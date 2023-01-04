DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By 1

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AGAWAM

Jacy’s Oriental Massage
525 Springfield St., Unit K
Huaiging Liu

Peppo’s Pizza
421 Springfield St.
Abaz Cecunjann

Ryan Associates
23 Southwick St.
Christine Day

The Still
63 Springfield St.
Rebecca Maslar

Taplin Yard Pump & Power
197 Main St.
Martin Jagodowski

The TV Doctor
10 Southwick St.
David Gomez

AMHERST

JShefftz Consulting
14 Moody Field Road
Jonathan Shefftz

Northeast Ski Mountaineering
14 Moody Field Road
Jonathan Shefftz

The Other Realm
8 Tuckerman Lane
Aaron Evans-Janes

Provisions
113 Cowls Road
Benson Hyde, Andrew McAmis

Sonya Clark Studios LLC
1 Tuckerman Lane
Sonya Clark

Transformation in Action
1325 Bay Road
Annabelle Keil

Zoey Simmons Jewelry
460 Flat Hills Road
David Dali

BELCHERTOWN

Austin Ridge Acres
241 Bardwell St.
Loni Austin

DBJ Investments
115B North Main St.
James Bachand Jr.

Webster’s Garage
176 Federal St.
Barry Potter

CHICOPEE

Beyond Beauty Hair and Nail Studio
290 East St.
Dineen Veene

JP Quality Carpentry
308 Hampden St.
John Carlos Pagán

Paddy 733 Inc.
733 Chicopee St.
Blake Bryan

ENFIELD

Cerritos Enfield LLC
61 Palomba Dr.
Ruben Huerta

Exclusive Painting
11 Parker St.
Ryan Roberts

R&M Cleaning Solutions
11 Salerno Dr.
Ryan Gaetani

GREAT BARRINGTON

Elizabeth Rose
15 Mahawie St.
Elizabeth Rose

The Grille
800 Main St.
Backstage Plates LLC

Meg Agnew, LMT
15 Mahaiwe St.
Margaret Agnew

Small Wonders Workshop
304 North Plain Road
David Long

South County Taxi
7 Hart St.
John Mercer

GREENFIELD

M. McIntyre Professional Coach
277 Main St., Suite 301C
Michael McIntyre

Mohawk Falafel and Shawarma
142 Mohawk Trail
Afran Akach, Ismail Asaad

RegalCare at Greenfield
95 Laurel St.
Eliyahu Mirlis

Semaski Financial
58 Highland Ave.
Jason Semaski

Z’s Inspection Center
184 Federal St.
Zain Naveed

HOLYOKE

Gary Rome Hyundai Inc.
150 Whiting Farms Road
Gary Rome

Homestead Grocery Mart LLC
625 Homestead Ave.
Sanjay Patel

The Joint
37 Commercial St.
Carlo Sarno, Brian Boru

Pizza D’Action
232 Lyman St.
Carlos Fonseca

We Care for Your Business
336A Maple St.
Van Tran

MONSON

The QuickBooks Fixer
40 Stafford Hollow Road
Myrna Stacey

Seymco
268 Palmer Road, #39
Michael Seymour

Savage Investigations
27 Margaret St.
Alison Whitehill

NORTHAMPTON

OnCall Healthy Living Program
51 Locust St., Suite 1
James Carroll, Mike Stevens, Louis Durkin

La Escuela Family Daycare
34 Hockanum Road
Bertha Thorman

Fair Trust Market
183 Grove St.
Tino Maric

Release Therapeutic Bodywork
7 Main St.
Sheila Murray

SOUTH HADLEY

Savannah Brzoska
353 North Main St.
Savannah Brzoska

Sok’s
30 Bridge St.
Sokharun Yim

SOUTHWICK

Tactical Recovery Solutions
5 Maple St.
Christopher Bonanno

Whalley Precision Inc.
28 Hudson Dr.
Jennifer Whalley

SPRINGFIELD

Khan’s Food and Drinks
1333 Boston Road
Derrick Crespo

Len’s Home Improvement
17 Brentwood St.
Lenworth Moncrieffe

Little Tigerz Daycare
88 Margerie St.
Janira Marrero

Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing
807 Wilbraham Road
Loomis Senior Living

MA Grocery Store
345 Main St.
Ahmed Aziz

Mad Science of Western New England
34 Front St.
Michael Budnick

The Main Event
268 Bridge St.
Sheina Rodriguez

Margie’s Cozy Corner
61 Pear St.
Margarita Celestino

New Blue Moon Bodywork
432 Newbury St.
Xiaoxin Zhang

Perfecto Primo Services
33 Plumtree Road
Rayanne Garcia

Perusse Home Improvements
248 Nottingham St.
Donald Perusse

Pro Auto Air Service
1000 Worcester St.
SilverAuto Inc.

Ramos Detailing
720 Berkshire Ave.
Jose Ramos

Reseanunlimited
78 Bowdoin St.
James Johnson

WESTFIELD

AG Remodeling
156 Old Cabot Road
Aleksandr Glib

All Natural Reiki
16 Union Ave., Unit 1E
Harlene Simmons

AMF Aviation LLC
64 Lockhouse Road
Michael Ferraccio

Ape
21 Barbara St.
Nikita Lesnik

Belco Court Tree Farm
194 Pontoosic Road
John Beltrandi

Bella MedSpa
53 Court St.
Craig Schacher, MD

Donna’s Children
344 Falley Dr.
Donna Sabonis

EZ Restore
262 Steiger Dr.
Elijah Zuev

Graphic Signs
344 Falley Dr.
Richard Sabonis

Katy Noes Yoga
21 Fowler St.
Kathryn Noes

Marzeke Collections
23 Falley Dr.
Marie Fortin

Maple Brook Alpacas
893 East Mountain Road
Robin Tierney

San-Man Graphics
16 Union Ave., Unit G
Edgardo Sanchez Jr.

Shelley LaCross Tax Service
85 Reservoir Ave.
Shelley LaCross

True Environmental LLC
146 Root Road
Cristian Sagastome

Vitaliy Panchenko Electrical LLC
14 Birch Road
Vitaliy Panchencko

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Bare with Me Beauty Bar LLC
1680 Riverdale St.
Daijha Hudson

Consumer Transport
75 West School St.
Miguel Garcia Jr.

C’s Signature and Cleaning Services
110 Old Barn Road
Lucy Mushi

Custom Build LLC
2405 Westfield St.
Dmytro Barynov

Hannoush Jewelers Inc.
1769 Riverdale St.
Peter Hannoush

Lotus General Contracting
12 South Blvd.
James Stephenson

Transcension’s Barbershop
450 Main St.
James Seward

WILBRAHAM

The Scented Garden Gift Shop
2341 Boston Road, A110
Sandra Polom

School of Fish Inc.
2133 Boston Road, Units 9-10
School of Fish Inc.

Zee Haddad Realty
5 Forest Glade Dr.
Zahi Haddad

