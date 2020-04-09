Dress for Success Announces Common Threads Event to Go Virtual

SPRINGFIELD — Common Threads, the signature event of Dress for Success Western Massachusetts, will be held Thursday, April 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. as an online event.

The annual event celebrates women with an evening of sharing their stories of success as they have stepped up in the world. Dress for Success serves low- to moderate-income women, many of whom will be impacted disproportionally by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dress for Success Western Massachusetts is part of a worldwide nonprofit organization dedicated to the empowerment of women as they take control of their personal and professional lives. Programs include the Foot in the Door workforce-readiness program, the Margaret Fitzgerald one-on-one mentoring program, the Professional Women’s Group, and the suiting program.

The April 16 event is free, but there will be opportunities throughout to donate to the work of Dress for Success Western Massachusetts. Click here to register.