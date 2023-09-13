DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of August 2023.

DEERFIELD

Brian Zamojski Plumbing and Heating
797 River Road
Brian Zamojski

Craftsman Residential Services
9 Conway St.
William Dziura

Intuitive Wellness, Training & Coaching
89 North Hillside Road
Kimberly Keefe Swasey

Lichocki Design
10 Crestview Dr.
Edward Lichocki

Michaela Battistoni
8B Elm St.
Michaela Battistoni

USASA Massachusetts Snowboard and Freeski Competition Series
15 Wells St.
John Friends

GRANBY

Brie’s Balloons
5 Lakeview Ave.
Brie’s Balloons

Colonial Apartments
8 West St.
Colonial Apartments

Five Corner Cuts
5 Lakeview Ave.
Five Corner Cuts

HaasNetworks
5 Griswold Circle
Timothy Haas

Happy Days Mini Golf & Driving Range
172 West State St.
Happy Days Mini Golf & Driving Range

Hawthorn Hills Property Solutions
65 West St.
Hawthorn Hills Property Solutions

Kruisin’ Café
172 West State St.
Kruisin’ Café

SLG Photography
18 Pinebrook Circle
SLG Photography

HADLEY

Countryside Farm
199 Russell St.
Alex Rytuba

Great Spirits Tattoo of Greenfield LLC
216B Russell St.
Vincent Pernice

Warvik Enterprises LLC
134 Rocky Hill Road
Christian Rahn

LEE

Keenan Construction
65 Franklin St.
Jeffrey Keenan

Main Street Comics, Toys & More
74 Main St.
Ryan Davis

Vuolo Renovations
75 Prospect St.
Andrew Vuolo

PITTSFIELD

2nd Chance Landscaping
555 Hubbard Ave.
Chauncey Dozier

Abbey’s Home Store LLC
82 Wendell Ave.
Winifred Abbey

Alliance Building Automation
82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100
Alliance Mechanical Inc.

Belle Isle Consulting
2 Cobblestone Cove
Thomas Meyer

Berkshire Elegance
945 West St.
John O’Brien

Brush Masters
11 Jayne Ave.
Vicente Rodriguez

Hilltop Farm Gardens & Landscaping
195 Wendell Ave.
Joanna Sokolsky

Law Office of Ahmed B. Ismail
8 Bank Row
Ahmed Ismail

Lefebvre Auto Repair
1500 East St.
Eric Lefebvre

Mega Power Performance
48 Dalton Ave.
Dany Argueta

Ritz Business Tutoring
82 Wendell Ave.
Rostock Inc.

RP Trucking
104 Orlando Ave.
William Fiske Jr.

Simply Boutique
253 South St.
Daniel Zocchi, Dinah Luczynski

Thriving Aura Wellness LLC
42 Summer St.
Thriving Aura Wellness LLC

WTPI Services LLC
P.O. Box 1146
Norman Lee

SOUTH HADLEY

Bodies in Motion
200 Old Lyman Road
BIM Dance LLC

Castle Halls Family Travel LLC
14 Apple Road
Kristin Browning Hall

Daydreaming in Canvas
11 Brigham Road
Jonathan Nunez-Olivieri

ERA M. Connie Laplante Real Estate
2 Lyman St.
M. Connie Laplante Real Estate Inc.

Everest Chiropractic Associates
601 Newton St.
Everest Chiropractic

Happy Valley Handywoman
4 South Sycamore Knolls
Laurie Nichols

Ideaworx
317 East St.
Kiersten Asbek

Living Waters Pool & Spa Service
249 East St.
Catherine Foxwell

MK Galaxy Gutters
20 New Ludlow Road
Mark Krasnowski

Ochoa Salon & Spa
15 College St.
Ochoa Salon & Spa

South Hadley Players
34 Pine Hill Road
Cynthia Strycharz, Daniel Mashia

This Red Rock Entertainment Inc.
12 Jewett Lane
This Red Rock Entertainment Inc.

Tigerweb LLC
22 South Sycamore Knolls
Thomas Moore

Valedictorian Tutoring
25 Highland Ave.
Gregory Shenk

WARE

Gail Marie’s Gourmet Popcorn LLC
91 Main St.
Gail Craig

Guy with Glasses Design
271 Palmer Road
G. John Devanski

Kal-Dogs
25C Church St.
Kalzamah McCoy

KJB Bookkeeping
12 Millers Road
Kathleen Bourcier

TCF Enterprise LLC
91 Main St.
Gail Craig

