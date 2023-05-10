The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

CHICOPEE

Andrew Placzek Electrician Inc., 96 Lord Ter., Chicopee, MA 01020. Andrew Placzek, same. Residential and commercial electrical work.

Jack Watson Realtor Inc., 71 Ames Ave., Chicopee, MA 01013. Jack Watson, same. Real-estate sales.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Tony’s FBS Inc., 60 Shaker Road, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Dino Isotti, same. Barber shop.

EASTHAMPTON

Megan Shaughnessy-Mogill Psychotherapy Inc., 9 West Green St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Megan Shaughnessy-Mogill, same. Psychotherapy and mental-health resources.

HOLYOKE

NKD Inc., 98 Lower Westfield Road, Holyoke, MA 01040. Sack Keomoungsong, 400 Walker St., Lowell, MA 01850. Individual and family services, maintenance.

PITTSFIELD

Pramukhji Corp., 268 Wahconah St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Kalpeshkumar Patel, 11 Old Middlesex Turnpike, Chelmsford, MA 01824. Liquor store.

SOUTH HADLEY

Rob Thomas Fitness Inc., 6 Grant St., South Hadley, MA 01075. Robert J. Thomas, same. Health, fitness, and wellness care and training.

SPRINGFIELD

Bostonomics Trucking Inc., 43 Fenwick St., Springfield, MA 01109. Eric Adjei Frimpong, same. Trucking services.

Consolidated Singh MD P.C., 299 Carew St., Springfield, MA, 01104. Arminder Singh, 89 Mapleshade Ave., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Medical practice.

Judkins Construction Inc., 65 Edgeland St., Springfield, MA 01108. Victor Judkins, same. Construction services.

Willow Practice Management Inc., 299 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. Kerry Valley, 89 Mapleshade Ave., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Medical practice management and consulting.

WARE

Snows Surf Inc., 136 Pleasant St., Ware, MA 01082. Andrew Norton, same. Restaurant.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

FC Installation Inc., 49 Windsor St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Florin Condorachi, same. Flooring-installation specialists.