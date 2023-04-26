DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of March and April 2023. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

EAST LONGMEADOW

Pioneer Athletic Center
21 Baldwin St.
Danielle McKinnon

Pioneer Valley Arms
50-58 Shaker Road
Kendall Knapik

TigerPress
50 Industrial Dr.
Jennifer Shafii

GREAT BARRINGTON

Awaken with Susan Inc.
140 West Ave., Suite B
Susan Quam

Bernal Woodworks Inc.
131 Monument Valley Road
Andrew Bernal

Connect First Consulting
389 Main St.
Lais Howard

Fairground Real Estate
631 Main St.
Eric Streuernagle

LaundryLand
11 School St.
Paula Kohler

The Little Store
88-90 Main St.
Victor Cella

Macony Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine
100 Maple St.
Berkshire Faculty Services Inc.

Marshalls #1362
354 Stockbridge Road
Marshalls of Massachusetts Inc.

MotherhoodWorks
50 Castle St., Suite 2
Ilana Siegal

Refill GB
152 Main St.
Jamie McCormack

Shire Glass Co.
87 Railroad St.
Matthew Meandro

TW McClelland LLC
597 Main St.
Thomas McClelland

Whimsy Media
211 Oak St.
Jordyn Cormier

HOLYOKE

FTF
475 Beech St.
Ronny Authier

Gold & Diamonds
50 Holyoke St.
Lavinia Oprea

The Hair Place
103 Chapin St.
Ronald Holland

Lovely Affairs
193 High St.
Jacqueline Bones

Maranatha Cleaning
183 Sargeant St.
Marcos Colon, Felicita Colon

QA Maintenance
98 Lower Westfield Road
Frances Russell

Rodriguez’s Holyoke Kenpo Karate
233 Maple St.
Lizabeth Rodriguez

Springfield Grocery
845 Main St.
Muhammad Khawaja

Through the Trees Photo
10 Cook St.
Kevin Fitzell

LENOX

Berkshire Roll Off
18 Crystal St.
Daniel Hunter

Catwalk Boutique
51 Church St.
Sherry Betit

Doctor Sax House
35 Walker St.
Bryan Binder

Holistic Balance and Bodywork
55 Pittsfield Road, Building 5, Unit B
Jermaine Gomes

LAM
194 Main St.
Leonard Miller

Sohn Fine Art
69 Church St.
Cassandra Sohn

Sports School Day Camp
194 Main St.
Leonard Miller

PALMER

D&M Auto Repair
1422 Park St.
Nathan Jensen

Dean P. Browne Home Improvement
203 State St.
Dean Browne

Wen Ming House
1427 North Main St.
Tian Hau Yang

SOUTH HADLEY

Cote Entertainment & Lighting
23 Grandview St.
Cote Entertainment & Lighting

SOUTHWICK

Aerogreen Urban Farm LLC
23 Bonnie View Road
Renee McGee

Crawl Mat
21 Babb Road
Denis Zinchenko

Echo Home Remodeling
10 Cedar St., Apt. 12
Philip Billington

Illuminated Girl Art
287 College Highway
Julie Seibert

Munm Brook Valley Camp
353 North Loomis St.
Stephanie Price

Southwick Services
1 Eden Hill Lane
Diana King

Total Home Services Inc.
445 College Highway
Anthony Whitehead

Tractor Supply Co.
673 College Highway
Jeff Stiles

Twin Pines Holistic Health
152 Berkshire Ave.
Chelsea Pratt

STOCKBRIDGE

Pecorino Provisions
36 Main St.
Claire Raposo

Wander and Whimsy Travels
36 East St.
Chelsea Bordonaro

WESTFIELD

The Crafty Chics
48 Stephanie Lane
Melissa Connors

Designed by Depino
57 Patriots Dr.
Laurie Depino

East Mountain Country Store
349 East Mountain Road
Clifford Laraway

Eastern Vehicle Recycling Inc.
88 Neck Road
Eastern Vehicle Recycling Inc.

Estelle Leeds Artists Management
26 Lady Slipper Circle
Estelle Leeds

Oksana’s Art
3 Sherman St.
Oksana Chepurenko

Pioneer Valley on the Move
94 North Elm St.
Rachel Burke

Rolling Hills Lawn Care LLC
23 Bates St.
Daniel Fontaine

Roof Maxx of Enfield
53 Murray Ave.
AG Home Infusion LLC

Sophy Nails and Spa
84 Main St.
Chansophy Lim

Thunder in the Valley Festival
99 Northridge Road
Unbroken Wings Inc.

Tribeca Gastro Bar & Grille
89 Elm St.
Connecticut Valley Restaurant Group

