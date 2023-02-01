Doing Business as Certificates

DBA Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2023. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AGAWAM

Quality Auto LLC
62 Ramah Circle North
Robert Smigiel

River Auto Services & Garden Auto Sales
204 Garden St.
Daniel Borkosky

Santo C Despirt Marble and Granite Inc.
2 South Bridge Dr.
Philip Scoville

Scissors and Razor Unisex Hair Studio
313 Springfield St.
Monica Orta

Set the Tone LLC
5 South Bridge Dr.
Maeghan Aberdale

Utopia
11 Herbert P Almgren Dr.
Seven Roads Media LLC

Western Mass Floor
779 Main St.
Timur Dadayev

CHICOPEE

MAR Auto Inc.
31 Prospect St.
Anthony Witman

The Place Chicopee
48 Center St., Units 215-216
Diane Tellier

Sandy’s Auto World
963 Meadow St.
Lyudmila Kudrya

Wicked Cycles Inc.
576 East St.
Scott Goncalves Machado

WickedSmart-SEO
22 Sachem St.
Jacob Stetson, Colleen Stetson

EAST LONGMEADOW

HUB International New England
96 Shaker Road
Timothy Marini

Jelly on My Belly
604 North Main St.
Thomas Costa

Renew Health LLC
124 Shaker Road
Alyssa Almeida

Shaker Bowl
168 Shaker Road
Justin Godfrey

ENFIELD

Exclusive Painting
11 Parker St.
Ryan Roberts

Fleet Management
89 Phoenix Ave.
Sean Grady

R&M Cleaning Solutions
2389 Main St., Suite 100
Ryan Gaetani

Reborns with Reasons
5 Raffia Road
Jaime Beebe

GREAT BARRINGTON

Marketplace Kitchen Table
128 Taconic Ave.
Kevin Schmitz

Salon Luna
789 Main St.
Lauren Germain

GREENFIELD

The Modern Design House
18 Laurel St.
Iancu Placinta, Ludmila Placinta

Mosquito Joe of Greenfield-Pittsfield
30 Plum Tree Lane
John Walker Jr., Thomas Glazier

Pioneer Ergonomics
152 Petty Plain Road
Gail Hegeman

Spectrum United
209 Barton Road
Joni Sue Hanley

Vlad Flooring
27 Washington St.
Vladimir Volosenco

Village Pizza
42 Bank Row
Walter Pacheco

Whole Foods Together
50 Orchard St.
Johnna Bossuot

HADLEY

Long River Budo
37 Lawrence Place Road
Beth Johnson

McDonald’s
374 Russell St.
Gomez Enterprises III LLC

Taco Bell
348 Russell St.
GF Enterprise LLC

Valley Excavating
39 Knightly Road
David Fill

LEE

Wadsworth Vinyl Windows and Siding
30 Union St.
Brian Wadsworth

Walgreens #19088
25 Park St.
Walgreens Eastern Co. Inc

LENOX

J’s Dog Haus Sheds
36 Pittsfield Road
Jason Smegal

Sonu Bridal and Beauty
4 Maple St.
Lani Mackie

LONGMEADOW

Hall & Hall Associates/CCH Consulting
76 Fernwood Road
Clair Hall

My Furry Faces
407 Frank Smith Road
Donna Calvanese

Vitality Massage and Pilates Center
175 Dwight Road
Marzena Glebocki

LUDLOW

Ludlow Public Market
48 Birch St.
Rosa Fernandes

Mad Wings
36 Westerly Circle
Alyssia Cust

NORTHAMPTON

Panacea Salon
28 Pleasant St., Unit 7B
Patricia Roguz-Britt

Pleasant Journey Used Cars
459 Pleasant St.
John Davey Jr., Cheryl Davey

River Valley Home Improvement
183 Grove St.
Tino Maric

Sacred Oak Homes
11 Bright St.
Steven MacLeay

Urgent Message Music
37 Woodmont Road
Peter Hamelin

Valley Recycling
234 Easthampton Road
Richard Pitts

PALMER

John’s Paint Store
1240 Park St.
Thomas Leecock

Le’s Auto Center Inc.
1575 North Main St.
Leslie Skowyra

Life’s Memories & More
2067 Main St.
Tanya Bullock

Luke’s Beer and Wine Convenience Store
1478 North Main St.
Joppu Lukose

Palmer Package
1615 North Main St.
Carlos Martins

Noah Lis Production
4 Springfield St.
Noah Lis

Northern Tree Service LLC
1290 Park St.
Philip Cambo, Timothy Lamotte

Palmer Hobbies LLC
1428 Main St.
William Lanzo

Sew Bizzie Quilting
4109 Main St.
Diana Ruth Doane

Walnut St. Café
8 Walnut St.
Barry Theodore

PITTSFIELD

Alarms of Berkshire County
326 Springside Ave.
The Professionals LLC

AR Rachielle Builder
55 Glenn Dr.
Anthony Rachielle

Atmosphere Printing Co.
137 North St.
Sire Press LLC

Bennington Banner
75 South Church St.
New England Newspaper Inc.

Brattleboro Reformer
75 South Church St.
New England Newspaper Inc.

Bugsy’s Dad Enterprises
419 Dalton Ave.
Mark White

CMG Financial
82 Wendell Ave.
CMG Mortgage Inc.

CMG Home Loans
82 Wendell Ave.
CMG Mortgage Inc.

Global Security & Investigation Solutions
82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100
Global Security Solutions Inc.

HomeFundIt
82 Wendell Ave.
CMG Mortgage Inc.

Johnson Family Partnership
694 East St.
Gary Johnson

Law Office of Shannon C. Plumb
205 South St.
Shannon Plumb

Manchester Journal
75 South Church St.
New England Newspaper Inc.

Network Connex
82 Wendell Ave.
Advantage Engineers LLC

Nexben Insurance Solutions
1830 Colonial Village Lane
Trovia Inc.

Nissan of Pittsfield
25 West Housatonic St.
Robert Urrutia

P&G Management
15 Clark Road
Jonathan Pierce

Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor Inc.
1548 West Housatonic St.
Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor Inc.

The Pomeroy
76 East Housatonic St.
Springside Gardens LLC

Power Supply Mall
82 Wendell Ave.
Wellforces LLC

Sir Fix-a-Lot Home Services
101 Elberon Ave.
Wade Poplaski

South Berkshires Shoppers Guide
75 South Church St.
Birdland Acquisition LLC

TOG Property Management
35 Deborah Ave.
Tyrekee Gordon

Venus Temple
50 North Pearl St.
Dr. Marie Clifton

SOUTH HADLEY

Parthenon Restaurant
475 Newton St.
D.P. Parthenon

Pleasant Street Auto Sales
650 New Ludlow Road
Pleasant Street Auto Body & Repair Inc.

Stoney’s Pub
1 Bridge St.
Pioneer Valley Inc.

Vasily Morozov Electrical
5 Central Ave.
Vasily Morozov

The Writer’s Tech Shop
124 Alvord Place
Karin Ohlson

Yes Realty LLC
460 Granby Road
Yes Realty

SOUTHWICK

Billy C’s Raw Honey
18 Klaus Anderson St.
William Crawford III

Priority Skin Boutique LLC
208 College Highway
Cassandra St. Jean

SPRINGFIELD

Jah First Music and Cloth
57 Westford Ave.
Godfrey Smith

Keno White LLC
961 Worcester St.
Keno Lee White II

Libertas Counseling
181 Monrovia St.
Kency Gilet

Lily Crow Wellness Center
899 Carew St.
Lilian Ramos David

Main Street Auto Services
77 Main St.
Michael Belanger

Mamuchy Grocery Store
306 Belmont Ave.
Berta Luciano Fabian

Merri Maid Laundry
819 State St.
Yanghwa Chong

Mobile Man Details
105 Princeton St.
Andre Yarns Jr.

Monsoon Roastery LLC
270 Albany St.
Timothy Monson

Pure Medicine
18 Pine Acre Road
Anthony Chechile

Rivera Home Remodeling LLC
173 Tyler St.
Victor Rivera

Ross & Ross, P.C.
121 State St.
Ross & Ross Law

Sabis International Charter
160 Joan St.
Crystal Hodge-Lizana

Simply Serendipity/Dharma
1341 Main St.
SimpyGrace LLC

Sky Nails & Spa
1198 Parker St.
Thi Tai

Sky’s Home Improvement
120 Marengo Park
Dinh Thai

Smoke Shop
117 State St.
Yimaira Gines

StoneKoncepts
257 Dickinson St.
Pablo Morales

Touch of NYC Hair Studio
803 Belmont Ave.
Sophia Evans

Vega & Vega Financial Services
29 Melville St.
Willie Vega

WLC Electric
814 Roosevelt Ave.
William Collins

WARE

Pineda Real Estate
61 Babcock Tavern Road
Donna Pineda

Villa’s Restaurant
123 Main St.
Efren Steve Kolenovic

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Custom Build LLC
2405 Westfield St.
Dmytro Barynov

Lotus General Contracting
12 South Blvd.
James Stephenson

Texture and Fringe
249 Great Plains Road
Michele Shibley

Vista Home Improvement
2097 Riverdale St.
Brian Rudd

We & Co Designs
278 Ely Ave.
Wanda Estremera

West Springfield Veterinary Clinic
288 Westfield St.
Carolina Joos

