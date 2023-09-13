Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Ayala, Janessa I.

79 Franklin St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/08/2023

Chistolini, Samantha L.

52 Weston St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/09/2023

Eastern Suffolk Counseling, LCSW PLLC

Girard-Domena, Richard Frederick

a/k/a Girard, RichardFrederick

47 Round Hill Road, #13

Northampton, MA 01060

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/03/2023

Forbes, David M.

Forbes, Laura J.

a/k/a Kaniecki, Laura Jean

359 East Mountain Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/12/2023

Kane, Sarah R.

468 Springfield St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/10/2023

King, Nancy I.

27 Stillwater Road

South Deerfield, MA 01373

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/04/2023

LaChance, Ernest Joseph

185 South St.

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/01/2023

Lawson, Ryan A.

230 Szetela Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/31/2023

Leary, Katie Jane

31 Armand St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/31/2023

McCollum, Turian A.

a/k/a McCollum, Turian L.

64 Hill St., Fl. 3

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/15/2023

Moreau, Matthew Paul Dennis

a/k/a Moreau, Matthew P.

258 Winsor St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/09/2023

Pelletier, Shane Edward

Enloe-Pelletier, Sarah Josephine

23 Corey Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/14/2023

Rivera, Jessika M.

227 Beech St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/09/2023

Roissing, Jennifer A.

22 Regal St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/08/2023

Rzeznik, Martin K.

63 Parker St.

Indian Orchard, MA 01151

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/01/2023

Sena, Joseph M.

345 New Boston Road

Sturbridge, MA 01566

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/09/2023

Smith, Allen F.

314 North Caldwell Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/10/2023

Smith, Denise J.

14 Meadowbrook Manor

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/02/2023

Thornton, Kellie J.

115 Haven Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/31/2023

Yilmaz, Oytun

63 Musante Dr., Apt. D

Northampton, MA 01060

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/31/2023