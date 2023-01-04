Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Alluring Designs by Lorna
Spencer, Lorna S.
a/k/a Simmons, Lorna S.
136 Thompkins Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/21/2022
Bile, Emmanuel Toffe
Bile, Hortense Yvonne
9 Garfield Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/30/2022
Chapman, George A.
1-18 Apple Blossom Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/16/2022
Chrusciel, Allen
86 Manchonis Road, Apt. A
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/23/2022
Davila, Victor A.
15 Brown St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/28/2022
Del Toro, Kristin L.
11 Atwood Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/18/2022
Grenier, Randall D.
6 Rita Circle
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/01/2022
Krawiec, Walter L.
4 Pell St., Apt. 6
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/29/2022
Laurin, Katelyn Marie
67 Bay State Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/21/2022
Lopez, Myra Y.
129 Chapin Ter.
Springfield, MA 01107
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/28/2022
Lopez Nelida
225 Beech St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/16/2022
Lukina, Nadezhda P.
378 Chicopee St., 1st Fl.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/28/2022
Mailloux, Cheryl Ann
116 Bostwick Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/01/2022
Martin, Andrew Byun
8 Columbia St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/18/2022
Matthews, Randall J.
Matthews, Karen L.
379 West Royalston Road
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2022
Moretz, Mark H.
68 Sessions Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2022
Nicholson, Paul C.
15 Hollywood St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/27/2022