32 Shamrock St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $279,000

Buyer: Segundo J. Calle

Seller: Jilson R. Salem

Date: 11/15/22

17-19 Sterling St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Devin Hoagland

Seller: Martyn G. Green

Date: 11/21/22

Stockman St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: David Diaz

Seller: Radner Realty Inc.

Date: 11/17/22

824 Sumner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Santiago Ramos-Oliva

Seller: Bonnie L. Watson

Date: 11/21/22

58 Sunnybrook Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $298,000

Buyer: Jilson Salem

Seller: Kyle J. Gauthier

Date: 11/17/22

136 Tavistock St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: William Raleigh

Seller: Mary A. Collins

Date: 11/16/22

38 Tinkham Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $289,999

Buyer: Selana M. Picard

Seller: Sareen Properties LLC

Date: 11/17/22

74 Treetop Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $238,000

Buyer: Daniel Crespo

Seller: Mass. Housing Finance Agency

Date: 11/18/22

76 Tyler St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Jasmine K. Lopez

Seller: Maria C. Lopez-Santiago

Date: 11/22/22

27 Wachusett St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Emmanuel Owusu

Seller: Chad Harrison

Date: 11/18/22

23-25 Wait St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $322,000

Buyer: Walesca Pena-Mejia

Seller: Holly L. Patruno

Date: 11/18/22

46-48 Wait St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $233,324

Buyer: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC

Seller: Pauline M. Norwood

Date: 11/23/22

73 Waldorf St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Shawna Cobb

Seller: Steven J. Tessier

Date: 11/22/22

164 Washington Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $319,000

Buyer: Ana M. Lenardo-Ulloa

Seller: Jeffrey P. Hogan

Date: 11/22/22

22 Wellesley St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: George M. Dejesus

Seller: Okabbs Properties LLC

Date: 11/15/22

29 Wendell Place

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $227,500

Buyer: Oscar A. Sola-Aguilar

Seller: Sheng Shiang Peng

Date: 11/15/22

29 West Alvord St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $351,000

Buyer: Biecha Asukulu

Seller: Phantom Holdings LLC

Date: 11/22/22

784 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Rayhana Washington

Seller: Carl Stewart

Date: 11/18/22

346-348 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Titus W. Macharia

Seller: Mamba Capital LLC

Date: 11/16/22

1900 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $577,000

Buyer: Pride Stores LLC

Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.

Date: 11/15/22

100 Wildwood Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Christopher J. Cirelli

Seller: Eric G. Lang

Date: 11/22/22

138 Wollaston St.

Springfield, MA 01199

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Clevan Cooper

Seller: Megan Dilisio

Date: 11/18/22

1000 Worcester St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: 1000 Worcester Street LLC

Seller: Brian S. Murphy

Date: 11/22/22

SOUTHWICK

48 Berkshire Ave.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $178,000

Buyer: Ashley Tessener

Seller: Michael Z. Keenan

Date: 11/22/22

115 Berkshire Ave.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Olga Liogky

Seller: Avail 1 REO LLC

Date: 11/23/22

College Hwy.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: John D. Coward

Seller: William J. Engel

Date: 11/17/22

185 College Hwy.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Scooters Bark & Bubbles

Seller: Hillside Development Corp.

Date: 11/22/22

123 Feeding Hills Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Maureen Hook

Seller: Tamara Babinova

Date: 11/22/22

143 North Lake Ave.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $452,100

Buyer: Brian Plante

Seller: Michael R. Cormier

Date: 11/15/22

24 Noble Steed Xing

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $620,000

Buyer: Ryan M. Hogan

Seller: Giberson Construction Inc.

Date: 11/16/22

TOLLAND

Harvey Mountain Road

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Michael Bergen

Seller: Lacasse, Jeffrey P., (Estate)

Date: 11/16/22

267 Harvey Mountain Road

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Michael Bergen

Seller: Lacasse, Jeffrey P., (Estate)

Date: 11/16/22

WALES

2 Grove Point Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: David Samuels

Seller: David R. Hamel

Date: 11/15/22

4 Grove Point Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: David Samuels

Seller: David R. Hamel

Date: 11/15/22

2 Laurel Lane

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: David Samuels

Seller: David R. Hamel

Date: 11/15/22

197 Union Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Sean Quinn

Seller: Michele M. Edberg

Date: 11/18/22

WESTFIELD

208 Belanger Road

Westfield, MA 01073

Amount: $252,000

Buyer: Mario Metallo

Seller: Sean M. Henry

Date: 11/22/22

84 Big Wood Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Jennifer M. Puffer

Seller: Sharon A. Fouche

Date: 11/15/22

87 Birch Bluffs Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Jenelle L. Masotti

Seller: Fedor A. Tereshchuk

Date: 11/14/22

29 Camelot Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $950,000

Buyer: Christopher O’Neill

Seller: Leslie C. Blahut

Date: 11/14/22

10 Columbia Place

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Kyle Felsentreger

Seller: David J. Castanera

Date: 11/14/22

59 Dana St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Vladislav P. Tupchiy

Seller: Moquin, Evelyn A., (Estate)

Date: 11/18/22

239 Eastwood Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Brian Higgins

Seller: Anthony A. Ferrer

Date: 11/18/22

66 Forest Glen Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Shane M. Connors

Seller: Gerry E. Lamoureaux

Date: 11/23/22

35 Furrowtown Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $469,500

Buyer: Ivan Curdov

Seller: Joshua A. Purinton

Date: 11/16/22

37 Janis Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Ronald O. Pare

Seller: Patrick T. Morrissey

Date: 11/21/22

27 Knollwood Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $276,250

Buyer: Ryan A. Herbert

Seller: Stefani Leonczyk

Date: 11/18/22

345 Little River Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Amber Wood

Seller: Kristie F. Healey

Date: 11/16/22

161 Loomis Ridge

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Vantage Home Buyers LLC

Seller: Phillip W. Vanvoorhis

Date: 11/18/22

110 North Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: 110 North Road TR

Seller: Cook, Richard C., (Estate)

Date: 11/22/22

71 Steiger Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $317,500

Buyer: Jason Woody

Seller: Sean M. Fitzgerald

Date: 11/18/22

6 Westwood Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $414,000

Buyer: Carol A. Hicks

Seller: Michael P. Stolpinski

Date: 11/18/22

70 Zephyr Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $373,000

Buyer: Kate S. Menard

Seller: Colby, Jack E., (Estate)

Date: 11/18/22

WILBRAHAM

2551 Boston Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $955,000

Buyer: Milestone Funeral Services

Seller: Francis X. O’Brien

Date: 11/16/22

60 Brainard Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $202,000

Buyer: Congamond Management LLC

Seller: Warren, Edward Paul, (Estate)

Date: 11/18/22

27 Brentwood Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Nardine Beazer

Seller: Stephanie Eagles-Fox

Date: 11/18/22

485 Glendale Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $665,000

Buyer: Mohamed Ly

Seller: R. A. Ctney 2018 TR

Date: 11/22/22

12 Grove St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $955,000

Buyer: Milestone Funeral Svcs

Seller: Francis X. O’Brien

Date: 11/16/22

1 Nokomis Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $232,500

Buyer: Ethan Minott

Seller: Latour, Vivian M., (Estate)

Date: 11/17/22

8 Nokomis Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $362,500

Buyer: Jamie E. Abraham

Seller: Paul Ireland

Date: 11/15/22

64 Old Boston Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Breanne E. Gouvin

Seller: Keegan A. Voigt

Date: 11/17/22

115 Silver St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $620,000

Buyer: Meaghan A. Schmieding

Seller: Bedrock Financial LLC

Date: 11/15/22

449 Springfield St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Catharine Stevens

Seller: Todd L. Harris

Date: 11/14/22

120 Washington Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $197,730

Buyer: Midfirst Bank

Seller: Rachel E. Dewhurst

Date: 11/14/22

WEST SPRINGFIELD

603 Elm St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $179,000

Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Seller: Rosemary E. Collier

Date: 11/17/22

32 George St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Suk Majhi

Seller: Subash Majhi

Date: 11/16/22

284 Main St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Nicholas J. Dawkins

Seller: Joseph N. Burdziakowski

Date: 11/15/22

681 Morgan Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Carl Stewart

Seller: Larkspur LLC

Date: 11/18/22

19 Redden Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Jean Slattery

Seller: Patricia A. Slattery

Date: 11/14/22

80 Riverdale St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $168,412

Buyer: Wells Fargo Bank

Seller: Theresa M. Fillippone

Date: 11/22/22

15 Silver St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Savoeuth Neth

Seller: Sarmad M. Alkarimi

Date: 11/18/22

21 Stone Path Lane

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: Maria Doulakis

Seller: Dutkiewicz, Barbara A., (Estate)

Date: 11/18/22

185 Windsor St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $176,437

Buyer: Citimortgage Inc.

Seller: Sharon Pajak

Date: 11/25/22

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

40 Aubinwood Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $503,460

Buyer: Alfred J. Nanni

Seller: J. R. Golowich TR

Date: 11/21/22

17 Grantwood Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $745,900

Buyer: Shubhroz Gill

Seller: Jeremy D. Ober

Date: 11/16/22

29 Henry St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $573,000

Buyer: Esther Azar

Seller: Gregory M. Briggs

Date: 11/15/22

167 Henry St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Red Tail Resources LLC

Seller: Winter Harbor LLC

Date: 11/15/22

14 Justice Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $314,000

Buyer: Kien T. Nguyen

Seller: Deborah D. Fredenburgh

Date: 11/14/22

85 Longmeadow Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: William Githuku-Ndugire

Seller: Beaulieu, Robert, (Estate)

Date: 11/18/22

Market Hill Road, Lot 5

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $169,000

Buyer: Douglas Pfeffer

Seller: Mill River Renovations LLC

Date: 11/15/22

51 Morgan Circle

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Jennifer M. Guglielmo

Seller: H. Clay Sammis 2021 TR

Date: 11/18/22

39 Owen Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $790,000

Buyer: Trek S. Palmer

Seller: David Leith

Date: 11/22/22

435 Pine St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: William Colwell

Seller: Christopher E. Overtree

Date: 11/15/22

375 Potwine Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $540,000

Buyer: Alison Ketcham

Seller: Maximilian Safarpour

Date: 11/17/22

216 Shutesbury Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $640,216

Buyer: Tara Flippo

Seller: Joan Levine-Zukas

Date: 11/15/22

16 Tyler Place

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $726,000

Buyer: 222-226 State Street LLC

Seller: RPF LLC

Date: 11/16/22

320 West St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Rajeev Jog

Seller: James Wong

Date: 11/21/22

BELCHERTOWN

85 Bay Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Samuel Sarfaty-Jackson

Seller: Elizabeth A. Meaux

Date: 11/14/22

227 Federal St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $289,900

Buyer: Inna Aronov

Seller: Nikolay V. Prokofiev

Date: 11/21/22

41 Hickory Hill

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: Michael A. Delvecchio

Seller: Catherine A. Tommila

Date: 11/18/22

90 North Liberty St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Neil Toomey

Seller: 90 North Liberty St RT

Date: 11/21/22

10 Sarah Lane

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Lawrence T. Belbin

Seller: Timothy J. Belbin

Date: 11/22/22

85 Wilson Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $382,000

Buyer: Jared C. Lauziere

Seller: Jehoram RT

Date: 11/14/22

EASTHAMPTON

27 Bryan Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Goodnow Construction Inc.

Seller: Andrew Shea

Date: 11/14/22

1 Droy Circle

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $282,777

Buyer: Dominic O’Connell

Seller: Laura L. Witherell

Date: 11/22/22

2 East St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Easthampton Holdings LLC

Seller: Blue Heel LLC

Date: 11/21/22

90 Lovefield St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Vicki M. Arnould

Seller: Vicki M. Arnould

Date: 11/22/22

41 Meadowbrook Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $536,000

Buyer: James M. Clifford

Seller: Kaufman Chappuis FT

Date: 11/16/22

13 Plaza Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $292,000

Buyer: Cecelia R. Goulet

Seller: Buczala, Thomas M., (Estate)

Date: 11/18/22

13 Water St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $436,000

Buyer: Michael P. Bray

Seller: Stella J. Conyer

Date: 11/21/22

GRANBY

21 Cold Hill Dr.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $338,500

Buyer: Sara M. Aiudi

Seller: Lajoie FT

Date: 11/15/22

23 Cold Hill Dr.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $338,500

Buyer: Sara M. Aiudi

Seller: Lajoie FT

Date: 11/15/22

24 High St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Jonathan W. Wilhelm

Seller: Diane M. O’Brien

Date: 11/18/22

HADLEY

1 Colony Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $165,700

Buyer: Bercume Construction LLC

Seller: Valley Construction Co. Inc.

Date: 11/15/22

110 East St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: G&B Realty Partners LLC

Seller: Roselyn S. Levay

Date: 11/21/22

10 Frallo Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $502,000

Buyer: Brianna Dimattio-Quinn

Seller: Stephen R. Bagshaw

Date: 11/22/22

132 Russell St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Karen Depace

Seller: Joyce Skypeck

Date: 11/18/22

17 Shattuck Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $165,700

Buyer: Bercume Construction LLC

Seller: Valley Construction Co. Inc.

Date: 11/15/22

42 Shattuck Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $552,900

Buyer: Jessica L. McCormack

Seller: Philipp J. Szczepanski

Date: 11/23/22

26 Stockwell Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Andrew Vinard

Seller: Andrea Vinard

Date: 11/21/22

HATFIELD

4 Circle Dr.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Robert F. Vollinger

Seller: Vollinger, Ralph F., (Estate)

Date: 11/17/22

MIDDLEFIELD

8 Clark Wright Road

Middlefield, MA 01243

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Richard Pike-Martin

Seller: Audrey Stone

Date: 11/15/22

NORTHAMPTON

35 Fern St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $374,000

Buyer: Nicholas Kelley

Seller: Peter W. Kelley

Date: 11/18/22

18 Hampden St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $522,680

Buyer: Amelie Hastie

Seller: Katharine Arata

Date: 11/14/22

25 Hinckley St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Stacy Page

Seller: Brett P. Pietraszkiewicz

Date: 11/15/22

50 Olive St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $1,191,000

Buyer: 7652 Nominee RET

Seller: Luke C. Brown

Date: 11/25/22

332 Pleasant St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: 332 Pleasant Street LLC

Seller: Mary Lou Stuart RET

Date: 11/15/22

71 Union St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Mohammed F. Ali

Seller: Kevin Brigham

Date: 11/16/22

PELHAM

18 Gulf Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Scott L. Poulin

Seller: Christine Marglin

Date: 11/23/22

PLAINFIELD

344 Main St.

Plainfield, MA 01070

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: 344 Main St Plainfield NT

Seller: Allen, Charles Frank, (Estate)

Date: 11/23/22

SOUTH HADLEY

82 Abbey St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $278,800

Buyer: Guy T. Pepe LT

Seller: Omar Awad

Date: 11/21/22

1 Ethan Circle

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $488,000

Buyer: Lynne E. Rogers

Seller: Matthew Rheault

Date: 11/22/22

8 Lyon Green

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $533,900

Buyer: Michael J. Stephens

Seller: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction

Date: 11/15/22

150 Main St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Paul Cutler

Seller: Alfred Shattelroe

Date: 11/18/22

39 Old County Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Eeps LLC

Seller: Richard M. Bradley

Date: 11/17/22

24 Ranger St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $269,000

Buyer: Rachel Breen

Seller: McAvoy, Gloria, (Estate)

Date: 11/17/22

SOUTHAMPTON

114 Brickyard Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Lawrence Walden

Seller: Michael Sacco

Date: 11/18/22

116 Brickyard Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Lawrence Walden

Seller: Michael Sacco

Date: 11/18/22

45 Lead Mine Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Jessica N. Hodnicki

Seller: Hunter Tinkham-Silva

Date: 11/16/22

56 Pleasant St.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Carol L. Ingram

Seller: Ryan J. Shylo

Date: 11/14/22

58 Pleasant St.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $126,000

Buyer: 113 Maple Street LLC

Seller: John V. Magee

Date: 11/16/22

194 Pomeroy Meadow Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $775,000

Buyer: Joanne Dalpe

Seller: Thomas E. Hanson

Date: 11/18/22

51 Rattle Hill Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $560,000

Buyer: Hunter Silva

Seller: Jonathan P. Hilchey

Date: 11/16/22

WARE

25 Gould Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $266,500

Buyer: Emily C. Murray

Seller: James Kaczuwka

Date: 11/21/22

10 King St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Dawn Szczygiel

Seller: Robert, Lea E., (Estate)

Date: 11/18/22

71 Ross Ave.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $267,500

Buyer: Walter R. Guertin

Seller: Preston A. Carr

Date: 11/15/22

7 Storrs St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: David R. Fox

Seller: Bottega Dasilva-Hugo

Date: 11/15/22

WESTHAMPTON

35 Loudville Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Anthony R. Charter

Seller: Liana M. Charter

Date: 11/21/22

34 Main Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Travis J. Deschaine

Seller: Elizabeth J. Cole LT

Date: 11/17/22

33 Montague Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Kathleen M. Sullivan

Seller: Richard A. Ammon

Date: 11/18/22

WORTHINGTON

279 Huntington Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Stephanie Sousbies

Seller: Berta A. Mason

Date: 11/21/22

365 Huntington Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $451,000

Buyer: Daniel Erdman

Seller: Dana B. Potter

Date: 11/22/22