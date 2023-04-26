Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
B’Shara, Michael D.
1C Castle Hill Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/30/2023
Blanchard, William F.
Blanchard, Suzanne T.
135 Edgewood Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/28/2023
Connolly, John James
Connolly, Diane Irene
21 Ferry Hill Road
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/23/2023
Cook, Bryan Joseph
18 Willard Road
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/22/2023
Daviau, Peter T.
PO Box 5460
Springfield, MA 01101
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/24/2023
Devoe-Marsh, Lorie A.
a/k/a Marsh, Lorie A.
695 Mill St.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/22/2023
Douglas, Haley A.
1384 Barre Road
Gilbertville, MA 01031
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/25/2023
Enman, Douglas J.
Enman, Tammy J.
23 Wenonah Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/24/2023
Frazer-Malone, Dawn L.
18 Drew Court
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/31/2023
Frisbie, Robert
85 Manchonis Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/23/2023
Grande, Deborah
21 Meadow St.
North Adams, MA 01247-4215
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/29/2023
Guadeloupe, June Felicity
103 Leitch St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/24/2023
Karpoff, Marlena
97 Russellville Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/30/2023
Litwin, Jeffrey
21 Craig Dr., Apt 6F
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/24/2023
Menard, Robert A.
Menard, Angela J.
PO Box 88
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/23/2023
Nadeau, Mary Elizabeth
713 Britton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/29/2023
Pereira, Amadeu P.
a/k/a Pereira, Amadeu Peneda
1256 Worcester St.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/24/2023
Perez Santiago, Jose Antonio
901 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/22/2023
Serrano, Nelson
17 Bushwick Place
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/24/2023
Smith, Thomas B.
305 Amostown Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/27/2023
Solano, Feafeld D.
32 Manilla Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/30/2023
Tobin, John H.
c/o Cathy Tobin
140 Boutin St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/24/2023
Together Physcial Therapy, LLC
Hurley, Robert F.
Hurley, Lisa Ann
152 Cheney St., Apt. 2
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/21/2023
Ward, Kathleen Mary
19 Mountain Road, Apt 10
South Deerfield, MA 01373
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/30/2023
Williamson, Henry G.
138 Main St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/29/2023