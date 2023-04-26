Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of March and April 2023. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

EAST LONGMEADOW

Pioneer Athletic Center

21 Baldwin St.

Danielle McKinnon

Pioneer Valley Arms

50-58 Shaker Road

Kendall Knapik

TigerPress

50 Industrial Dr.

Jennifer Shafii

GREAT BARRINGTON

Awaken with Susan Inc.

140 West Ave., Suite B

Susan Quam

Bernal Woodworks Inc.

131 Monument Valley Road

Andrew Bernal

Connect First Consulting

389 Main St.

Lais Howard

Fairground Real Estate

631 Main St.

Eric Streuernagle

LaundryLand

11 School St.

Paula Kohler

The Little Store

88-90 Main St.

Victor Cella

Macony Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine

100 Maple St.

Berkshire Faculty Services Inc.

Marshalls #1362

354 Stockbridge Road

Marshalls of Massachusetts Inc.

MotherhoodWorks

50 Castle St., Suite 2

Ilana Siegal

Refill GB

152 Main St.

Jamie McCormack

Shire Glass Co.

87 Railroad St.

Matthew Meandro

TW McClelland LLC

597 Main St.

Thomas McClelland

Whimsy Media

211 Oak St.

Jordyn Cormier

HOLYOKE

FTF

475 Beech St.

Ronny Authier

Gold & Diamonds

50 Holyoke St.

Lavinia Oprea

The Hair Place

103 Chapin St.

Ronald Holland

Lovely Affairs

193 High St.

Jacqueline Bones

Maranatha Cleaning

183 Sargeant St.

Marcos Colon, Felicita Colon

QA Maintenance

98 Lower Westfield Road

Frances Russell

Rodriguez’s Holyoke Kenpo Karate

233 Maple St.

Lizabeth Rodriguez

Springfield Grocery

845 Main St.

Muhammad Khawaja

Through the Trees Photo

10 Cook St.

Kevin Fitzell

LENOX

Berkshire Roll Off

18 Crystal St.

Daniel Hunter

Catwalk Boutique

51 Church St.

Sherry Betit

Doctor Sax House

35 Walker St.

Bryan Binder

Holistic Balance and Bodywork

55 Pittsfield Road, Building 5, Unit B

Jermaine Gomes

LAM

194 Main St.

Leonard Miller

Sohn Fine Art

69 Church St.

Cassandra Sohn

Sports School Day Camp

194 Main St.

Leonard Miller

PALMER

D&M Auto Repair

1422 Park St.

Nathan Jensen

Dean P. Browne Home Improvement

203 State St.

Dean Browne

Wen Ming House

1427 North Main St.

Tian Hau Yang

SOUTH HADLEY

Cote Entertainment & Lighting

23 Grandview St.

Cote Entertainment & Lighting

SOUTHWICK

Aerogreen Urban Farm LLC

23 Bonnie View Road

Renee McGee

Crawl Mat

21 Babb Road

Denis Zinchenko

Echo Home Remodeling

10 Cedar St., Apt. 12

Philip Billington

Illuminated Girl Art

287 College Highway

Julie Seibert

Munm Brook Valley Camp

353 North Loomis St.

Stephanie Price

Southwick Services

1 Eden Hill Lane

Diana King

Total Home Services Inc.

445 College Highway

Anthony Whitehead

Tractor Supply Co.

673 College Highway

Jeff Stiles

Twin Pines Holistic Health

152 Berkshire Ave.

Chelsea Pratt

STOCKBRIDGE

Pecorino Provisions

36 Main St.

Claire Raposo

Wander and Whimsy Travels

36 East St.

Chelsea Bordonaro

WESTFIELD

The Crafty Chics

48 Stephanie Lane

Melissa Connors

Designed by Depino

57 Patriots Dr.

Laurie Depino

East Mountain Country Store

349 East Mountain Road

Clifford Laraway

Eastern Vehicle Recycling Inc.

88 Neck Road

Eastern Vehicle Recycling Inc.

Estelle Leeds Artists Management

26 Lady Slipper Circle

Estelle Leeds

Oksana’s Art

3 Sherman St.

Oksana Chepurenko

Pioneer Valley on the Move

94 North Elm St.

Rachel Burke

Rolling Hills Lawn Care LLC

23 Bates St.

Daniel Fontaine

Roof Maxx of Enfield

53 Murray Ave.

AG Home Infusion LLC

Sophy Nails and Spa

84 Main St.

Chansophy Lim

Thunder in the Valley Festival

99 Northridge Road

Unbroken Wings Inc.

Tribeca Gastro Bar & Grille

89 Elm St.

Connecticut Valley Restaurant Group