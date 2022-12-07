Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of November 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
U.S. Tsubaki Inc.
106 Lonczak Dr.
$3,000 — Pour concrete pad
HADLEY
Joseph Boisvert
8 Stockwell Road
N/A — Rebuild on existing foundation
LEE
South Lee Assoc. LLC
501 Pleasant St.
$134,550 — Modify sprinkler system to allow for rack storage
LENOX
Patrick Li
383 East St.
$3,828 — Fire-alarm system
Serge Paccaud
71 Church St.
$14,968 — Roofing
Willow Creek Corp.
51 Willow Creek Road
$454,000 — Addition and alterations to change use from single-family with garage to mixed-use with commercial garage
NORTHAMPTON
Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.
30 Locust St.
$45,165 — Illuminated wall sign
Dimension Realty LLC
395 Pleasant St.
$12,000 — Interior office renovations
Hampshire Educational Collaborative Inc.
97 Hawley St.
$32,752 — Accessory structure to be used as office space
Lathrop Community Inc.
680 Bridge St.
$14,000 — Enclose porch
The Nettler-Green Living Trust
20 Bridge Road, Unit 42
$8,638 — Roofing
Rankin Holdings LLC
115 Conz St.
$13,600 — Reface signs for Fairfield Inn
Smith College
138 Elm St.
$34,000 — Roofing
Smith College
25 Henshaw Ave.
$186,000 — Interior demolition of boiler house
St. John’s Episcopal Church
48 Elm St.
$4,872 — Replace four basement windows
PITTSFIELD
Berkshire Two LLC
40 Perrine Ave.
$85,000 — Roofing and siding
Casella Waste Management
500 Hubbard Ave.
$79,000 — Install retaining wall
Stephen Miller
79 East Housatonic St.
$54,055 — Roofing
Three Eleven Partners LLC
34 Depot St.
$16,457 — Miscellaneous membrane EPDM repairs
SPRINGFIELD
90 Tapley LLC
90 Tapley St.
$64,483 — Perform selective interior demolition for future buildout
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$224,132 — Alter interior space, scope cleaning room for new equipment
Caring Health Center
473 Sumner Ave.
$1,273,073 — Remodel interior space for new tenant, remodel exterior facade
Zahoor Ul Haq
679 Main St.
$43,000 — Gas station remodel to include new utility room, storage room, and bathroom; erect fire-rated wall for new tenant space; install two doors and six windows
International Brotherhood of Electrical Local 7
95 Liberty St.
$17,957 — Enclose existing exterior stairway from basement
Mittas Hospitality LLC, DD Development LLC, Rudra Realty LLC
1500 Main St.
$86,800 — Alter interior tenant office space on ninth floor of Tower Square
Wason Avenue Partners II LLC
80 Wason Ave.
$440,000 — Shields MRI replacement on first floor