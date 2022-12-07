The following building permits were issued during the month of November 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

U.S. Tsubaki Inc.

106 Lonczak Dr.

$3,000 — Pour concrete pad

HADLEY

Joseph Boisvert

8 Stockwell Road

N/A — Rebuild on existing foundation

LEE

South Lee Assoc. LLC

501 Pleasant St.

$134,550 — Modify sprinkler system to allow for rack storage

LENOX

Patrick Li

383 East St.

$3,828 — Fire-alarm system

Serge Paccaud

71 Church St.

$14,968 — Roofing

Willow Creek Corp.

51 Willow Creek Road

$454,000 — Addition and alterations to change use from single-family with garage to mixed-use with commercial garage

NORTHAMPTON

Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.

30 Locust St.

$45,165 — Illuminated wall sign

Dimension Realty LLC

395 Pleasant St.

$12,000 — Interior office renovations

Hampshire Educational Collaborative Inc.

97 Hawley St.

$32,752 — Accessory structure to be used as office space

Lathrop Community Inc.

680 Bridge St.

$14,000 — Enclose porch

The Nettler-Green Living Trust

20 Bridge Road, Unit 42

$8,638 — Roofing

Rankin Holdings LLC

115 Conz St.

$13,600 — Reface signs for Fairfield Inn

Smith College

138 Elm St.

$34,000 — Roofing

Smith College

25 Henshaw Ave.

$186,000 — Interior demolition of boiler house

St. John’s Episcopal Church

48 Elm St.

$4,872 — Replace four basement windows

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Two LLC

40 Perrine Ave.

$85,000 — Roofing and siding

Casella Waste Management

500 Hubbard Ave.

$79,000 — Install retaining wall

Stephen Miller

79 East Housatonic St.

$54,055 — Roofing

Three Eleven Partners LLC

34 Depot St.

$16,457 — Miscellaneous membrane EPDM repairs

SPRINGFIELD

90 Tapley LLC

90 Tapley St.

$64,483 — Perform selective interior demolition for future buildout

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$224,132 — Alter interior space, scope cleaning room for new equipment

Caring Health Center

473 Sumner Ave.

$1,273,073 — Remodel interior space for new tenant, remodel exterior facade

Zahoor Ul Haq

679 Main St.

$43,000 — Gas station remodel to include new utility room, storage room, and bathroom; erect fire-rated wall for new tenant space; install two doors and six windows

International Brotherhood of Electrical Local 7

95 Liberty St.

$17,957 — Enclose existing exterior stairway from basement

Mittas Hospitality LLC, DD Development LLC, Rudra Realty LLC

1500 Main St.

$86,800 — Alter interior tenant office space on ninth floor of Tower Square

Wason Avenue Partners II LLC

80 Wason Ave.

$440,000 — Shields MRI replacement on first floor