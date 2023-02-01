The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Mass Auto Inc., 24 Highland Ave., Agawam, MA, 01001. George Pascaru, same. Transportation services.

AMHERST

Poetshuffle Inc., 70 North Whitney St., Apt. E, Amherst, MA, 01002. Samuel Murphy-Judelson, same. Charitable organization established to the make distributions to organizations that qualify as exempt organizations under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

BLANDFORD

Blandford Fair Preservation Association Inc., 55 Woronoco Road, Blandford, MA, 01008. David Hopson, same. Corporation established to promote the preservation of the Blandford Fairgrounds; promote the education of the public regarding agricultural exhibitions and provide appropriate facilities to host an annual agricultural fair.

CHICOPEE

Christ Community Church Chicopee Inc., 101-105 Springfield, Chicopee, MA 01013. Angela D Trueheart, same. Church, worship place for all people.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Golden Years Home Health Care Services Inc., 16 Shaker Road, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Cesar Ruiz Jr., same. Provide skilled medical assistance in the patient’s home.

FEEDING HILLS

EZ Dump Inc., 69 Garden St., Feeding Hills, MA 01030. Vadzim Loban, 40 Dale Ct., Chicopee, MA 01020. Trash hauling services.

HOLYOKE

Trinity Senior Services Management Inc., 12 Gamelin St., Holyoke, MA, 01040. Janice Hamilton-Crawford, 20555 Victor Parkway Livonia, MI 48152. Management or continuing care services for third party healthcare providers.

LUDLOW

Quabbin Valley Eye Care Corporation, 135 Waverly Road, Ludlow, MA 01056. Rebecca L Maurer, same. Eye care services.

PITTSFIELD

Aidoc, Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Elad Walach, same. Online software sales.

Find Better Food Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA, 01201. David Moosman, 8776 West 67th Dr. Arvada, CO 80005. Developer of a food-ordering platform between distributors and restaurants.

Revival Therapeutics, Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. George Mabry, same. Researching, developing and commercializing potential drug therapies.

SOUTH DEERFIELD

Logan Training Group Inc., 19 Kelleher Dr., South Deerfield, MA 01373. Richard F Logan, same. Tactical training for protection and defense.

SPRINGFIELD

All About You Creative Wellness Inc., 1 Crescent Hill, Springfield, MA 01105. David Mech, same. Wellness services for mind, body, and soul.

Famipak Inc., 267 Beacon Circle, Springfield, MA 01119. Nathalie Orelien, same. Non-profit organization designed to provide programs and services alongside of evangelism to women and children living in impoverished nations.

Lea’s Home Agency Inc., 1607 Plumtree Road, Springfield, MA 01119. Lea Leconte, same. Home care services.

Thffi Inc. Massachusetts Chapter, 138 Switzer Street, Springfield, MA 01109. Sharon Schweizer, 41 Asinof Ave., Chicopee, MA 01013. Not for profit corporation organized and operated exclusively for the purpose of: (a) receiving charitable contributions and bequests to provide for scholarships, (b) undertaking genealogical research into the spread of Hungerford diaspora throughout the world, (c) establishing a research library, archives and museum for the preservation of original historical artifacts, manuscripts, bibles, photographs and other materials pertaining to the Hungerford diaspora, (d) preserving and replacing Hungerford gravestones, and (e) undertaking educational activities pertaining to the Hungerford diaspora.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Aladdin Halal Market, Corp., 312 Memorial Dr., West Springfield, MA, 01089. Aladdin Halal, 292 Sherman Street Albany, NY 12206. Convenience store specializing in the sales of Mediterranean goods.

WESTFIELD

Ink Bros Corp., 77 Mill St., Unit 116, Westfield, MA 01085. Joshua Kelsey, same. Printing services.

WILBRAHAM

Dominic John Inc., 2039 Boston Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Daniel D. Kelly, 33 Mulberry Street, Springfield, MA 01105. Restaurant and bar.