Student Prince Makes the Best of a Wurst Situation

SPRINGFIELD — You can take the fair away from the community, but you can’t take the community away from the fare. Throughout the month of September, the Student Prince and the Fort will serve ‘Fort fair food’ for lunch and dinner outdoors under its Fort Street big top. The menu will be similar to the Wurst Haus at the Big E, but served in a different location, and there’s live music every Tuesday through Saturday throughout September.

“We wanted to come up with a creative way to bring our delicious fair foods to our patrons who are missing them during the month of September,” Managing Partner Andy Yee said. “We decided to serve our delicious Wurst Haus menu on Fort Street for all those craving a taste of big fair food.”

Reservations are suggested. Masks and social distancing are necessary. Guests can also dine indoors or order Fort fair food to go online at www.studentprince.com.