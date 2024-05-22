The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

CHICOPEE

ALS Habitat Services Inc., 26 Call St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Mark Johnston, same. Retail and residential habitat maintenance and service.

RB&C Financial Services Inc., 117 Dejordy Lane, Chicopee, MA 01020. Ryan Boisselle, same. Investment planning services.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Barton & Weston Corp., 121 North Main St., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Shequinna Barton, same. Clothing company and chronic kidney disease caretakers.

FLORENCE

Iyengar Yoga Center of Western Massachusetts Inc., 76 Maple St., Florence, MA 01062. Susan Esquivel, 575 Bridge Road, Unit 11-8, Florence, MA 01062. Iyengar yoga studio and classes.

LONGMEADOW

180 Construction Inc., 190 Englewood Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106. Garrett Moulton, same. Construction, contracting, real-estate management, and disposition.

NORTH ADAMS

Kinetek Inc., North Adams, MA 01247. Debra McGrory, 490 Reservoir Road, North Adams, MA 01247. Media production.

NORTHAMPTON

Taipei Taipei Corp., 16 Crafts Ave., Northampton, MA 01060. Kung Huan Chen, same. Restaurant.

PITTSFIELD

Fluent Force AI Business Solutions and Consulting Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Aykut Turkoglu, same. Customized business solutions and management consulting services, focusing on enhancing business operations at tactical, strategic, and operational levels.

Say Play Therapy Inc, 56 Saratoga Dr., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Gillian Bianchi, same. Speech therapy.

Viva Brooklyn Festival Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Nathalie Coupet, 2108 North St., Suite N, Sacramento, CA 95816. Large-scale choral-orchestral concerts in the U.S. performed by the next generation of singers and instrumentalists.

SOUTH HADLEY

Naxiz Inc., 19 Spring Meadows, South Hadley, MA 01075. Shahid Habib, same. Investments.

SPRINGFIELD

Choi’s TKD Inc., 469 Sumner Ave., Springfield, MA 01108. Changheon Choi, same. Taekwondo instruction.

OM Feeding Hills Inc., 752 Belmont Ave., Springfield, MA 01108. Shilpaben Patel, same. Smoke shop.

Walckner Law Office, P.C., One Monarch Place, Suite 1810, Springfield, MA 01144. James Walckner, same. Law practice.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Prime Trans Inc., 72 York St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Natalia Babinov, same. Trucking services.

WILBRAHAM

Advanced Data Systems Inc., 2 Crane Park Dr., Wilbraham, MA 01095. Steven Bearse, same. IT consulting and software, website setup and support.