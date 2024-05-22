Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Ames, Lucas H.
472 Union St., Apt. B
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/17/2024
Anello, Heather
732 Main St.
Becket, MA 01223
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/29/2024
Bess, Matthew Eugene
188 East Allen Ridge Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/23/2024
Bourgeois, Kenneth A.
28 Saint John St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/19/2024
Brownstein, Robert Mathew
PO Box 803
Greenfield, MA 01302
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/30/2024
Desmond, Rachel Nicole
32 Dunhill Ave.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/26/2024
Diaz-Burgos, Rosa
65 Broadway St., Apt. 12
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/25/2024
Franco, Edna
93 Santa Barbara St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/24/2024
Gosselin, Robert L.
Gosselin, Tanya M.
95-B Cote Road
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/29/2024
Guinen, Alan R.
Guinen, Audrey L.
93 Davis St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/29/2024
Gustafson, Faith Marie
a/k/a Burns, Faith M.
a/k/a DeGennaro, Faith M.
105 Saint Kolbe Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Date: 04/30/2024
Harris, Tina Marie
24 Main St., Apt. 2F
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/30/2024
Hicks, Arthur D.
Hicks, Jacqueline H.
519 East River St., Lot 122
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/30/2024
Howard, Katherine Anna
36 Blue Sky Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/18/2024
Innis, Gideon
47 Grande St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/23/2024
Lafleche, Nicole M.
491 Bridge Road, Apt. 622
Florence, MA 01062
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/25/2024
LaRose, Richard Albert
105 North Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/30/2024
Lemoine, Joseph A.
182 Overlook Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/30/2024
Longto, Brandy Phyllis
182 Rolling Green Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/26/2024
Lucia, Raymond E.
77 Madison St., Apt 2
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/27/2024
Makkiya, Maria F.
122 Barna St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/30/2024
McNally, Regina Marie
a/k/a Drozdal, Regina Marie
48 Cahillane Ter.
Florence, MA 01062
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/25/2024
Menzie, Jermaine
87 Garfield St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/26/2024
Mexcalito Taco-Bar, Inc.
281 Mill Valley Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 11
Date: 04/16/2024
Molyneux, Melissa Ann
a/k/a St. Andre, Melissa Ann
49 Bessemer St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/25/2024
Murphy, Erin E.
107 West State St.
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/18/2024
Orszulak, Bozena Maria
56 Montvue St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/18/2024
Page, David Michael
Page, Christy Lynn
64 East St.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/17/2024
Parrott, Tyson J.
114 Joseph Dr.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
24301747
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/17/2024
Richard, Janet
116 Fieldston St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/30/2024
Pinkney, Stacy R.
119 Nonotuck St., Apt 2A
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/29/2024
Richards, Victoria O.
86 Redden St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/19/2024
Rios-Martinez, Miriam D.
1029 Elm St., Apt. 2A
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/26/2024
Rodriguez, Myrnali Ortiz
1440 Riverdale St., #B3
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/16/2024
Sanabria, Sammy
Sanabria, Nicole
a/k/a Santiago, Nicole Shannon
18 Southern Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/25/2024
Shaw, Maria
523 Tyler St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/18/2024
Smith, Stacey Nicole
43 Pasco Road
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/25/2024
Weaver, Kristopher R.
53 Cross St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/25/2024