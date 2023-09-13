Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of August 2023.
DEERFIELD
Brian Zamojski Plumbing and Heating
797 River Road
Brian Zamojski
Craftsman Residential Services
9 Conway St.
William Dziura
Intuitive Wellness, Training & Coaching
89 North Hillside Road
Kimberly Keefe Swasey
Lichocki Design
10 Crestview Dr.
Edward Lichocki
Michaela Battistoni
8B Elm St.
Michaela Battistoni
USASA Massachusetts Snowboard and Freeski Competition Series
15 Wells St.
John Friends
GRANBY
Brie’s Balloons
5 Lakeview Ave.
Brie’s Balloons
Colonial Apartments
8 West St.
Colonial Apartments
Five Corner Cuts
5 Lakeview Ave.
Five Corner Cuts
HaasNetworks
5 Griswold Circle
Timothy Haas
Happy Days Mini Golf & Driving Range
172 West State St.
Happy Days Mini Golf & Driving Range
Hawthorn Hills Property Solutions
65 West St.
Hawthorn Hills Property Solutions
Kruisin’ Café
172 West State St.
Kruisin’ Café
SLG Photography
18 Pinebrook Circle
SLG Photography
HADLEY
Countryside Farm
199 Russell St.
Alex Rytuba
Great Spirits Tattoo of Greenfield LLC
216B Russell St.
Vincent Pernice
Warvik Enterprises LLC
134 Rocky Hill Road
Christian Rahn
LEE
Keenan Construction
65 Franklin St.
Jeffrey Keenan
Main Street Comics, Toys & More
74 Main St.
Ryan Davis
Vuolo Renovations
75 Prospect St.
Andrew Vuolo
PITTSFIELD
2nd Chance Landscaping
555 Hubbard Ave.
Chauncey Dozier
Abbey’s Home Store LLC
82 Wendell Ave.
Winifred Abbey
Alliance Building Automation
82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100
Alliance Mechanical Inc.
Belle Isle Consulting
2 Cobblestone Cove
Thomas Meyer
Berkshire Elegance
945 West St.
John O’Brien
Brush Masters
11 Jayne Ave.
Vicente Rodriguez
Hilltop Farm Gardens & Landscaping
195 Wendell Ave.
Joanna Sokolsky
Law Office of Ahmed B. Ismail
8 Bank Row
Ahmed Ismail
Lefebvre Auto Repair
1500 East St.
Eric Lefebvre
Mega Power Performance
48 Dalton Ave.
Dany Argueta
Ritz Business Tutoring
82 Wendell Ave.
Rostock Inc.
RP Trucking
104 Orlando Ave.
William Fiske Jr.
Simply Boutique
253 South St.
Daniel Zocchi, Dinah Luczynski
Thriving Aura Wellness LLC
42 Summer St.
Thriving Aura Wellness LLC
WTPI Services LLC
P.O. Box 1146
Norman Lee
SOUTH HADLEY
Bodies in Motion
200 Old Lyman Road
BIM Dance LLC
Castle Halls Family Travel LLC
14 Apple Road
Kristin Browning Hall
Daydreaming in Canvas
11 Brigham Road
Jonathan Nunez-Olivieri
ERA M. Connie Laplante Real Estate
2 Lyman St.
M. Connie Laplante Real Estate Inc.
Everest Chiropractic Associates
601 Newton St.
Everest Chiropractic
Happy Valley Handywoman
4 South Sycamore Knolls
Laurie Nichols
Ideaworx
317 East St.
Kiersten Asbek
Living Waters Pool & Spa Service
249 East St.
Catherine Foxwell
MK Galaxy Gutters
20 New Ludlow Road
Mark Krasnowski
Ochoa Salon & Spa
15 College St.
Ochoa Salon & Spa
South Hadley Players
34 Pine Hill Road
Cynthia Strycharz, Daniel Mashia
This Red Rock Entertainment Inc.
12 Jewett Lane
This Red Rock Entertainment Inc.
Tigerweb LLC
22 South Sycamore Knolls
Thomas Moore
Valedictorian Tutoring
25 Highland Ave.
Gregory Shenk
WARE
Gail Marie’s Gourmet Popcorn LLC
91 Main St.
Gail Craig
Guy with Glasses Design
271 Palmer Road
G. John Devanski
Kal-Dogs
25C Church St.
Kalzamah McCoy
KJB Bookkeeping
12 Millers Road
Kathleen Bourcier
TCF Enterprise LLC
91 Main St.
Gail Craig