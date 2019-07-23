Elms College Establishes Graduate Admission Office

CHICOPEE — Elms College announced a new Office of Graduate and Continuing Education Admission to streamline the application process for graduate, post-baccalaureate, and continuing-education students.

The new office will focus on the recruitment, admission, and enrollment for all graduate and continuing education programs at Elms College.

“Prospective graduate students typically have different needs than undergraduates,” said Jonathan Scully, vice president of Enrollment Management and Marketing at Elms College. “They need more flexibility, as well as reassurance that graduate study will fit into their lives and specific insight into how a graduate degree or certification will advance their careers. Our graduate admission counselors will support incoming graduate students and help them navigate the process.”

Nancy Davis has been named director of the Office of Graduate and Continuing Education Admission. Davis, who holds a bachelor’s degree from Mount St. Mary’s University and an MBA from Elms College, most recently served as Business Development specialist for the college’s MBA program and Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership for more than three years. She previously worked as the director of Career Development at Elms for nearly five years, as director of Career Services at BHCI in Windsor, Conn., and as a technical recruiter, both for CMC Technical in Virginia and independently.

“Nancy has been a part of the Elms community for eight years, and her ability to build relationships, recruit students, and represent all that is Elms College make her perfectly suited for this role,” Scully said.

Davis’s team will include two graduate admission counselors. Undergraduate and transfer students will continue to work with the Office of Undergraduate Admission throughout the application, acceptance, and orientation process.