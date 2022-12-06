Eppendorf Group Donates Nearly 700 Pounds of Food to Enfield Food Shelf

ENFIELD, Conn. — The staff at Eppendorf Group, a life-science company that develops and sells instruments, consumables, and services for laboratories worldwide, recently donated 682 pounds of food to the Enfield Food Shelf, which provides food assistance to local families. Enfield Food Shelf estimates that the donated food will provide an equivalent of roughly 800 meals.

“Our employees once again came together to express their gratitude and thanks by supporting this annual tradition,” said Kirti Patel, president of Eppendorf Manufacturing Corp. “We are very grateful to organizations such as Enfield Food Shelf for supporting families in need in our community.”

The mission of the Enfield Food Shelf is to ensure that no Enfield family in need is without food assistance. Its programs include weekly and monthly food assistance, SNAP enrollment, a hunger action team, and Healthy Meals=Healthy Minds initiatives.