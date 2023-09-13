Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Ayala, Janessa I.
79 Franklin St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/08/2023
Chistolini, Samantha L.
52 Weston St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/09/2023
Eastern Suffolk Counseling, LCSW PLLC
Girard-Domena, Richard Frederick
a/k/a Girard, RichardFrederick
47 Round Hill Road, #13
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/03/2023
Forbes, David M.
Forbes, Laura J.
a/k/a Kaniecki, Laura Jean
359 East Mountain Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/12/2023
Kane, Sarah R.
468 Springfield St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/10/2023
King, Nancy I.
27 Stillwater Road
South Deerfield, MA 01373
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/04/2023
LaChance, Ernest Joseph
185 South St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/01/2023
Lawson, Ryan A.
230 Szetela Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/31/2023
Leary, Katie Jane
31 Armand St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/31/2023
McCollum, Turian A.
a/k/a McCollum, Turian L.
64 Hill St., Fl. 3
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/15/2023
Moreau, Matthew Paul Dennis
a/k/a Moreau, Matthew P.
258 Winsor St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/09/2023
Pelletier, Shane Edward
Enloe-Pelletier, Sarah Josephine
23 Corey Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/14/2023
Rivera, Jessika M.
227 Beech St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/09/2023
Roissing, Jennifer A.
22 Regal St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/08/2023
Rzeznik, Martin K.
63 Parker St.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/01/2023
Sena, Joseph M.
345 New Boston Road
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/09/2023
Smith, Allen F.
314 North Caldwell Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/10/2023
Smith, Denise J.
14 Meadowbrook Manor
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/02/2023
Thornton, Kellie J.
115 Haven Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/31/2023
Yilmaz, Oytun
63 Musante Dr., Apt. D
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/31/2023