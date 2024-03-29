bankESB Hires Lauren Tabin as Assistant Vice President, Branch Officer

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB recently hired Lauren Tabin as assistant vice president, branch officer of its King Street, Northampton office.

Tabin has nearly 30 years of banking experience. Prior to joining bankESB, she was assistant vice president, branch officer at PeoplesBank, and previously held various other positions there, including banking center manager, branch officer, trainer, and teller. She brings an extensive background in management and leadership experience to her new role, where she will manage the Northampton office team while remaining engaged in the community.

Tabin currently serves on the board of the Holyoke Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club, and previously served on the board of Black Horse Trust, the Miracle League of Western Massachusetts, the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round, and Providence Ministries. She is a member of BusinessWest’s 40 Under Forty class of 2011.