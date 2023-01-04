Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Alluring Designs by Lorna

Spencer, Lorna S.

a/k/a Simmons, Lorna S.

136 Thompkins Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/21/2022

Bile, Emmanuel Toffe

Bile, Hortense Yvonne

9 Garfield Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/30/2022

Chapman, George A.

1-18 Apple Blossom Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/16/2022

Chrusciel, Allen

86 Manchonis Road, Apt. A

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/23/2022

Davila, Victor A.

15 Brown St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/28/2022

Del Toro, Kristin L.

11 Atwood Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/18/2022

Grenier, Randall D.

6 Rita Circle

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/01/2022

Krawiec, Walter L.

4 Pell St., Apt. 6

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/29/2022

Laurin, Katelyn Marie

67 Bay State Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/21/2022

Lopez, Myra Y.

129 Chapin Ter.

Springfield, MA 01107

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/28/2022

Lopez Nelida

225 Beech St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/16/2022

Lukina, Nadezhda P.

378 Chicopee St., 1st Fl.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/28/2022

Mailloux, Cheryl Ann

116 Bostwick Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/01/2022

Martin, Andrew Byun

8 Columbia St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/18/2022

Matthews, Randall J.

Matthews, Karen L.

379 West Royalston Road

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/30/2022

Moretz, Mark H.

68 Sessions Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/30/2022

Nicholson, Paul C.

15 Hollywood St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/27/2022