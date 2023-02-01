Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Altomare, Jr., Salvatore P.
178 Shady Brook Lane
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/05/2023
Atalay, Ibrahim
25R Prospect Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/06/2023
Auclair, Amber L.
140 Pulaski St., Apt. A
West Warren, MA 01092
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/06/2023
Bonilla, Angel Isaac
837 State St., Apt. 146
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/04/2023
Brown, Richard W.
101 Dunham Road
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/11/2023
Clark, Eloise
110 Tilton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/09/2023
Collins, Jennifer
283 Wildermere St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/11/2023
Conde, Victor M.
Conde, Rachel R.
112 Pineview Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/12/2023
Daitch, Jason P.
Daitch-Bergeron, Jason P.
Daitch, Kristyana E.
a/k/a Digiovanni, Kristyana E.
175 West Allen Ridge Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/06/2023
Graham, Elizabeth A.
81 Fish St., Apt. 2
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/15/2023
Hutchinson, William
375 North St.
Williamstown, MA 01267
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/09/2023
McIntosh, Mellesha
121 Wayne St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/11/2023
Rivas, Libia
41 Chestnut St., Apt. 305
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/11/2023
Savage, Carol Nellyne
57 Warrenton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/04/2023
Stamp, Angella C.
a/k/a Morgan, Angella C.
242 Cabinet St., #1
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/13/2023