Dress for Success to Host Tag Sale at Eastfield Mall Sept. 6-8

SPRINGFIELD — Dress for Success Western Massachusetts will host a clothing tag sale, sponsored by MassMutual, at the Eastfield Mall to raise funds and awareness of its mission of helping women achieve their goal of creating a better life. Women may choose from an extensive array of clothing, shoes, accessories and more.

These new and gently used items include selections from name-brand fashion houses such as Anne Klein, Evan Picone, Ellen Tracy, and many more. Customers can fill a shopping bag for only $25.

There is an abundance of clothing, so items in the tag sale will be restocked throughout the three days. Dates are Friday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday are referring-agency days.

All proceeds will benefit Dress for Success Western Massachusetts and help fund programs such as Foot in the Door job training and Margaret R. Fitzgerald mentoring. Volunteers are needed for the event. Anyone interested should contact [email protected].