Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of April and May 2024.
BELCHERTOWN
Bridge the Gap Property Partners
240 Stebbins St.
Juliana Salva
JB Excavation
63 Barton Ave.
Jonathon Bish
Pelham Auto Service
1315 Federal St.
Gwendolyn Hubler, Eyituoyo Amoye, Jeremy Smith
Soundscape Imaging LLC
40 Front St.
Brian Giggey
VIP Petcare
30 Turkey Hill Road
Community Veterinary Clinics LLC
EASTHAMPTON
D&D Auto Machine
9 Northampton St.
Brent Thayer
The Embodymind Clinic
1 Adams St.
Danielle Martineau
Hometown Glow
35 Kenneth Road
Evan Sears
Mike Orzel Tree Service
79 West St.
Michael Orzel, Dean Downer, James Liv
satellite.works
29 Parsons St., #2
Harry Grillo
T Birdy Salvage
14 Ward Ave., Apt. F
T Birdy Green
Wheelwright Consultants of Easthampton
97 Cottage St.
Kimberly McCarthy
PITTSFIELD
Affordable Mobile Detailing & Window Tinting LLC
681 North St.
Affordable Mobile Detailing LLC
Berkshire County Caregivers
55 Hancock Road
Kristen Hinckley Morrison
Berkshire Tires Security Inc.
607 West Housatonic St.
Berkshire Security Services Inc.
Black Luxe Limousine
555 East St.
Victor Diaz
Bloom Creativity
36 Elizabeth St.
MaeEllen Scarpa
By George Home Improvement and More
44 Winship Ave.
George Berne
Can Corp.
15 Westbrook Ter.
Lit Alerts Corp.
Carolgi House Cleaning
23 Jubilee Ter.
Carolina Tenorio Cuyago
Cosmoprof
19 Cheshire Road, Suite 6
Beauty Systems Group LLC
Eastside Café
378 Newell St.
Dolores Capitanio
Investigative Essentials
85 East St., Suite 14
Louie Perkins
JD’s Computer Services
951 Cascade St.
Jennifer Downs
Jeff Malderez Artist
123 Onota St.
Jeffrey Malderez
Jessie Ferdinando
337 Elm St.
Jessie Ferdinando
La Rotta Home Improvements
184 Dalton Ave.
Victor Herrera
Lenco Armored Vehicles
10 Betnr Industrial Dr.
Lenco Industries Inc.
Miracle Ear
180 Elm St., Unit 180F
Quality Hearing Instruments LLC
Northeast Drone Video
11 Woodland Dr.
Hugh Holland Jr.
OPM CWAC
97 Ridge Ave.
Anthony Contenta
Pittsfield Pharmacy LTC
294 First St.
Berkshire Hills Health Inc.
Real Property Management Shire Team
54 Churchill St.
KOW Management LLC
Redbox Automated Retail LLC
555 Hubbard Ave.
Brian Rady
A Thing or Two Variety
228 Francis Ave.
Beam-W Enterprises LLC
West Street Wine & Spirits
200 West St.
George Garivaltis
SOUTH HADLEY
A.L. Bristol & Sons Inc.
634 Amherst Road
A.L. Bristol & Sons Inc.
Always Reliable Sewer & Drain
35 Fairlawn St.
Always Reliable Excavating Inc.
Drain Defense LLC
19 East St.
Drain Defense LLC
Stop and Go
4 Bardwell St.
MS Traders LLC
VJ’s Convenience
460 Amherst Road
V&V Brothers
WSK Resource
25 Riverboat Village Road
Whitney Keaton
WESTFIELD
Cabral Concepts
14 Day Lily Lane
Brad Cabral, Michele Cabral
Dan’s Tile
359 Holyoke Road
Daniel Shokov
Evltr3 Productions
140 Union St., #22
Nina Gonzales
The Hangar Pub and Grill
29 School St.
Hangar of Westfield Inc.
Ideal Health & Body
41 Court St.
Kristen Hook
James Ryan Electrician
691 Russell Road, Apt. 9
James Ryan
Law Offices of Zachary M. Strasser
10 School St., #600
Zachary Strasser
Major Home Improvement
22 Verona St.
Vasilie Kukharchuk
OMG Coffee
45 Northridge Road
Denis Slivca
Optimum Health Therapeutic Massage
120 Elm St.
Christine Bissonnette
Perry Enterprise
63 Big Wood Dr.
Jordan Perry
Royal Cleaning Services
49 Little River Road
Mariya Lisitsina
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Berkshire Heating and Air Conditioning LLC
8 Capital Dr.
Merrimack Valley Corp.
Bertera Collision Repair Center
83 Worthen St.
Bertera Collision Repair Center
Broken Edge Deburring Inc.
42 Norman St.
Broken Edge Deburring Inc.
Joseph Desrosiers Photography
1332 Amostown Road
Joseph Desrosiers Photography
Karma Karo Gas LLC
562 Westfield St.
Karma Karo Gas LLC
Longwood Eye and Lasik
180 Daggett Dr.
Longwood Eye LLC
Off the Wall Games
1654 Riverdale St.
War Stories LLC
Tender Care Helping Hands LLC
1434 Memorial Ave.
Tender Care Helping Hands LLC