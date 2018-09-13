Springfield College Once Again in Top Tier of 2019 U.S. News Rankings

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College is once again ranked in the top tier in the category of Best Regional Universities – North Region in the 2019 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges report. For the fourth consecutive year, Springfield College is ranked in the top 30 in its category, placing 28th.

Springfield College was ranked in the A-Plus Schools for B Students category, which highlights colleges with strong academic ratings in the Best Colleges rankings that accept students with non-stratospheric transcripts.

Springfield College was also ranked 19th in the Best Value rankings that showcase colleges with high quality and a lower cost. This is the third consecutive year that Springfield College has been listed in this category. The Best Values category takes into account a college’s academic quality and net cost of attendance.

“The continuation of our top-tier ranking demonstrates that the value proposition of a Springfield College education, grounded in the Humanics philosophy, is well-regarded,” said President Mary-Beth Cooper. “I am extremely proud of the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our faculty, staff, and students to advancing the Springfield College mission. We have accomplished a great deal in recent years, and we are proud to receive continued recognition for our outstanding academic offerings and rich co-curricular life.”

The consistent ranking of Springfield College in the top tier is spurred by improved graduation rates, improved retention of first-year students, and positive feedback by peers.

“Our enrollment will continue to grow because we have a vision for how to educate and serve our students in exceptional ways,” said Cooper. “We have a strategic plan that puts students first, and we have a campus master plan that will provide exceptional learning and recreation facilities that prepare students for all aspects of personal and professional success. We are innovatively reinvigorating our academic programs and creating new ones along with ways to deliver those classes and degrees that meet the needs of 21st-century learners.”