Emergency Broadband Benefit Program Available to Older Adults

BOSTON — As of July 4, more than 34,000 Massachusetts households have enrolled in the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Massachusetts Healthy Aging Collaborative encourages communities working to become age- and dementia-friendly to raise awareness about this program to help connect older adults to internet access.

The EBB provides eligible households with a temporary, monthly discount of up to $50 towards their broadband service. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop computer, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers.

The Massachusetts Department of Telecommunications and Cable (DTC) has developed educational materials (click here), which include a list of participating Massachusetts EBB providers, and offers the state agency office as a resource to help facilitate any problems consumers may encounter while trying to get enrolled.

Click here for the enrollment website. For additional information or assistance, contact the DTC at (800) 392-6066 or www.mass.gov/dtc.