Freedom Credit Union Hosting Cherish the Children Holiday Giving Campaign

SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union is again helping to make holiday wishes come true for area children through its Cherish the Children 2022 campaign, held in cooperation with the local Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF). Through Dec. 22, Freedom invites its members, staff, and the entire community to select a child’s wish from the tree inside each of its branches and return to place the requested gift under the tree.

“Over the years, our generous members, employees, and credit-union partners have brightened the holidays for many area children,” Freedom President and CEO Glenn Welch said. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to make a difference again this year and look forward to making even more Christmas wishes come true.”

DCF provided Freedom with wish lists that included children’s names, ages, and gift ideas. Freedom staff members created a tag for each child’s wish and hung it on their branch’s Christmas tree. Members of the public are encouraged to take a tag, purchase the gift the child requested, and then bring it back — unwrapped and with the tag attached — to place under the tree.

“Our goal is to provide gifts for a total of 500 area children this year,” Welch said. “We are also accepting monetary donations, which our ‘elves’ will use to round out the effort with a shopping spree. Children add the real magic to the holiday season, so we’ll make every effort to ensure every child receives a present they will truly enjoy.”

To participate in the Cherish the Children campaign, visit one of the Freedom branches in Chicopee, Feeding Hills, Greenfield, Ludlow, Northampton, Turners Falls, West Springfield, or Springfield.