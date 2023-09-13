Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of August 2023.

DEERFIELD

Brian Zamojski Plumbing and Heating

797 River Road

Brian Zamojski

Craftsman Residential Services

9 Conway St.

William Dziura

Intuitive Wellness, Training & Coaching

89 North Hillside Road

Kimberly Keefe Swasey

Lichocki Design

10 Crestview Dr.

Edward Lichocki

Michaela Battistoni

8B Elm St.

Michaela Battistoni

USASA Massachusetts Snowboard and Freeski Competition Series

15 Wells St.

John Friends

GRANBY

Brie’s Balloons

5 Lakeview Ave.

Brie’s Balloons

Colonial Apartments

8 West St.

Colonial Apartments

Five Corner Cuts

5 Lakeview Ave.

Five Corner Cuts

HaasNetworks

5 Griswold Circle

Timothy Haas

Happy Days Mini Golf & Driving Range

172 West State St.

Happy Days Mini Golf & Driving Range

Hawthorn Hills Property Solutions

65 West St.

Hawthorn Hills Property Solutions

Kruisin’ Café

172 West State St.

Kruisin’ Café

SLG Photography

18 Pinebrook Circle

SLG Photography

HADLEY

Countryside Farm

199 Russell St.

Alex Rytuba

Great Spirits Tattoo of Greenfield LLC

216B Russell St.

Vincent Pernice

Warvik Enterprises LLC

134 Rocky Hill Road

Christian Rahn

LEE

Keenan Construction

65 Franklin St.

Jeffrey Keenan

Main Street Comics, Toys & More

74 Main St.

Ryan Davis

Vuolo Renovations

75 Prospect St.

Andrew Vuolo

PITTSFIELD

2nd Chance Landscaping

555 Hubbard Ave.

Chauncey Dozier

Abbey’s Home Store LLC

82 Wendell Ave.

Winifred Abbey

Alliance Building Automation

82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100

Alliance Mechanical Inc.

Belle Isle Consulting

2 Cobblestone Cove

Thomas Meyer

Berkshire Elegance

945 West St.

John O’Brien

Brush Masters

11 Jayne Ave.

Vicente Rodriguez

Hilltop Farm Gardens & Landscaping

195 Wendell Ave.

Joanna Sokolsky

Law Office of Ahmed B. Ismail

8 Bank Row

Ahmed Ismail

Lefebvre Auto Repair

1500 East St.

Eric Lefebvre

Mega Power Performance

48 Dalton Ave.

Dany Argueta

Ritz Business Tutoring

82 Wendell Ave.

Rostock Inc.

RP Trucking

104 Orlando Ave.

William Fiske Jr.

Simply Boutique

253 South St.

Daniel Zocchi, Dinah Luczynski

Thriving Aura Wellness LLC

42 Summer St.

Thriving Aura Wellness LLC

WTPI Services LLC

P.O. Box 1146

Norman Lee

SOUTH HADLEY

Bodies in Motion

200 Old Lyman Road

BIM Dance LLC

Castle Halls Family Travel LLC

14 Apple Road

Kristin Browning Hall

Daydreaming in Canvas

11 Brigham Road

Jonathan Nunez-Olivieri

ERA M. Connie Laplante Real Estate

2 Lyman St.

M. Connie Laplante Real Estate Inc.

Everest Chiropractic Associates

601 Newton St.

Everest Chiropractic

Happy Valley Handywoman

4 South Sycamore Knolls

Laurie Nichols

Ideaworx

317 East St.

Kiersten Asbek

Living Waters Pool & Spa Service

249 East St.

Catherine Foxwell

MK Galaxy Gutters

20 New Ludlow Road

Mark Krasnowski

Ochoa Salon & Spa

15 College St.

Ochoa Salon & Spa

South Hadley Players

34 Pine Hill Road

Cynthia Strycharz, Daniel Mashia

This Red Rock Entertainment Inc.

12 Jewett Lane

This Red Rock Entertainment Inc.

Tigerweb LLC

22 South Sycamore Knolls

Thomas Moore

Valedictorian Tutoring

25 Highland Ave.

Gregory Shenk

WARE

Gail Marie’s Gourmet Popcorn LLC

91 Main St.

Gail Craig

Guy with Glasses Design

271 Palmer Road

G. John Devanski

Kal-Dogs

25C Church St.

Kalzamah McCoy

KJB Bookkeeping

12 Millers Road

Kathleen Bourcier

TCF Enterprise LLC

91 Main St.

Gail Craig