Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of April and May 2024.

BELCHERTOWN

Bridge the Gap Property Partners

240 Stebbins St.

Juliana Salva

JB Excavation

63 Barton Ave.

Jonathon Bish

Pelham Auto Service

1315 Federal St.

Gwendolyn Hubler, Eyituoyo Amoye, Jeremy Smith

Soundscape Imaging LLC

40 Front St.

Brian Giggey

VIP Petcare

30 Turkey Hill Road

Community Veterinary Clinics LLC

EASTHAMPTON

D&D Auto Machine

9 Northampton St.

Brent Thayer

The Embodymind Clinic

1 Adams St.

Danielle Martineau

Hometown Glow

35 Kenneth Road

Evan Sears

Mike Orzel Tree Service

79 West St.

Michael Orzel, Dean Downer, James Liv

satellite.works

29 Parsons St., #2

Harry Grillo

T Birdy Salvage

14 Ward Ave., Apt. F

T Birdy Green

Wheelwright Consultants of Easthampton

97 Cottage St.

Kimberly McCarthy

PITTSFIELD

Affordable Mobile Detailing & Window Tinting LLC

681 North St.

Affordable Mobile Detailing LLC

Berkshire County Caregivers

55 Hancock Road

Kristen Hinckley Morrison

Berkshire Tires Security Inc.

607 West Housatonic St.

Berkshire Security Services Inc.

Black Luxe Limousine

555 East St.

Victor Diaz

Bloom Creativity

36 Elizabeth St.

MaeEllen Scarpa

By George Home Improvement and More

44 Winship Ave.

George Berne

Can Corp.

15 Westbrook Ter.

Lit Alerts Corp.

Carolgi House Cleaning

23 Jubilee Ter.

Carolina Tenorio Cuyago

Cosmoprof

19 Cheshire Road, Suite 6

Beauty Systems Group LLC

Eastside Café

378 Newell St.

Dolores Capitanio

Investigative Essentials

85 East St., Suite 14

Louie Perkins

JD’s Computer Services

951 Cascade St.

Jennifer Downs

Jeff Malderez Artist

123 Onota St.

Jeffrey Malderez

Jessie Ferdinando

337 Elm St.

Jessie Ferdinando

La Rotta Home Improvements

184 Dalton Ave.

Victor Herrera

Lenco Armored Vehicles

10 Betnr Industrial Dr.

Lenco Industries Inc.

Miracle Ear

180 Elm St., Unit 180F

Quality Hearing Instruments LLC

Northeast Drone Video

11 Woodland Dr.

Hugh Holland Jr.

OPM CWAC

97 Ridge Ave.

Anthony Contenta

Pittsfield Pharmacy LTC

294 First St.

Berkshire Hills Health Inc.

Real Property Management Shire Team

54 Churchill St.

KOW Management LLC

Redbox Automated Retail LLC

555 Hubbard Ave.

Brian Rady

A Thing or Two Variety

228 Francis Ave.

Beam-W Enterprises LLC

West Street Wine & Spirits

200 West St.

George Garivaltis

SOUTH HADLEY

A.L. Bristol & Sons Inc.

634 Amherst Road

A.L. Bristol & Sons Inc.

Always Reliable Sewer & Drain

35 Fairlawn St.

Always Reliable Excavating Inc.

Drain Defense LLC

19 East St.

Drain Defense LLC

Stop and Go

4 Bardwell St.

MS Traders LLC

VJ’s Convenience

460 Amherst Road

V&V Brothers

WSK Resource

25 Riverboat Village Road

Whitney Keaton

WESTFIELD

Cabral Concepts

14 Day Lily Lane

Brad Cabral, Michele Cabral

Dan’s Tile

359 Holyoke Road

Daniel Shokov

Evltr3 Productions

140 Union St., #22

Nina Gonzales

The Hangar Pub and Grill

29 School St.

Hangar of Westfield Inc.

Ideal Health & Body

41 Court St.

Kristen Hook

James Ryan Electrician

691 Russell Road, Apt. 9

James Ryan

Law Offices of Zachary M. Strasser

10 School St., #600

Zachary Strasser

Major Home Improvement

22 Verona St.

Vasilie Kukharchuk

OMG Coffee

45 Northridge Road

Denis Slivca

Optimum Health Therapeutic Massage

120 Elm St.

Christine Bissonnette

Perry Enterprise

63 Big Wood Dr.

Jordan Perry

Royal Cleaning Services

49 Little River Road

Mariya Lisitsina

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Berkshire Heating and Air Conditioning LLC

8 Capital Dr.

Merrimack Valley Corp.

Bertera Collision Repair Center

83 Worthen St.

Bertera Collision Repair Center

Broken Edge Deburring Inc.

42 Norman St.

Broken Edge Deburring Inc.

Joseph Desrosiers Photography

1332 Amostown Road

Joseph Desrosiers Photography

Karma Karo Gas LLC

562 Westfield St.

Karma Karo Gas LLC

Longwood Eye and Lasik

180 Daggett Dr.

Longwood Eye LLC

Off the Wall Games

1654 Riverdale St.

War Stories LLC

Tender Care Helping Hands LLC

1434 Memorial Ave.

Tender Care Helping Hands LLC