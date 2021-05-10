Don Eaton Joins Toole Insurance Agency

LEE — Toole Insurance Agency recently welcomed Don Eaton as an account executive. With more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, his primary focus will be helping Toole Agency clients in construction and other related sectors in Massachusetts and Eastern New York by delivering innovative solutions through the Toole Guard risk-assessment process, allowing them to make informed risk-management and finance decisions. Eaton holds the certified insurance counselor (CIC) and construction risk insurance specialist (CRIS) designations.

“We are very pleased to welcome Don to the Agency,” agency President John Toole said. “Don has vast experience as a risk adviser and great success in the insurance industry that will enhance our client experience.”

Eaton began his career as a direct writer for a midwestern mutual insurance company, where he received extensive training and achieved national recognition as a top performer. He then transitioned to working in the agency system as an independent agent in Western New York specializing in commercial lines before his most recent position as a regional vice president for one of the largest alliances of independent agents in the U.S.

The Toole Agency is licensed in more than 33 states to provide insurance and risk-management solutions to both individuals and businesses. Besides delivering insurance products, the agency also focuses on identifying and providing education, tools, and solutions to reduce clients’ total cost of risks.