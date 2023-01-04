The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Yori Korean Restaurant Inc., 1 Cooper St., Agawam, MA 01001. Kyoungyeol Byun, 54 River Road Agawam, MA 01001. Restaurant.

BELCHERTOWN

Devine Pursuit Holdings Inc., 43 Meadow Pond Road, Belchertown, MA 01007. Eric Devine, same. Investment.

CHICOPEE

A&J Landscape Construction Inc., 54 Marten St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Arthur Zawadzki, same. Landscape construction and snow removal.



Proform Construction Inc., 21 Fredette St., Chicopee, MA 01022. Michael Ash, same. Residential and commercial construction.



EASTHAMPTON



Carbonstar Systems Inc., 7 Fairfield Ave., Suite 2, Easthampton, MA 01027. Michael Garjian, same. Atmospheric and oceanic carbon dioxide removal.



GREENFIELD

The Spartan’s, Inc., 25 Main St., Greenfield, MA 01301. Costa Alimonos, 1 Maplewood Terrace Hadley, MA 01035. Rental property.



LENOX

Berkshire Jewish Center Inc., 150 Pittsfield Road, Suite E-1, Lenox, MA 01240. Levi Volovik, 450 South St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Incorporation established to build, open, and operate a Jewish Temple in Berkshire County MA.



NORTHAMPTON

The Whole Person Institute, PC., 16 Armory St., Suite 21, Northampton, MA 01060. Scott Barvainis, same. Mental health services.



PITTSFIELD

Blast Trans Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Valesta Lynch, 9113 Kings Hwy., Brooklyn, NY 11212. Bridge construction and maintenance.



Racial Fairness Berkshires Inc., 75 Broad St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Sinead O’Brien, 80 Broad St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Non-profit organization established to upend localized systemic racism through education and empowerment.



SPRINGFIELD

Buy and Develop Inc., 69 Silver St., Springfield, MA 01107. Zachary Nunnally, same. Incorporation established to promote and educate African Americans the importance of black home ownership and real-estate holdings.



Iglesia Pentecostal El Calvario Inc., 282 Locust St., Springfield, MA 01101. Juan Rivera, 294 Dorwell St., Springfield, MA 01108. Charitable organization established to engage in religious purposes and activities. To rescue lives for Christ and the gospel.



Maroa’s Cuisine Inc., 679 Chestnut St., Springfield, MA 01107. Pedro David Perez Urena, same. Sales of prepared foods in a restaurant style setting.



Unitarian Universalist for A Just Economic Community, 435 Porter Lake Dr. #227, Springfield, MA 01106. Terry Lee Lowman, 3425 Valley View Rd. Ames, IA 07677. Motivate, educate and activate members of our Unitarian Universalist congregations to engage economic injustices and religious worship in their regions and nationwide.



WEST SPRINGFIELD



Iglesia Pentecostal Bethel Concilio Prn Inc., 750 Main St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Josue Rivera, same. A local church by the direction of the lord Jesus Christ and under the leadership of the Holy Spirit in accordance with all of the commandments and provisions set forth in the Holy Bible, the irrevocable word of God.



Vitality Digital Tech Inc., 442 Westfield St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Vitaliy Tkachenko, 38 Deer Run Southwick, MA 01077. Digital dental practices.

