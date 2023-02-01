Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2023. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AGAWAM

Quality Auto LLC

62 Ramah Circle North

Robert Smigiel

River Auto Services & Garden Auto Sales

204 Garden St.

Daniel Borkosky

Santo C Despirt Marble and Granite Inc.

2 South Bridge Dr.

Philip Scoville

Scissors and Razor Unisex Hair Studio

313 Springfield St.

Monica Orta

Set the Tone LLC

5 South Bridge Dr.

Maeghan Aberdale

Utopia

11 Herbert P Almgren Dr.

Seven Roads Media LLC

Western Mass Floor

779 Main St.

Timur Dadayev

CHICOPEE

MAR Auto Inc.

31 Prospect St.

Anthony Witman

The Place Chicopee

48 Center St., Units 215-216

Diane Tellier

Sandy’s Auto World

963 Meadow St.

Lyudmila Kudrya

Wicked Cycles Inc.

576 East St.

Scott Goncalves Machado

WickedSmart-SEO

22 Sachem St.

Jacob Stetson, Colleen Stetson

EAST LONGMEADOW

HUB International New England

96 Shaker Road

Timothy Marini

Jelly on My Belly

604 North Main St.

Thomas Costa

Renew Health LLC

124 Shaker Road

Alyssa Almeida

Shaker Bowl

168 Shaker Road

Justin Godfrey

ENFIELD

Exclusive Painting

11 Parker St.

Ryan Roberts

Fleet Management

89 Phoenix Ave.

Sean Grady

R&M Cleaning Solutions

2389 Main St., Suite 100

Ryan Gaetani

Reborns with Reasons

5 Raffia Road

Jaime Beebe

GREAT BARRINGTON

Marketplace Kitchen Table

128 Taconic Ave.

Kevin Schmitz

Salon Luna

789 Main St.

Lauren Germain

GREENFIELD

The Modern Design House

18 Laurel St.

Iancu Placinta, Ludmila Placinta

Mosquito Joe of Greenfield-Pittsfield

30 Plum Tree Lane

John Walker Jr., Thomas Glazier

Pioneer Ergonomics

152 Petty Plain Road

Gail Hegeman

Spectrum United

209 Barton Road

Joni Sue Hanley

Vlad Flooring

27 Washington St.

Vladimir Volosenco

Village Pizza

42 Bank Row

Walter Pacheco

Whole Foods Together

50 Orchard St.

Johnna Bossuot

HADLEY

Long River Budo

37 Lawrence Place Road

Beth Johnson

McDonald’s

374 Russell St.

Gomez Enterprises III LLC

Taco Bell

348 Russell St.

GF Enterprise LLC

Valley Excavating

39 Knightly Road

David Fill

LEE

Wadsworth Vinyl Windows and Siding

30 Union St.

Brian Wadsworth

Walgreens #19088

25 Park St.

Walgreens Eastern Co. Inc

LENOX

J’s Dog Haus Sheds

36 Pittsfield Road

Jason Smegal

Sonu Bridal and Beauty

4 Maple St.

Lani Mackie

LONGMEADOW

Hall & Hall Associates/CCH Consulting

76 Fernwood Road

Clair Hall

My Furry Faces

407 Frank Smith Road

Donna Calvanese

Vitality Massage and Pilates Center

175 Dwight Road

Marzena Glebocki

LUDLOW

Ludlow Public Market

48 Birch St.

Rosa Fernandes

Mad Wings

36 Westerly Circle

Alyssia Cust

NORTHAMPTON

Panacea Salon

28 Pleasant St., Unit 7B

Patricia Roguz-Britt

Pleasant Journey Used Cars

459 Pleasant St.

John Davey Jr., Cheryl Davey

River Valley Home Improvement

183 Grove St.

Tino Maric

Sacred Oak Homes

11 Bright St.

Steven MacLeay

Urgent Message Music

37 Woodmont Road

Peter Hamelin

Valley Recycling

234 Easthampton Road

Richard Pitts

PALMER

John’s Paint Store

1240 Park St.

Thomas Leecock

Le’s Auto Center Inc.

1575 North Main St.

Leslie Skowyra

Life’s Memories & More

2067 Main St.

Tanya Bullock

Luke’s Beer and Wine Convenience Store

1478 North Main St.

Joppu Lukose

Palmer Package

1615 North Main St.

Carlos Martins

Noah Lis Production

4 Springfield St.

Noah Lis

Northern Tree Service LLC

1290 Park St.

Philip Cambo, Timothy Lamotte

Palmer Hobbies LLC

1428 Main St.

William Lanzo

Sew Bizzie Quilting

4109 Main St.

Diana Ruth Doane

Walnut St. Café

8 Walnut St.

Barry Theodore

PITTSFIELD

Alarms of Berkshire County

326 Springside Ave.

The Professionals LLC

AR Rachielle Builder

55 Glenn Dr.

Anthony Rachielle

Atmosphere Printing Co.

137 North St.

Sire Press LLC

Bennington Banner

75 South Church St.

New England Newspaper Inc.

Brattleboro Reformer

75 South Church St.

New England Newspaper Inc.

Bugsy’s Dad Enterprises

419 Dalton Ave.

Mark White

CMG Financial

82 Wendell Ave.

CMG Mortgage Inc.

CMG Home Loans

82 Wendell Ave.

CMG Mortgage Inc.

Global Security & Investigation Solutions

82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100

Global Security Solutions Inc.

HomeFundIt

82 Wendell Ave.

CMG Mortgage Inc.

Johnson Family Partnership

694 East St.

Gary Johnson

Law Office of Shannon C. Plumb

205 South St.

Shannon Plumb

Manchester Journal

75 South Church St.

New England Newspaper Inc.

Network Connex

82 Wendell Ave.

Advantage Engineers LLC

Nexben Insurance Solutions

1830 Colonial Village Lane

Trovia Inc.

Nissan of Pittsfield

25 West Housatonic St.

Robert Urrutia

P&G Management

15 Clark Road

Jonathan Pierce

Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor Inc.

1548 West Housatonic St.

Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor Inc.

The Pomeroy

76 East Housatonic St.

Springside Gardens LLC

Power Supply Mall

82 Wendell Ave.

Wellforces LLC

Sir Fix-a-Lot Home Services

101 Elberon Ave.

Wade Poplaski

South Berkshires Shoppers Guide

75 South Church St.

Birdland Acquisition LLC

TOG Property Management

35 Deborah Ave.

Tyrekee Gordon

Venus Temple

50 North Pearl St.

Dr. Marie Clifton

SOUTH HADLEY

Parthenon Restaurant

475 Newton St.

D.P. Parthenon

Pleasant Street Auto Sales

650 New Ludlow Road

Pleasant Street Auto Body & Repair Inc.

Stoney’s Pub

1 Bridge St.

Pioneer Valley Inc.

Vasily Morozov Electrical

5 Central Ave.

Vasily Morozov

The Writer’s Tech Shop

124 Alvord Place

Karin Ohlson

Yes Realty LLC

460 Granby Road

Yes Realty

SOUTHWICK

Billy C’s Raw Honey

18 Klaus Anderson St.

William Crawford III

Priority Skin Boutique LLC

208 College Highway

Cassandra St. Jean

SPRINGFIELD

Jah First Music and Cloth

57 Westford Ave.

Godfrey Smith

Keno White LLC

961 Worcester St.

Keno Lee White II

Libertas Counseling

181 Monrovia St.

Kency Gilet

Lily Crow Wellness Center

899 Carew St.

Lilian Ramos David

Main Street Auto Services

77 Main St.

Michael Belanger

Mamuchy Grocery Store

306 Belmont Ave.

Berta Luciano Fabian

Merri Maid Laundry

819 State St.

Yanghwa Chong

Mobile Man Details

105 Princeton St.

Andre Yarns Jr.

Monsoon Roastery LLC

270 Albany St.

Timothy Monson

Pure Medicine

18 Pine Acre Road

Anthony Chechile

Rivera Home Remodeling LLC

173 Tyler St.

Victor Rivera

Ross & Ross, P.C.

121 State St.

Ross & Ross Law

Sabis International Charter

160 Joan St.

Crystal Hodge-Lizana

Simply Serendipity/Dharma

1341 Main St.

SimpyGrace LLC

Sky Nails & Spa

1198 Parker St.

Thi Tai

Sky’s Home Improvement

120 Marengo Park

Dinh Thai

Smoke Shop

117 State St.

Yimaira Gines

StoneKoncepts

257 Dickinson St.

Pablo Morales

Touch of NYC Hair Studio

803 Belmont Ave.

Sophia Evans

Vega & Vega Financial Services

29 Melville St.

Willie Vega

WLC Electric

814 Roosevelt Ave.

William Collins

WARE

Pineda Real Estate

61 Babcock Tavern Road

Donna Pineda

Villa’s Restaurant

123 Main St.

Efren Steve Kolenovic

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Custom Build LLC

2405 Westfield St.

Dmytro Barynov

Lotus General Contracting

12 South Blvd.

James Stephenson

Texture and Fringe

249 Great Plains Road

Michele Shibley

Vista Home Improvement

2097 Riverdale St.

Brian Rudd

We & Co Designs

278 Ely Ave.

Wanda Estremera

West Springfield Veterinary Clinic

288 Westfield St.

Carolina Joos