Easthampton Chamber Partners with City on Sustaining Small Business Grant Program

EASTHAMPTON — The Greater Easthampton Sustaining Small Business Grant (SSBG) program is part of a larger collaboration between the Greater Easthampton Chamber of Commerce and the city of Easthampton, within the Blueprint Easthampton initiative. The initial intent of the SSBG is to provide local small and micro businesses, as well as the nonprofit community, with short-term, immediate financial aid to those who have sustained economic loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so that businesses may continue their operations.

“We are especially thankful to our partners and are just thrilled to be a part of this important collaboration during this urgent time of need,” said Moe Belliveau, the chamber’s executive director.

A $30,000 grant has been awarded to the city of Easthampton by the office of Attorney General Maura Healy toward this effort. As program administrator, the chamber will create and run the SSBG program, while the city acts as the financial coordinator, collecting donations and writing checks once the grants are awarded by the chamber to businesses located in Easthampton.

The grant has also been seeded in conjunction with a $7,500 gift from Todd Barron and Lindsay Barron LaBonte, co-managers of Applied Mortgage, a d/b/a of HarborOne Mortgage. The Vitality Grant sponsored by Applied Mortgage Giving is based on its desire to invest in its communities by supporting Greater Easthampton small businesses and nonprofits. The Greater Easthampton area includes Easthampton, Southampton, and Westhampton.

The application process will open on July 1 at 9 a.m. and end on July 14 at 5 p.m. Applicants are encouraged to read the program requirements on the chamber’s website prior to July 1.