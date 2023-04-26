The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Big Rig Truck & Trailer Repairs Inc., 87 Ramah Circle South, Agawam, MA 01001. Emil Lachinov, same. Truck and trailer repair.

Regional Practice Expansion Consultants Inc., 70 Royal St., Agawam, MA 01001. Jacqueline Montanez, same. Medical practice growth consulting.

BLANDFORD

Air Plus Inc., 146 Otis Stage Road, Blandford, MA 01008. Julian Mecher, same. HVAC Services.

CHICOPEE

Exclusive Painters Group Inc., 35 Kimball St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Luis Carrion Rodriguez, 1060 Liberty St., Springfield, MA 01104. Painting and construction related services.

J&S Smile Pros Inc., 874 Prospect St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Sara Jambard, 5 Halon Ter., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Portable dental practice.

EAST LONGMEADOW

GSD Cards & Collectibles Inc., 45 Saint Joseph Dr., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Abel Lee, same. Sale of sports trading cards and memorabilia.

The Stoke Collective, LCA, 26 Williston Ave., Easthampton, MA 01027. Jen Sandler, same. Organizational consulting services.

INDIAN ORCHARD

JT Realty Associates Inc., 31 Kopernick St., Indian Orchard, MA 01151. Thaddeus Tokarz, same. Real estate services.

PALMER

Paws 4 Blue K9 Inc., 29 French Dr., Palmer, MA 01069. Janice M. Garabedian, same. K9 support services.

PITTSFIELD

Colbert Artists Management Inc., 180 Elm St., Suite 221, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Lee Prinz, same. Manager and agent of classical musicians.

SPRINGFIELD

Leena’s Place Inc., 660 Boston Road, Springfield, MA 01119. Jessica Morehouse, same. Restaurant with alcohol service.

Newer a Little League A Baseball Corp., 38 Bryant St., Springfield, MA 01108. Edwin Ferrer, same. Organization established to bring the sport of baseball to the community.

TURNERS FALLS

Sisson Accounting Services, PC, 55 Dell St., Turners Falls, MA 01376. Kathryn A. Sisson, same. Professional Certified Public Accountant.

WESTFIELD

Vendking Corp., 1257 East Mountain Road, Westfield, MA 01085. Alexsander Bloom, same. Vending machine and ATM servicing.