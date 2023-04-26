Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

B’Shara, Michael D.

1C Castle Hill Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/30/2023

Blanchard, William F.

Blanchard, Suzanne T.

135 Edgewood Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/28/2023

Connolly, John James

Connolly, Diane Irene

21 Ferry Hill Road

Granby, MA 01033

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/23/2023

Cook, Bryan Joseph

18 Willard Road

Sturbridge, MA 01566

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/22/2023

Daviau, Peter T.

PO Box 5460

Springfield, MA 01101

Chapter: 13

Date: 03/24/2023

Devoe-Marsh, Lorie A.

a/k/a Marsh, Lorie A.

695 Mill St.

Feeding Hills, MA 01030

Chapter: 13

Date: 03/22/2023

Douglas, Haley A.

1384 Barre Road

Gilbertville, MA 01031

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/25/2023

Enman, Douglas J.

Enman, Tammy J.

23 Wenonah Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/24/2023

Frazer-Malone, Dawn L.

18 Drew Court

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/31/2023

Frisbie, Robert

85 Manchonis Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 13

Date: 03/23/2023

Grande, Deborah

21 Meadow St.

North Adams, MA 01247-4215

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/29/2023

Guadeloupe, June Felicity

103 Leitch St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/24/2023

Karpoff, Marlena

97 Russellville Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/30/2023

Litwin, Jeffrey

21 Craig Dr., Apt 6F

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/24/2023

Menard, Robert A.

Menard, Angela J.

PO Box 88

Warren, MA 01083

Chapter: 13

Date: 03/23/2023

Nadeau, Mary Elizabeth

713 Britton St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 13

Date: 03/29/2023

Pereira, Amadeu P.

a/k/a Pereira, Amadeu Peneda

1256 Worcester St.

Indian Orchard, MA 01151

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/24/2023

Perez Santiago, Jose Antonio

901 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/22/2023

Serrano, Nelson

17 Bushwick Place

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 03/24/2023

Smith, Thomas B.

305 Amostown Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/27/2023

Solano, Feafeld D.

32 Manilla Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/30/2023

Tobin, John H.

c/o Cathy Tobin

140 Boutin St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/24/2023

Together Physcial Therapy, LLC

Hurley, Robert F.

Hurley, Lisa Ann

152 Cheney St., Apt. 2

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/21/2023

Ward, Kathleen Mary

19 Mountain Road, Apt 10

South Deerfield, MA 01373

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/30/2023

Williamson, Henry G.

138 Main St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/29/2023