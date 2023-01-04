Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
AGAWAM
Jacy’s Oriental Massage
525 Springfield St., Unit K
Huaiging Liu
Peppo’s Pizza
421 Springfield St.
Abaz Cecunjann
Ryan Associates
23 Southwick St.
Christine Day
The Still
63 Springfield St.
Rebecca Maslar
Taplin Yard Pump & Power
197 Main St.
Martin Jagodowski
The TV Doctor
10 Southwick St.
David Gomez
AMHERST
JShefftz Consulting
14 Moody Field Road
Jonathan Shefftz
Northeast Ski Mountaineering
14 Moody Field Road
Jonathan Shefftz
The Other Realm
8 Tuckerman Lane
Aaron Evans-Janes
Provisions
113 Cowls Road
Benson Hyde, Andrew McAmis
Sonya Clark Studios LLC
1 Tuckerman Lane
Sonya Clark
Transformation in Action
1325 Bay Road
Annabelle Keil
Zoey Simmons Jewelry
460 Flat Hills Road
David Dali
BELCHERTOWN
Austin Ridge Acres
241 Bardwell St.
Loni Austin
DBJ Investments
115B North Main St.
James Bachand Jr.
Webster’s Garage
176 Federal St.
Barry Potter
CHICOPEE
Beyond Beauty Hair and Nail Studio
290 East St.
Dineen Veene
JP Quality Carpentry
308 Hampden St.
John Carlos Pagán
Paddy 733 Inc.
733 Chicopee St.
Blake Bryan
ENFIELD
Cerritos Enfield LLC
61 Palomba Dr.
Ruben Huerta
Exclusive Painting
11 Parker St.
Ryan Roberts
R&M Cleaning Solutions
11 Salerno Dr.
Ryan Gaetani
GREAT BARRINGTON
Elizabeth Rose
15 Mahawie St.
Elizabeth Rose
The Grille
800 Main St.
Backstage Plates LLC
Meg Agnew, LMT
15 Mahaiwe St.
Margaret Agnew
Small Wonders Workshop
304 North Plain Road
David Long
South County Taxi
7 Hart St.
John Mercer
GREENFIELD
M. McIntyre Professional Coach
277 Main St., Suite 301C
Michael McIntyre
Mohawk Falafel and Shawarma
142 Mohawk Trail
Afran Akach, Ismail Asaad
RegalCare at Greenfield
95 Laurel St.
Eliyahu Mirlis
Semaski Financial
58 Highland Ave.
Jason Semaski
Z’s Inspection Center
184 Federal St.
Zain Naveed
HOLYOKE
Gary Rome Hyundai Inc.
150 Whiting Farms Road
Gary Rome
Homestead Grocery Mart LLC
625 Homestead Ave.
Sanjay Patel
The Joint
37 Commercial St.
Carlo Sarno, Brian Boru
Pizza D’Action
232 Lyman St.
Carlos Fonseca
We Care for Your Business
336A Maple St.
Van Tran
MONSON
The QuickBooks Fixer
40 Stafford Hollow Road
Myrna Stacey
Seymco
268 Palmer Road, #39
Michael Seymour
Savage Investigations
27 Margaret St.
Alison Whitehill
NORTHAMPTON
OnCall Healthy Living Program
51 Locust St., Suite 1
James Carroll, Mike Stevens, Louis Durkin
La Escuela Family Daycare
34 Hockanum Road
Bertha Thorman
Fair Trust Market
183 Grove St.
Tino Maric
Release Therapeutic Bodywork
7 Main St.
Sheila Murray
SOUTH HADLEY
Savannah Brzoska
353 North Main St.
Savannah Brzoska
Sok’s
30 Bridge St.
Sokharun Yim
SOUTHWICK
Tactical Recovery Solutions
5 Maple St.
Christopher Bonanno
Whalley Precision Inc.
28 Hudson Dr.
Jennifer Whalley
SPRINGFIELD
Khan’s Food and Drinks
1333 Boston Road
Derrick Crespo
Len’s Home Improvement
17 Brentwood St.
Lenworth Moncrieffe
Little Tigerz Daycare
88 Margerie St.
Janira Marrero
Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing
807 Wilbraham Road
Loomis Senior Living
MA Grocery Store
345 Main St.
Ahmed Aziz
Mad Science of Western New England
34 Front St.
Michael Budnick
The Main Event
268 Bridge St.
Sheina Rodriguez
Margie’s Cozy Corner
61 Pear St.
Margarita Celestino
New Blue Moon Bodywork
432 Newbury St.
Xiaoxin Zhang
Perfecto Primo Services
33 Plumtree Road
Rayanne Garcia
Perusse Home Improvements
248 Nottingham St.
Donald Perusse
Pro Auto Air Service
1000 Worcester St.
SilverAuto Inc.
Ramos Detailing
720 Berkshire Ave.
Jose Ramos
Reseanunlimited
78 Bowdoin St.
James Johnson
WESTFIELD
AG Remodeling
156 Old Cabot Road
Aleksandr Glib
All Natural Reiki
16 Union Ave., Unit 1E
Harlene Simmons
AMF Aviation LLC
64 Lockhouse Road
Michael Ferraccio
Ape
21 Barbara St.
Nikita Lesnik
Belco Court Tree Farm
194 Pontoosic Road
John Beltrandi
Bella MedSpa
53 Court St.
Craig Schacher, MD
Donna’s Children
344 Falley Dr.
Donna Sabonis
EZ Restore
262 Steiger Dr.
Elijah Zuev
Graphic Signs
344 Falley Dr.
Richard Sabonis
Katy Noes Yoga
21 Fowler St.
Kathryn Noes
Marzeke Collections
23 Falley Dr.
Marie Fortin
Maple Brook Alpacas
893 East Mountain Road
Robin Tierney
San-Man Graphics
16 Union Ave., Unit G
Edgardo Sanchez Jr.
Shelley LaCross Tax Service
85 Reservoir Ave.
Shelley LaCross
True Environmental LLC
146 Root Road
Cristian Sagastome
Vitaliy Panchenko Electrical LLC
14 Birch Road
Vitaliy Panchencko
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Bare with Me Beauty Bar LLC
1680 Riverdale St.
Daijha Hudson
Consumer Transport
75 West School St.
Miguel Garcia Jr.
C’s Signature and Cleaning Services
110 Old Barn Road
Lucy Mushi
Custom Build LLC
2405 Westfield St.
Dmytro Barynov
Hannoush Jewelers Inc.
1769 Riverdale St.
Peter Hannoush
Lotus General Contracting
12 South Blvd.
James Stephenson
Transcension’s Barbershop
450 Main St.
James Seward
WILBRAHAM
The Scented Garden Gift Shop
2341 Boston Road, A110
Sandra Polom
School of Fish Inc.
2133 Boston Road, Units 9-10
School of Fish Inc.
Zee Haddad Realty
5 Forest Glade Dr.
Zahi Haddad