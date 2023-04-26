Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of March and April 2023. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
EAST LONGMEADOW
Pioneer Athletic Center
21 Baldwin St.
Danielle McKinnon
Pioneer Valley Arms
50-58 Shaker Road
Kendall Knapik
TigerPress
50 Industrial Dr.
Jennifer Shafii
GREAT BARRINGTON
Awaken with Susan Inc.
140 West Ave., Suite B
Susan Quam
Bernal Woodworks Inc.
131 Monument Valley Road
Andrew Bernal
Connect First Consulting
389 Main St.
Lais Howard
Fairground Real Estate
631 Main St.
Eric Streuernagle
LaundryLand
11 School St.
Paula Kohler
The Little Store
88-90 Main St.
Victor Cella
Macony Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine
100 Maple St.
Berkshire Faculty Services Inc.
Marshalls #1362
354 Stockbridge Road
Marshalls of Massachusetts Inc.
MotherhoodWorks
50 Castle St., Suite 2
Ilana Siegal
Refill GB
152 Main St.
Jamie McCormack
Shire Glass Co.
87 Railroad St.
Matthew Meandro
TW McClelland LLC
597 Main St.
Thomas McClelland
Whimsy Media
211 Oak St.
Jordyn Cormier
HOLYOKE
FTF
475 Beech St.
Ronny Authier
Gold & Diamonds
50 Holyoke St.
Lavinia Oprea
The Hair Place
103 Chapin St.
Ronald Holland
Lovely Affairs
193 High St.
Jacqueline Bones
Maranatha Cleaning
183 Sargeant St.
Marcos Colon, Felicita Colon
QA Maintenance
98 Lower Westfield Road
Frances Russell
Rodriguez’s Holyoke Kenpo Karate
233 Maple St.
Lizabeth Rodriguez
Springfield Grocery
845 Main St.
Muhammad Khawaja
Through the Trees Photo
10 Cook St.
Kevin Fitzell
LENOX
Berkshire Roll Off
18 Crystal St.
Daniel Hunter
Catwalk Boutique
51 Church St.
Sherry Betit
Doctor Sax House
35 Walker St.
Bryan Binder
Holistic Balance and Bodywork
55 Pittsfield Road, Building 5, Unit B
Jermaine Gomes
LAM
194 Main St.
Leonard Miller
Sohn Fine Art
69 Church St.
Cassandra Sohn
Sports School Day Camp
194 Main St.
Leonard Miller
PALMER
D&M Auto Repair
1422 Park St.
Nathan Jensen
Dean P. Browne Home Improvement
203 State St.
Dean Browne
Wen Ming House
1427 North Main St.
Tian Hau Yang
SOUTH HADLEY
Cote Entertainment & Lighting
23 Grandview St.
Cote Entertainment & Lighting
SOUTHWICK
Aerogreen Urban Farm LLC
23 Bonnie View Road
Renee McGee
Crawl Mat
21 Babb Road
Denis Zinchenko
Echo Home Remodeling
10 Cedar St., Apt. 12
Philip Billington
Illuminated Girl Art
287 College Highway
Julie Seibert
Munm Brook Valley Camp
353 North Loomis St.
Stephanie Price
Southwick Services
1 Eden Hill Lane
Diana King
Total Home Services Inc.
445 College Highway
Anthony Whitehead
Tractor Supply Co.
673 College Highway
Jeff Stiles
Twin Pines Holistic Health
152 Berkshire Ave.
Chelsea Pratt
STOCKBRIDGE
Pecorino Provisions
36 Main St.
Claire Raposo
Wander and Whimsy Travels
36 East St.
Chelsea Bordonaro
WESTFIELD
The Crafty Chics
48 Stephanie Lane
Melissa Connors
Designed by Depino
57 Patriots Dr.
Laurie Depino
East Mountain Country Store
349 East Mountain Road
Clifford Laraway
Eastern Vehicle Recycling Inc.
88 Neck Road
Eastern Vehicle Recycling Inc.
Estelle Leeds Artists Management
26 Lady Slipper Circle
Estelle Leeds
Oksana’s Art
3 Sherman St.
Oksana Chepurenko
Pioneer Valley on the Move
94 North Elm St.
Rachel Burke
Rolling Hills Lawn Care LLC
23 Bates St.
Daniel Fontaine
Roof Maxx of Enfield
53 Murray Ave.
AG Home Infusion LLC
Sophy Nails and Spa
84 Main St.
Chansophy Lim
Thunder in the Valley Festival
99 Northridge Road
Unbroken Wings Inc.
Tribeca Gastro Bar & Grille
89 Elm St.
Connecticut Valley Restaurant Group