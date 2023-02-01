Doing Business As Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2023. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
AGAWAM
Quality Auto LLC
62 Ramah Circle North
Robert Smigiel
River Auto Services & Garden Auto Sales
204 Garden St.
Daniel Borkosky
Santo C Despirt Marble and Granite Inc.
2 South Bridge Dr.
Philip Scoville
Scissors and Razor Unisex Hair Studio
313 Springfield St.
Monica Orta
Set the Tone LLC
5 South Bridge Dr.
Maeghan Aberdale
Utopia
11 Herbert P Almgren Dr.
Seven Roads Media LLC
Western Mass Floor
779 Main St.
Timur Dadayev
CHICOPEE
MAR Auto Inc.
31 Prospect St.
Anthony Witman
The Place Chicopee
48 Center St., Units 215-216
Diane Tellier
Sandy’s Auto World
963 Meadow St.
Lyudmila Kudrya
Wicked Cycles Inc.
576 East St.
Scott Goncalves Machado
WickedSmart-SEO
22 Sachem St.
Jacob Stetson, Colleen Stetson
EAST LONGMEADOW
HUB International New England
96 Shaker Road
Timothy Marini
Jelly on My Belly
604 North Main St.
Thomas Costa
Renew Health LLC
124 Shaker Road
Alyssa Almeida
Shaker Bowl
168 Shaker Road
Justin Godfrey
ENFIELD
Exclusive Painting
11 Parker St.
Ryan Roberts
Fleet Management
89 Phoenix Ave.
Sean Grady
R&M Cleaning Solutions
2389 Main St., Suite 100
Ryan Gaetani
Reborns with Reasons
5 Raffia Road
Jaime Beebe
GREAT BARRINGTON
Marketplace Kitchen Table
128 Taconic Ave.
Kevin Schmitz
Salon Luna
789 Main St.
Lauren Germain
GREENFIELD
The Modern Design House
18 Laurel St.
Iancu Placinta, Ludmila Placinta
Mosquito Joe of Greenfield-Pittsfield
30 Plum Tree Lane
John Walker Jr., Thomas Glazier
Pioneer Ergonomics
152 Petty Plain Road
Gail Hegeman
Spectrum United
209 Barton Road
Joni Sue Hanley
Vlad Flooring
27 Washington St.
Vladimir Volosenco
Village Pizza
42 Bank Row
Walter Pacheco
Whole Foods Together
50 Orchard St.
Johnna Bossuot
HADLEY
Long River Budo
37 Lawrence Place Road
Beth Johnson
McDonald’s
374 Russell St.
Gomez Enterprises III LLC
Taco Bell
348 Russell St.
GF Enterprise LLC
Valley Excavating
39 Knightly Road
David Fill
LEE
Wadsworth Vinyl Windows and Siding
30 Union St.
Brian Wadsworth
Walgreens #19088
25 Park St.
Walgreens Eastern Co. Inc
LENOX
J’s Dog Haus Sheds
36 Pittsfield Road
Jason Smegal
Sonu Bridal and Beauty
4 Maple St.
Lani Mackie
LONGMEADOW
Hall & Hall Associates/CCH Consulting
76 Fernwood Road
Clair Hall
My Furry Faces
407 Frank Smith Road
Donna Calvanese
Vitality Massage and Pilates Center
175 Dwight Road
Marzena Glebocki
LUDLOW
Ludlow Public Market
48 Birch St.
Rosa Fernandes
Mad Wings
36 Westerly Circle
Alyssia Cust
NORTHAMPTON
Panacea Salon
28 Pleasant St., Unit 7B
Patricia Roguz-Britt
Pleasant Journey Used Cars
459 Pleasant St.
John Davey Jr., Cheryl Davey
River Valley Home Improvement
183 Grove St.
Tino Maric
Sacred Oak Homes
11 Bright St.
Steven MacLeay
Urgent Message Music
37 Woodmont Road
Peter Hamelin
Valley Recycling
234 Easthampton Road
Richard Pitts
PALMER
John’s Paint Store
1240 Park St.
Thomas Leecock
Le’s Auto Center Inc.
1575 North Main St.
Leslie Skowyra
Life’s Memories & More
2067 Main St.
Tanya Bullock
Luke’s Beer and Wine Convenience Store
1478 North Main St.
Joppu Lukose
Palmer Package
1615 North Main St.
Carlos Martins
Noah Lis Production
4 Springfield St.
Noah Lis
Northern Tree Service LLC
1290 Park St.
Philip Cambo, Timothy Lamotte
Palmer Hobbies LLC
1428 Main St.
William Lanzo
Sew Bizzie Quilting
4109 Main St.
Diana Ruth Doane
Walnut St. Café
8 Walnut St.
Barry Theodore
PITTSFIELD
Alarms of Berkshire County
326 Springside Ave.
The Professionals LLC
AR Rachielle Builder
55 Glenn Dr.
Anthony Rachielle
Atmosphere Printing Co.
137 North St.
Sire Press LLC
Bennington Banner
75 South Church St.
New England Newspaper Inc.
Brattleboro Reformer
75 South Church St.
New England Newspaper Inc.
Bugsy’s Dad Enterprises
419 Dalton Ave.
Mark White
CMG Financial
82 Wendell Ave.
CMG Mortgage Inc.
CMG Home Loans
82 Wendell Ave.
CMG Mortgage Inc.
Global Security & Investigation Solutions
82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100
Global Security Solutions Inc.
HomeFundIt
82 Wendell Ave.
CMG Mortgage Inc.
Johnson Family Partnership
694 East St.
Gary Johnson
Law Office of Shannon C. Plumb
205 South St.
Shannon Plumb
Manchester Journal
75 South Church St.
New England Newspaper Inc.
Network Connex
82 Wendell Ave.
Advantage Engineers LLC
Nexben Insurance Solutions
1830 Colonial Village Lane
Trovia Inc.
Nissan of Pittsfield
25 West Housatonic St.
Robert Urrutia
P&G Management
15 Clark Road
Jonathan Pierce
Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor Inc.
1548 West Housatonic St.
Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor Inc.
The Pomeroy
76 East Housatonic St.
Springside Gardens LLC
Power Supply Mall
82 Wendell Ave.
Wellforces LLC
Sir Fix-a-Lot Home Services
101 Elberon Ave.
Wade Poplaski
South Berkshires Shoppers Guide
75 South Church St.
Birdland Acquisition LLC
TOG Property Management
35 Deborah Ave.
Tyrekee Gordon
Venus Temple
50 North Pearl St.
Dr. Marie Clifton
SOUTH HADLEY
Parthenon Restaurant
475 Newton St.
D.P. Parthenon
Pleasant Street Auto Sales
650 New Ludlow Road
Pleasant Street Auto Body & Repair Inc.
Stoney’s Pub
1 Bridge St.
Pioneer Valley Inc.
Vasily Morozov Electrical
5 Central Ave.
Vasily Morozov
The Writer’s Tech Shop
124 Alvord Place
Karin Ohlson
Yes Realty LLC
460 Granby Road
Yes Realty
SOUTHWICK
Billy C’s Raw Honey
18 Klaus Anderson St.
William Crawford III
Priority Skin Boutique LLC
208 College Highway
Cassandra St. Jean
SPRINGFIELD
Jah First Music and Cloth
57 Westford Ave.
Godfrey Smith
Keno White LLC
961 Worcester St.
Keno Lee White II
Libertas Counseling
181 Monrovia St.
Kency Gilet
Lily Crow Wellness Center
899 Carew St.
Lilian Ramos David
Main Street Auto Services
77 Main St.
Michael Belanger
Mamuchy Grocery Store
306 Belmont Ave.
Berta Luciano Fabian
Merri Maid Laundry
819 State St.
Yanghwa Chong
Mobile Man Details
105 Princeton St.
Andre Yarns Jr.
Monsoon Roastery LLC
270 Albany St.
Timothy Monson
Pure Medicine
18 Pine Acre Road
Anthony Chechile
Rivera Home Remodeling LLC
173 Tyler St.
Victor Rivera
Ross & Ross, P.C.
121 State St.
Ross & Ross Law
Sabis International Charter
160 Joan St.
Crystal Hodge-Lizana
Simply Serendipity/Dharma
1341 Main St.
SimpyGrace LLC
Sky Nails & Spa
1198 Parker St.
Thi Tai
Sky’s Home Improvement
120 Marengo Park
Dinh Thai
Smoke Shop
117 State St.
Yimaira Gines
StoneKoncepts
257 Dickinson St.
Pablo Morales
Touch of NYC Hair Studio
803 Belmont Ave.
Sophia Evans
Vega & Vega Financial Services
29 Melville St.
Willie Vega
WLC Electric
814 Roosevelt Ave.
William Collins
WARE
Pineda Real Estate
61 Babcock Tavern Road
Donna Pineda
Villa’s Restaurant
123 Main St.
Efren Steve Kolenovic
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Custom Build LLC
2405 Westfield St.
Dmytro Barynov
Lotus General Contracting
12 South Blvd.
James Stephenson
Texture and Fringe
249 Great Plains Road
Michele Shibley
Vista Home Improvement
2097 Riverdale St.
Brian Rudd
We & Co Designs
278 Ely Ave.
Wanda Estremera
West Springfield Veterinary Clinic
288 Westfield St.
Carolina Joos