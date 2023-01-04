Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AGAWAM

Jacy’s Oriental Massage

525 Springfield St., Unit K

Huaiging Liu

Peppo’s Pizza

421 Springfield St.

Abaz Cecunjann

Ryan Associates

23 Southwick St.

Christine Day

The Still

63 Springfield St.

Rebecca Maslar

Taplin Yard Pump & Power

197 Main St.

Martin Jagodowski

The TV Doctor

10 Southwick St.

David Gomez

AMHERST

JShefftz Consulting

14 Moody Field Road

Jonathan Shefftz

Northeast Ski Mountaineering

14 Moody Field Road

Jonathan Shefftz

The Other Realm

8 Tuckerman Lane

Aaron Evans-Janes

Provisions

113 Cowls Road

Benson Hyde, Andrew McAmis

Sonya Clark Studios LLC

1 Tuckerman Lane

Sonya Clark

Transformation in Action

1325 Bay Road

Annabelle Keil

Zoey Simmons Jewelry

460 Flat Hills Road

David Dali

BELCHERTOWN

Austin Ridge Acres

241 Bardwell St.

Loni Austin

DBJ Investments

115B North Main St.

James Bachand Jr.

Webster’s Garage

176 Federal St.

Barry Potter

CHICOPEE

Beyond Beauty Hair and Nail Studio

290 East St.

Dineen Veene

JP Quality Carpentry

308 Hampden St.

John Carlos Pagán

Paddy 733 Inc.

733 Chicopee St.

Blake Bryan

ENFIELD

Cerritos Enfield LLC

61 Palomba Dr.

Ruben Huerta

Exclusive Painting

11 Parker St.

Ryan Roberts

R&M Cleaning Solutions

11 Salerno Dr.

Ryan Gaetani

GREAT BARRINGTON

Elizabeth Rose

15 Mahawie St.

Elizabeth Rose

The Grille

800 Main St.

Backstage Plates LLC

Meg Agnew, LMT

15 Mahaiwe St.

Margaret Agnew

Small Wonders Workshop

304 North Plain Road

David Long

South County Taxi

7 Hart St.

John Mercer

GREENFIELD

M. McIntyre Professional Coach

277 Main St., Suite 301C

Michael McIntyre

Mohawk Falafel and Shawarma

142 Mohawk Trail

Afran Akach, Ismail Asaad

RegalCare at Greenfield

95 Laurel St.

Eliyahu Mirlis

Semaski Financial

58 Highland Ave.

Jason Semaski

Z’s Inspection Center

184 Federal St.

Zain Naveed

HOLYOKE

Gary Rome Hyundai Inc.

150 Whiting Farms Road

Gary Rome

Homestead Grocery Mart LLC

625 Homestead Ave.

Sanjay Patel

The Joint

37 Commercial St.

Carlo Sarno, Brian Boru

Pizza D’Action

232 Lyman St.

Carlos Fonseca

We Care for Your Business

336A Maple St.

Van Tran

MONSON

The QuickBooks Fixer

40 Stafford Hollow Road

Myrna Stacey

Seymco

268 Palmer Road, #39

Michael Seymour

Savage Investigations

27 Margaret St.

Alison Whitehill

NORTHAMPTON

OnCall Healthy Living Program

51 Locust St., Suite 1

James Carroll, Mike Stevens, Louis Durkin

La Escuela Family Daycare

34 Hockanum Road

Bertha Thorman

Fair Trust Market

183 Grove St.

Tino Maric

Release Therapeutic Bodywork

7 Main St.

Sheila Murray

SOUTH HADLEY

Savannah Brzoska

353 North Main St.

Savannah Brzoska

Sok’s

30 Bridge St.

Sokharun Yim

SOUTHWICK

Tactical Recovery Solutions

5 Maple St.

Christopher Bonanno

Whalley Precision Inc.

28 Hudson Dr.

Jennifer Whalley

SPRINGFIELD

Khan’s Food and Drinks

1333 Boston Road

Derrick Crespo

Len’s Home Improvement

17 Brentwood St.

Lenworth Moncrieffe

Little Tigerz Daycare

88 Margerie St.

Janira Marrero

Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing

807 Wilbraham Road

Loomis Senior Living

MA Grocery Store

345 Main St.

Ahmed Aziz

Mad Science of Western New England

34 Front St.

Michael Budnick

The Main Event

268 Bridge St.

Sheina Rodriguez

Margie’s Cozy Corner

61 Pear St.

Margarita Celestino

New Blue Moon Bodywork

432 Newbury St.

Xiaoxin Zhang

Perfecto Primo Services

33 Plumtree Road

Rayanne Garcia

Perusse Home Improvements

248 Nottingham St.

Donald Perusse

Pro Auto Air Service

1000 Worcester St.

SilverAuto Inc.

Ramos Detailing

720 Berkshire Ave.

Jose Ramos

Reseanunlimited

78 Bowdoin St.

James Johnson

WESTFIELD

AG Remodeling

156 Old Cabot Road

Aleksandr Glib

All Natural Reiki

16 Union Ave., Unit 1E

Harlene Simmons

AMF Aviation LLC

64 Lockhouse Road

Michael Ferraccio

Ape

21 Barbara St.

Nikita Lesnik

Belco Court Tree Farm

194 Pontoosic Road

John Beltrandi

Bella MedSpa

53 Court St.

Craig Schacher, MD

Donna’s Children

344 Falley Dr.

Donna Sabonis

EZ Restore

262 Steiger Dr.

Elijah Zuev

Graphic Signs

344 Falley Dr.

Richard Sabonis

Katy Noes Yoga

21 Fowler St.

Kathryn Noes

Marzeke Collections

23 Falley Dr.

Marie Fortin

Maple Brook Alpacas

893 East Mountain Road

Robin Tierney

San-Man Graphics

16 Union Ave., Unit G

Edgardo Sanchez Jr.

Shelley LaCross Tax Service

85 Reservoir Ave.

Shelley LaCross

True Environmental LLC

146 Root Road

Cristian Sagastome

Vitaliy Panchenko Electrical LLC

14 Birch Road

Vitaliy Panchencko

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Bare with Me Beauty Bar LLC

1680 Riverdale St.

Daijha Hudson

Consumer Transport

75 West School St.

Miguel Garcia Jr.

C’s Signature and Cleaning Services

110 Old Barn Road

Lucy Mushi

Custom Build LLC

2405 Westfield St.

Dmytro Barynov

Hannoush Jewelers Inc.

1769 Riverdale St.

Peter Hannoush

Lotus General Contracting

12 South Blvd.

James Stephenson

Transcension’s Barbershop

450 Main St.

James Seward

WILBRAHAM

The Scented Garden Gift Shop

2341 Boston Road, A110

Sandra Polom

School of Fish Inc.

2133 Boston Road, Units 9-10

School of Fish Inc.

Zee Haddad Realty

5 Forest Glade Dr.

Zahi Haddad