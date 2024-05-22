DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of April and May 2024.

BELCHERTOWN

Bridge the Gap Property Partners
240 Stebbins St.
Juliana Salva

JB Excavation
63 Barton Ave.
Jonathon Bish

Pelham Auto Service
1315 Federal St.
Gwendolyn Hubler, Eyituoyo Amoye, Jeremy Smith

Soundscape Imaging LLC
40 Front St.
Brian Giggey

VIP Petcare
30 Turkey Hill Road
Community Veterinary Clinics LLC

EASTHAMPTON

D&D Auto Machine
9 Northampton St.
Brent Thayer

The Embodymind Clinic
1 Adams St.
Danielle Martineau

Hometown Glow
35 Kenneth Road
Evan Sears

Mike Orzel Tree Service
79 West St.
Michael Orzel, Dean Downer, James Liv

satellite.works
29 Parsons St., #2
Harry Grillo

T Birdy Salvage
14 Ward Ave., Apt. F
T Birdy Green

Wheelwright Consultants of Easthampton
97 Cottage St.
Kimberly McCarthy

PITTSFIELD

Affordable Mobile Detailing & Window Tinting LLC
681 North St.
Affordable Mobile Detailing LLC

Berkshire County Caregivers
55 Hancock Road
Kristen Hinckley Morrison

Berkshire Tires Security Inc.
607 West Housatonic St.
Berkshire Security Services Inc.

Black Luxe Limousine
555 East St.
Victor Diaz

Bloom Creativity
36 Elizabeth St.
MaeEllen Scarpa

By George Home Improvement and More
44 Winship Ave.
George Berne

Can Corp.
15 Westbrook Ter.
Lit Alerts Corp.

Carolgi House Cleaning
23 Jubilee Ter.
Carolina Tenorio Cuyago

Cosmoprof
19 Cheshire Road, Suite 6
Beauty Systems Group LLC

Eastside Café
378 Newell St.
Dolores Capitanio

Investigative Essentials
85 East St., Suite 14
Louie Perkins

JD’s Computer Services
951 Cascade St.
Jennifer Downs

Jeff Malderez Artist
123 Onota St.
Jeffrey Malderez

Jessie Ferdinando
337 Elm St.
Jessie Ferdinando

La Rotta Home Improvements
184 Dalton Ave.
Victor Herrera

Lenco Armored Vehicles
10 Betnr Industrial Dr.
Lenco Industries Inc.

Miracle Ear
180 Elm St., Unit 180F
Quality Hearing Instruments LLC

Northeast Drone Video
11 Woodland Dr.
Hugh Holland Jr.

OPM CWAC
97 Ridge Ave.
Anthony Contenta

Pittsfield Pharmacy LTC
294 First St.
Berkshire Hills Health Inc.

Real Property Management Shire Team
54 Churchill St.
KOW Management LLC

Redbox Automated Retail LLC
555 Hubbard Ave.
Brian Rady

A Thing or Two Variety
228 Francis Ave.
Beam-W Enterprises LLC

West Street Wine & Spirits
200 West St.
George Garivaltis

SOUTH HADLEY

A.L. Bristol & Sons Inc.
634 Amherst Road
A.L. Bristol & Sons Inc.

Always Reliable Sewer & Drain
35 Fairlawn St.
Always Reliable Excavating Inc.

Drain Defense LLC
19 East St.
Drain Defense LLC

Stop and Go
4 Bardwell St.
MS Traders LLC

VJ’s Convenience
460 Amherst Road
V&V Brothers

WSK Resource
25 Riverboat Village Road
Whitney Keaton

WESTFIELD

Cabral Concepts
14 Day Lily Lane
Brad Cabral, Michele Cabral

Dan’s Tile
359 Holyoke Road
Daniel Shokov

Evltr3 Productions
140 Union St., #22
Nina Gonzales

The Hangar Pub and Grill
29 School St.
Hangar of Westfield Inc.

Ideal Health & Body
41 Court St.
Kristen Hook

James Ryan Electrician
691 Russell Road, Apt. 9
James Ryan

Law Offices of Zachary M. Strasser
10 School St., #600
Zachary Strasser

Major Home Improvement
22 Verona St.
Vasilie Kukharchuk

OMG Coffee
45 Northridge Road
Denis Slivca

Optimum Health Therapeutic Massage
120 Elm St.
Christine Bissonnette

Perry Enterprise
63 Big Wood Dr.
Jordan Perry

Royal Cleaning Services
49 Little River Road
Mariya Lisitsina

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Berkshire Heating and Air Conditioning LLC
8 Capital Dr.
Merrimack Valley Corp.

Bertera Collision Repair Center
83 Worthen St.
Bertera Collision Repair Center

Broken Edge Deburring Inc.
42 Norman St.
Broken Edge Deburring Inc.

Joseph Desrosiers Photography
1332 Amostown Road
Joseph Desrosiers Photography

Karma Karo Gas LLC
562 Westfield St.
Karma Karo Gas LLC

Longwood Eye and Lasik
180 Daggett Dr.
Longwood Eye LLC

Off the Wall Games
1654 Riverdale St.
War Stories LLC

Tender Care Helping Hands LLC
1434 Memorial Ave.
Tender Care Helping Hands LLC

