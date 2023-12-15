Elms College MSN Program Nationally Ranked by Forbes Advisor

CHICOPEE — The master of science in nursing (MSN) program at Elms College has been ranked by Forbes Advisor as one of the most affordable, high-quality online MSN programs in the U.S. The MSN program at Elms was one of nine programs ranked by Forbes Advisor and the only one located in Massachusetts.

Forbes Advisor is part of the Forbes organization and is dedicated to helping consumers make the best financial choices. A portion of its editorial content includes the ranking of higher-education institutions and programs.

“This ranking by Forbes Advisor shows that the programs we offer in the School of Nursing, such as the MSN program, are highly regarded across the country,” said Julie Beck, dean of Elms College School of Nursing. “A significant part of this recognition goes to our dedicated nursing faculty who provide our nursing students with an extraordinary healthcare experience.”

The MSN program at Elms is fully online and allows students to pursue one of four tracks, including nursing & health services management, nursing education, and an MSN/MBA dual-degree option. The fourth track, school nursing, is the only MSN school nursing program in the U.S.

“Our MSN students are experienced professional nurses who are looking to advance their careers,” said Emily Cabrera, director of the MSN program at Elms. “What makes our program unique is that we challenge our students to embrace the rapidly changing healthcare environment, while supporting their work-school-life balance.”

For the online MSN rankings, Forbes Advisor rated data from several sources in the categories of affordability, credibility, student outcomes, student experience, and the application process.